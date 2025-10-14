Suckler outfits selling to £4860 at Clogher Mart
In the fatstock ring 320 lots listed sold to firm demand with beef bred cow heifers selling to a top of £410 per 100kg for a 670kg Limousin to £2747.
A 620kg Limousin sold to £409 per 100kg to £2535-80 with a 700kg Limousin to £396 per 100kg to £2772.
Beef bred cows sold to £388 per 100kg for a 740kg Limousin to £2871-20 an 860kg Belgian Blue sold to £376 per 100kg to £3233-60 with an 840kg Charolais to £372 per 100kg to £3124-80.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £268 per 100kg for a 680kg to £1822-40.
Fat bulls sold to £3572-80 for a 1160kg Charolais to £308 per 100kg to £310 per 100kg for a 740kg Limousin to £2294.
Fat steers sold to £406 per 100kg for a 660kg Belgian Blue to £2679-60.
Friesian steers sold to £328 per 100kg for a 740kg to £2427-20.
Fat heifers sold to £406 per 100kg for a 670kg Limousin to £2720-20.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £3420 for an 845kg Charolais (£405) £3350 for an 820kg Charolais (£409) with a 790kg Charolais selling to £3300 (£418).
Forward steers sold to £2650 for a 575kg Charolais (£461) with a 515kg Limousin to £2600 (£505).
Medweight steers sold to £2380 for a 500kg Limousin (£476) 450kg Charolais to £2240 (£497) with a 420kg Limousin to £2100 (£500).
Heavy heifers sold to £3000 for an 810kg Charolais (£370) with a 600kg Limousin to £2460 (£410).
Forward heifers sold to £2920 for a 540kg Limousin (£541) with a 510kg Limousin to £2780 (£545).
Medweight heifers sold to £2550 for a 460kg Limousin (£554) with a 420kg Limousin to £2250 (£536).
Smaller heifers (400kg and under) sold to £1940 for a 400kg Limousin (£485) with a 390kg Charolais to £1880 (£482).
Weanling males sold to £2940 for a strong 750kg Limousin (£392) a 680kg Limousin sold to £2790 (£410).
Lightweight males sold to £2650 for a 310kg Limousin (£855) with a 310kg Limousin to £1900 (£613).
Weanling heifers sold to £1980 for a strong 515kg Limousin (£384).
Lightweight heifers to £1600 for a 275kg Charolais (£582).
Breeding bulls sold to £3380 for Limousin £2600 for Hereford.
Dairy cows and heifers sold to £3480, £3320, and £2940.
Springing heifers to £2440.
Suckler outfits sold to £4860, £4700, £4320, and £4300.
Incalf heifers sold to £3600, £3400, and £3120.
Bull calves (under four weeks) to £810 for an Aberdeen Angus.
Heifer calves (under four weeks) to £750 for Charolais.
Reared male lumps to £1790 and £1760 for Charolais.
Reared female lumps to £2000 and £1790 for Limousins and £1780 for Charolais.
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Augher producer 670kg Limousin to £410 per 100kg to (£2747) Kilkeel producer 620kg Limousin to £409 (£2535-80) and 740kg Limousin to £388 (£2871-20) Ballygawley producer 700kg Limousin to £396 (£2772) and 730kg Limousin to £368 (£2686-40) Keady producer 630kg Stabiliser to £378 (£3233-60) Rosslea producer 660kg Limousin to £378 (£2494-80) Fermanagh producer 860kg Belgian Blue to £376 (£3233-60) Irvinestown producer 840kg Charolais to £372 (£3124-80) and 840kg Limousin to £368 (£3091-20) Plumbridge producer 720kg Limousin to £358 (£2577-60) Fivemiletown producer 710kg Limousin to £358 (£2541-80) Caledon producer 750kg Charolais to £356 (£2670) Augher producer 760kg Charolais to £350 (£2660) Ballinamallard producer 730kg Limousin to £348 (£2540-40) Castlederg producer 780kg Charolais to £346 (£2698-80) and Fermanagh producer 720kg Limousin to £342 (£2491-20).
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £330 to £340 per 100kg.
Second quality beef bred cows sold from £304 to £324 per 100kg.
Quality beef bred cow heifers sold from £358 to £410 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1822-40 for a 680kg to £268 per 100kg with others selling from £252 to £264 per 100kg.
Plainer Coloured and Friesian cows sold from £212 to £238 per 100kg.
Poorer type cows sold from £182 to £204 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Rosslea producer 740kg Limousin to £310 to (£2294) Macken producer 990kg Limousin to £308 to (£3049-20) Plumbridge producer 1160kg Charolais to £308 to (£3572-80) Newtownbutler producer 1150kg Charolais to £308 to (£3542) Downpatrick producer 1110kg Simmental to £298 to (£3307-80) Fivemiletown producer 930kg Limousin to £298 (£2771-40) and Augher producer 850kg Charolais to £292 (£2482).
Fat steers
Belgian Blue steers sold to £406 per 100kg for a 660kg to £2679-60. Limousin steers sold to £394 per 100kg for a 540kg to £2127-60. Charolais steers sold to £390 per 100kg for a 770kg to £3003. Shorthorn steers sold to £388 per 100kg for a 780kg to £3026-40. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £334 per 100kg for a 850kg to £2839. Friesian steers sold to £328 per 100kg for a 740kg to £2427-20.
Fat heifers
Limousin heifers sold to £406 per 100kg for a 670kg to £2720. Charolais heifers sold to £376 per 100kg for a 660kg to £2481-60. Simmental heifers sold to £354 per 100kg for a 540kg to £1911-60. Aberdeen Angus Heifers sold heifers £330 per 100kg for a 560kg to £1848. Friesian heifers sold to £330 per 100kg for a 660kg to £2178.
Others sold from £284 to £320 per 100kg.
Store bullocks (352 lots)
Another large entry of quality stock on offer sold to brisk demand with Heavy Steers selling to £3420 for an 845kg Charolais (£405) an 820kg Charolais sold to £3350 (£409) to £418 per 100kg for a 790kg Charolais to £3300 several others sold from £382 to £409 per 100kg for an 805kg Charolais to £3290.
Forward steers sold to £2650 for a 575kg Charolais (£461) a 515kg Limousin sold to £2600 (£505) with a 545kg Charolais to £2590 (£475).
Several other quality lots sold from £424 to £465 per 100kg.
Leading prices
Moore Brothers Victoria Bridge 845kg Charolais to £3420 (£405) 820kg Charolais to £3350 (£409) 790kg Charolais to £3300 (£418) 805kg Charolais to £3290 (£409) 800kg Charolais to £3220 (£403) 785kg Charolais to £3190 (£406) 785kg Charolais to £3180 (£405) 790kg Charolais to £3150 (£399) 790kg Charolais to £3050 (£386) 785kg Charolais to £3000 (£382) and 750kg Charolais to £2940 (£392) T McKinney Dungannon 855kg Aberdeen Angus to £3140 (£367) C O'Neill Moy 845kg Limousin to £3000 (£355) N Black Cookstown 730kg Parthenais to £2980 (£408) M Nesbitt Armagh 760kg Charolais to £2950 (£388) B McQuade Armagh 725kg Charolais to £2920 (£403) S Rafferty Armagh 720kg Charolais to £2910 (£404) and 690kg Charolais to £2870 (£416) G McKenna Armagh 715kg Charolais to £2890 (£404) and A Gillespie Tynan 750kg Charolais to £2880 (£384).
Forward steers 510kg to 595kg sold to £2650 for a 575kg Charolais (£461) 590kg Charolais to £2570 (£436) 585kg Charolais to £2560 (£438) and 585kg Limousin to £2560 (£438) for Barnett Farms Ltd, Clogher. N Morrow Caledon 595kg Limousin to £2600 (£437) and 565kg Limousin to £2550 (£451) A A Jordan Brookeborough 590kg Charolais to £2600 (£441) and 570kg Charolais to £2545 (£446) L Donnelly Dungannon 515kg Limousin to £2600 (£505) J R Martin Newtownbutler 585kg Charolais to £2600 (£444) 595kg Limousin to £2570 (£432) 585kg Simmental to £2530 (£432) 595kg Simmental to £2520 (£424) and 555kg Charolais to £2500 (£450) M Nesbitt Armagh 590kg Charolais to £2590(£439) S Oliver Armagh 545kg Charolais to £2590 (£475) 585kg Limousin to £2590 (£443) 555kg Charolais to £2580 (£465) and 565kg Limousin to £2550 (£451) and M McClean Cookstown 590kg Limousin to £2520 (£427).
Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg
A very sharp demand in this section with quality steers selling to £2380 for a 500kg Limousin (£476) a 450kg Charolais sold to £2240 (£495) with a 465kg Limousin to £2300 (£495) and selling to £500 per 100kg for a 420kg Limousin to £2100.
Lots of others sold from £424 to £489 per 100kg
Leading prices
L Donnelly Dungannon 500kg Limousin to £2380 (£476) and 465kg Limousin to £2300 (£495) A A Jordan Brookeborough 470kg Charolais to £2300 (£489) E Fee Fivemiletown 485kg Limousin to £2280 (£470) 480kg Charolais to £2160 (£450) 450kg Simmental to £2150 (£478) 455kg Charolais to £2140 (£470) 495kg Charolais to £2110 (£426) and 420kg Limousin to £2100 (£500) G Curran Brookeborough 450kg Charolais to £2240 (£498) L McCaffery Belcoo 460kg Limousin to £2200 (£478) R Moore Ballygawley 490kg Limousin to £2200 (£449) and 500kg Limousin to £2150 (£430) B McQuade Armagh 490kg Limousin to £2180 (£445) and 495kg Limousin to £2100 (£424) P Eakin Fivemiletown 480kg Charolais to £2180 (£454) C Morgan Coalisland 485kg Limousin to £2170 (£447) and 430kg Limousin to £2130 (£495) G Peters Castlewellan 460kg Charolais to £2110 (£459) and C Elliott Tempo 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £2110 (£431).
Store heifers (164)
A good steady demand in this section with heavy heifers selling to a top of £3000 for an 810kg Charolais (£370) a 600kg Limousin sold to £2460 (£410) with a 605kg Charolais to £2470 (£408).
Several others quality lots sold from £354 to £403 per 100kg.
Forward heifers sold to £2920 for a quality Limousin 540kg to £541 per 100kg with a 510kg Limousin to £2780 (£545).
Several other quality lots sold from £385 to £451 per 100kg.
Leading prices
R Carson Dungannon 810kg Charolais to £3000 (£370) P J Kelly Aughnacloy 665kg Charolais to £2650 (£398) and 615kg Limousin to £2430 (£395) E Maguire Carrickmore 645kg Charolais to £2600 (£403) M Marlow Omagh 650kg Limousin to £2540 (£391) 655kg Limousin to £2520 (£385) and 635kg Limousin to £2440 (£384) R Magee Caledon 630kg Charolais to £2480 (£394) and 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £2370 (£370) J Boylan Aughnacloy 605kg Charolais to £2470 (£408) P Nugent Dungannon 600kg Limousin to £2460 (£410) G Straghan Keady 660kg Charolais to £2460 (£373) P Straghan Armagh 670kg Charolais to £2440 (£364) W J Jardine Aughnacloy 745kg Hereford to £2450 (£329) 650kg Charolais to £2300 (£354) 700kg Hereford to £2300 (£329) 690kg Hereford to £2280 (£330) 660kg Hereford to £2260 (£342) and 650kg Hereford to £2260 (£348) and S Cassidy Tempo 645kg Charolais to £2350 (£364).
Forward heifers 505kg to 595kg
Sold to £2920 for a 540kg Limousin (541) with a 510kg Limousin to £2780 (£545) 520kg Limousin to £2280 (£438) and a 505kg Parthenais to £2240 (£444) for R J Irwin Loughgall. D Williamson Portadown 550kg Charolais to £2480 (£451) and 550kg Charolais to £2450 (£445) J Boylan Aughnacloy 555kg Charolais to £2430 (£438) and 540kg Charolais to £2190 (£406) M/S W and C Mills Cookstown 580kg Belgian Blue to £2330 (£402) D R W Morrow Newtownbutler 545kg Charolais to £2300 (£422) 510kg Charolais to £2210 (£433) and 510kg Charolais to £2200 (£431) R Magee Caledon 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £2270 (£385) and 570kg Charolais to £2200 (£386) P J Kelly Aughnacloy 545kg Limousin to £2260 (£415) P Nugent Dungannon 535kg Charolais to £2250 (£421) J Taggart Aughnacloy 545kg Charolais to £2240 (£411) M McWilliams Seskinore 510kg Charolais to £2220 (£435) and E Maguire Carrickmore 525kg Limousin to £2220 (£423) and 575kg Limousin to £2200 (£383).
Medweight heifers 410kg to 500kg
Quality lots in this section selling to £2550 for a 460kg Limousin (£554) with a 420kg Limousin to £2250 (£536).
Other quality lots sold from £408 to £485 per 100kg.
Leading prices
R J Irwin Loughgall 460kg Limousin to £2550 (£554) and 465kg Limousin to £1940 (£417) D Williamson Portadown 500kg Limousin to £2300 (£460) and 495kg Limousin to £2140 (£432) R Moore Ballygawley 420kg Limousin to £2250 (£536) M McWilliams Seskinore 495kg Simmental to £2200 (£444) 480kg Charolais to £2010 (£419) and 455kg Charolais to £1970 (£433) J Taggart Aughnacloy 480kg Charolais to £2070 (£431) F McConville Ballygawley 445kg Charolais to £2050 (£461) 420kg Limousin to £1980 (£471) and 425kg Limousin to £1920 (£452) N P McElroy Brookeborough 460kg Charolais to £2000 (£435) W Hogg Fivemiletown 445kg Charolais to £2000 (£449) O Quigley Rosslea 485kg Saler to £1980 (£408) G Peters Castlewellan 480kg Charolais to 31960 (£408) H Mackle Coalisland 435kg Charolais to £1910 (£439) and P Tally Dungannon 405kg Charolais to £1910 (£472).
Smaller heifers 400kg and under
H Mackle Coalisland 400kg Limousin to £1940 (£485) P Tally Dungannon 390kg Charolais to £1880 (£482) 375kg Charolais to £1800 (£480) and 375kg Charolais to £1690 (£451) P Scott Co Antrim 390kg Charolais to £1780 (£456) 360kg Charolais to £1690 (£469) 350kg Charolais to £1460 (£417) and 340kg Charolais to £1440 (£424) R Ebbitt Newtownbutler 380kg Limousin to £1770 (£466) F Murphy Brookeborough 370kg Charolais to £1680 (£454) C Morgan Coalisland 350kg Limousin to £1500 (£429) C Elliott Tempo 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £1420 (£369) T Simpson Ederney 390kg Saler to £1310 (£336) and 365kg Stabiliser to £1210 (£332) W and C Mills Cookstown 395kg Shorthorn to £1240. O Quigley Rosslea 315kg Saler to £1000.
Weanlings (162 lots)
A very sharp demand in this section with strong quality males selling to a high of £2940 for a 750kg Limousin (£392) a 680kg Limousin sold to £2790 (£410) with a 550kg Limousin to £2470 (£449).
Others sold from £422 to £452 per 100kg.
Lightweight males sold to a high of £855 per 100kg for a 310kg Limousin to £2650 a 310kg Limousin sold to £1900 (£613) with a 360kg Belgian Blue to £2010 (£558).
Leading prices
Strong males
R D Sommerville Trillick 750kg Limousin to £2940 (£392) 680kg Limousin to £2790 (£410) and 535kg Limousin to £2300 (£430) P and C Connelly Rosslea 550Kg Limousin to £2470 (£449) 545kg Limousin to £2300 (£422) and 580kg Limousin to £2120 (£366) V McCrystal Ballygawley 480kg Limousin to £2100 (£438) and 420kg Limousin to £1900 (£452) J Donnelly Fintona 460kg Limousin to £2040 (£443) P J Mallon Moy 450kg Belgian Blue to £2000 (£444) and D and K Armstrong Enniskillen 535kg Aberdeen Angus to £1910 (£357). Lightweight males
Sold to £2650 for a 310kg Limousin a high of £855 per 100kg for R D Sommerville Trillick. J Sharkey Fivemiletown 360kg Belgian Blue to £2010 (£558) M Brown Fermanagh 375kg Limousin to £1960 (£523) and 380kg Limousin to £1930 (£508) P J Mallon Moy 310kg Limousin to £1900 (£613) P Kelly Carrickmore 335kg Limousin to £1880 (£561) S Hetherington Dungannon 370kg Limousin to £1870 (£505) J McElroy Clogher 385kg Charolais to £1860 (£483) and P Donaghy Dungannon 370kg Charolais to £1860 (£503).
Weanling heifers
Quality lots sold to a top of £1980 for a 515kg Limousin (£384) a 275kg Charolais sold to £1600 (£582) with a 260kg Charolais to £1500 (£577) and a 280kg Limousin to £1580 (£564).
Leading prices
Strong heifers sold to £1980 for a 515kg Limousin (£384) with a 435kg Limousin to £1930 (£444) for M McVeigh Dungannon J Donnelly Fintona 405kg Limousin to £1870 (£462) and D Moore Aughnacloy 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £1540 (£376).
Lightweight females
Sold to £1790 for a 350kg Charolais (£511) 385kg Charolais to £1730 (£449) 350kg Charolais to £1640 (£469) 355kg Charolais to £1600 (£451) and 365kg Charolais to £1550 (£425) for John McElroy Clogher. E and S McCaughey Trillick 295kg Limousin to £1600 (£542) E Cassidy Tempo 275kg Charolais to £1600 (£582) M McGuone Pomeroy 300kg Charolais to £1590 (£530) and 330kg Charolais to £1500 (£455) G McKee Coalisland 280kg Limousin to £1580 (£564) and 315kg Limousin to £1480 (£470) M McVeigh Dungannon 305kg Limousin to £1540 (£505) P McGovern Fivemiletown 260kg Charolais to £1500 (£577) and 290kg Charolais to £1460 (£503) and P Donaghy Dungannon 340kg Limousin to £1470 (£432).
Breeding bulls
Lisnaskea producer £3380 for pedigree registered Limousin (born 06-05-2023) Enniskillen producer £2680 for young pedigree registered Simmental (born 19-10-2024) and £2450 for pedigree registered Simmental (born 21-10-2024) and Tempo producer £2600 for pedigree non registered Hereford (born 14-04-2024).
Dairy cows and heifers
A steady demand for a good entry this week with a Ballygawley selling calved heifer to £3480. Derrygonnelly producer £3320, and £2760 for calved heifers. Dungannon producer £2940 for calved heifer. Dungannon producer £2680 and £2540 for calved heifers. Benburb producer £2500, £12380 twice for calved heifers. Tempo producer £2440 for springing heifer. Dungannon producer £2220 for calved heifer. A Dromore (Co Down) producer sold a batch of young Shorthorn and Jersey.
Maiden heifers to £840 x 2 £770 x 2 £720x 2 £680 x 2 and £660.
Suckler cows and calves
A full yard this week sold to a very strong demand for a lot of quality stock on offer.
Eugene Fee Fivemiletown showed three choice heifers with bull calves at foot to make £4860, £4700 and £4300. Elliott Agri, Dungannon £4320 and £3580 for heifers with bull calves. R Irwin Magheraveely £4120 for 2020 cow with heifer calf. I Jordan Dundrod £3760 for 2015 cow with heifer calf. N Green Magheraveely £3600 for heifer with heifer calf. P McCorry Derrylin £3520 for heifer with heifer calf. K Totten Crumlin £3210 for heifer with heifer calf. P Stratton Trillick £3120, £2880 for heifers with heifer calves and £2440 and £2300 for 2016 cows with heifer calves. N Green Magheraveely £2750 for heifer with bull calf. R Marshall Caledon £2720 for heifer with bull calf.
Several other outfits sold from £1800 to £2210.
Incalf cows and heifers sold to £3600 for R Harkness Crumlin. Elliott Agri, Dungannon £3400 and £3120. R Marshall Caledon £1940 and £1860 for Aberdeen Angus maiden heifers.
Dropped calves and reared lumps (334)
A very large entry this week sold readily with bull calves (under four weeks) selling to £810, £630 and £600 for Aberdeen Angus for G W McKeown Lisbellaw. Lakeview Farms Rosslea £790, £700 and £650 for Simmentals; P McCorry Derrylin £690, £670 and £650 for Limousins; N Neal Irvinestown £680 for Aberdeen Angus; A Veitch Lisbellaw £640 and £600 for Aberdeen Angus and E M Morrison Maguiresbridge £640 for Belgian Blue and £620 for Aberdeen Angus.
Heifer calves (under four weeks)
A Veitch Lisbellaw £750 for Charolais £730 and £420 for Aberdeen Angus; D McKenna Clogher £550 for Aberdeen Angus; A C Lunny Aghalane £520 for Aberdeen Angus; D McClean Fivemiletown £510 for Aberdeen Angus; W Hogg Fivemiletown £510 for Aberdeen Angus; E I McClure Fivemiletown £500 and £410 for Aberdeen Angus; E Morrison Maguiresbridge £450 and £390 for Aberdeen Angus; A J and Mrs J Hogg Lisnaskea £420 for Aberdeen Angus and E Crawford Stewartstown £410 for Limousin.
Reared male lumps
J Taggart Aughnacloy £1790 for Charolais, £1470, £1450, and £1440 for Limousins; A Abbott Lisburn £1760 for Charolais; O Kerr Derrylin £1730 for Limousin; B O'Rourke Rosslea £1720 for Charolais; P Brankin Craigavon £1680, £1440 and £1430 for Charolais and £1130 for Simmental; A Abbott Lisburn £1550 for Limousin; M Rafferty Armagh £1240 and £1140 for Aberdeen Angus; V E Irwin Ballinamallard £1110 for Belgian Blue and £1030 for Charolais; A Kerr Fivemiletown £1100 for Limousin; P J Mallon Moy £1090 for Charolais; J P Murray Rosslea £1080 for Charolais; M/S D and K Armstrong Enniskillen £1080 and £1040 for Montbeliarde Lakeview Farms Rosslea £940 for Simmental and R J Bleakley Fivemiletown £930 for British Blue.
Reared female lumps
K Moore Augher £2000 for Limousin; O Kerr Derrylin £1790 for Limousin C Creighan Rosslea £1780 for Charolais; R J Crawford Stewartstown £1370 for Limousin; Omagh producer £1310 and £1070 for Charolais. P Brankin Craigavon 1270 for Charolais; M Rafferty Armagh 1250 for Aberdeen Angus; R McCullagh Greencastle £1100 for Limousin; J R Hunter Maguiresbridge £1050 for Aberdeen Angus; Lakeview Farms Rosslea £960 and £820 for Simmentals; A Kerr Fivemiletown £940 and £880 for Aberdeen Angus and R J Bleakley Fivemiletown £920, £900, £890 x 2 £880 x 2 and £820 for British Blues.