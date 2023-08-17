Suckler stock selling to £3300 for a Shorthorn cow with bull calf at Ballymena

Beef cows sold to 255p for 830kg at £2116.

Friesian cows to 167p for 620kg at £1035.

Beef bullocks to 299p for 850kg at £2541.

Ballymena Livestock Mart

Beef heifers to 270p for 580kg at £1566 and Friesian bullocks to 233p for 610kg at £1421.

Beef cows

F Ferguson, Charolais 830kg £2116 (255) V Chestnutt, Bushmills Belgian Blue 700kg £1750 (250) B Hunter, Doagh Limousin 680kg £1598 (235) J McKey, Dromara Charolais 570kg £1339 (235) W Hopes, Ballywalter Limousin 910kg £2129 (234) K Bell, Broughshane Limousin 560kg £1276 (228) B Hunter, Ballyclare 670kg £1527 (228) V Chestnutt, Charolais 760kg £1710 (225) J and N Morrow, Glenarm Speckled Park 630kg £1386 (220) J McKey, Dromara Belgian Blue 680kg £1455 (214) F Ferguson, Limousin 750kg £1597 (213) V Chestnutt, Charolais 810kg £1684 (208) WT McGookin, Larne Charolais 710kg £1462 (206) W Hope, Limousin 730kg £1474 (202) I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 560kg £1108 (198) and V Chestnutt, Abondance 700kg £1372 (196).

Friesian cows

S Stewart, Newtownabbey 620kg £1035 (167) E Robinson, 450kg £720 (160) W Irvine, Dundrod 550kg £841 (153) S Kennedy, Doagh 780kg £1185 (152) J and G Hamilton, Broughshane 700kg £1029 (147) S Stewart, 650kg £949 (146) E Robinson, 610kg £890 (146) J and G Hamilton, 680kg £986 (145) E Robinson, 550kg £792 (144) TJ Turtle, Broughshane 540kg £772 (143) J and M Wilson, 650kg £903 (139) S Kennedy, 750kg £1020 (136) D Wallace, Antrim 690kg £931 (135) J and G Hamilton, 680kg £904 (133) E Robinson, 590kg £784 (133) and S Stewart, 600kg £768 (128).

Beef bullocks

Top per head

A Ferguson, Charolais 850kg £2541, D Ferguson, Charolais 900kg £2232, A Ferguson, Charolais 780kg £2176, D Ferguson, Charolais 820kg £2148, J McDevitt, Limavady Limousin 740kg £2109, D Ferguson, Charolais 850kg £2091, J McDevitt, Charolais 850kg £2091, Charolais 720kg £2066, Charolais 750kg £2025, Charolais 740kg £1968, R Magee, Lisburn Simmental 770kg £1940, PJ Mulholland, Loughgiel Charolais 760kg £1922, R Magee, Lisburn Limousin 680kg £1917, Limousin 700kg £1911, local farmer, Limousin 700kg £1890, J McDevitt, Charolais 700kg £1890 and local farmer, Limousin 650kg £1885.

Top per kg

A Ferguson, Kilsally Charolais 850kg £2541 (299), local farmer Limousin 650kg £1885 (290), Limousin 640kg £1843 (288), J McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 720kg £2066 (287), Limousin 740kg £2109 (285), R Magee, Lisburn Limousin 680kg £1917 (282), S J Cleland, Downpatrick Shorthorn beef 640kg £1792 (280), A Ferguson, Kilsally Charolais 780kg £2176 (279), P J Mulholland, Loughgiel Charolais 660kg £1828 (277), local farmer, Limousin 660kg £1821 (276), R Magee, Lisburn Limousin 700kg £1911 (273), local farmer, Limousin 700kg £1890 (270) and J McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 700kg £1890 (270), Charolais 750kg £2025 (270).

Beef heifers

W McQuigg, Aghadowey Limousin 580kg £1566 (270), W Weir, Carrickfergus Limousin 520kg £1341 (258), S and V Quinn, Magherafelt Limousin 530kg £1340 (253), 490kg £1225 (250), 500kg £1250 (250), W Weir, Carrickfergus Limousin 560kg £1383 (247), W McQuigg, Aghadowey Simmental 560kg £1372 (245), S Cameron, Randalstown Limousin 540kg £1323 (245), S and V Quinn, Magherfelt Hereford 510kg £1249 (245), R Millar, Randalstown Limousin 540kg £1312 (243), W T McGookin, Larne Aberdeen Angus 700kg £1701 (243), S and V Quinn, Magherfelt Charolais 550kg £1336 (243).

Friesian Bullocks

T and D Calwell, Clough Holstein 610kg £1421 (233), W Black, Aghadowey Friesian 520kg £1180 (227), 540kg £1220 (226), 500kg £1125 (225), 520kg £1159 (223), 550kg £1221 (222), 570kg £1265 (222), 470kg £1015 (216), 440kg £946 (215), 570kg £1225 (215), T Duffin, Toomebridge Friesian 600kg £1236 (206) and R B Kerr, Broughshane Friesian 670kg £1366 (204).

Friday 11th August 2023: Dairy and suckler cows: A small entry of dairy stock sold to £1800 each for two calved cows from W G Johnston, Ligoniel.

Suckler stock sold to £3300 for a Shorthorn cow with bull calf at foot.

S Islay, Cookstown Shorthorn beef and bull calf £3300, S Islay, Cookstown Shorthorn beef and bull calf £2400, K McClenaghan, Antrim Charolais and bull calf £2350, R O’Kane, Bellaghy Limousin and bull calf £1880 and K McClenaghan, Antrim Charolais and heifer calf £1500.

Calves

173 lots in the calf ring sold to £795 for a six month old Limousin bull, heifer calves to £605 for a two month old Charolais.

Bulls

Local farmer, Limousin £795, Charolais £700, Morrow Farms, Belfast Belgian Blue £660, WJ Harkness, Cookstown Charolais £650, Morrow Farms, Belgian Blue £635, £560, S Brennan, Larne Limousin £545, Belgian Blue £525, Morrow Farms, 2 Abondance £525, F&S Hill, Randalstown Belgian Blue £505, T Connon, Broughshane Saler £500, S Kennedy, Doagh Belgian Blue £495, Crooks Farm, Cookstown Fkv £480, Morrow Farms, Abondance £480 and R Dunlop, Broughshane Abondance £450.

Heifers

WJ Harkness, Cookstown Charolais £605, £600, D Wilson, Ballycraigy Charolais £580, WJ Harkness, Charolais £580, R Wharton, Gilford Limousin £550, M Feeny, Limousin £490, local farmer, Charolais £490, Morrow Farms, 2 Belgian Blue £475, T McMaster, Limousin £455, J Huey, Armoy Limousin £455, T McMaster, Limousin £450, D Wallace, Antrim Belgian Blue £450, S Kennedy, Doagh Belgian Blue £430, T McMaster, Whitehead Abondance £420 and R Bingham, Charolais £420.

Friesian Bulls

E and J Arthur, Templepatrick £780, A Stewart, Armagh 7x £295, Gabbey and Partners, £270, E and J Arthur, £240, £200, £170, £170 and R Bingham, Nutt's Corner, £150, 2x £130.

Weanlings

A smaller entry of 120 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in a sharp trade.

Bullocks sold to £980 over for a Limousin 540kg at £1520 presented by C Tinsdale, Carnlough.

Heifers sold to £750 over for a Charolais 360kg at £1110 offered by A McErlean, Portglenone.

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 260kg £890 (342), A McErlean, Portglenone Simmental 270kg £880 (325), K Bell, Broughshane Saler 290kg £910 (313), G Knowles, Gracehill Limousin 190kg £580 (305), D Knox, Coleraine Limousin 270kg £790 (292), R Shaw, Rasharkin Aberdeen Angus 300kg £860 (286) and C McCullough, Lisburn Charolais 290kg £770 (265).

301 to 350kg

R McGinley, Ballymoney Charolais 320kg £1030 (321), H Healey, Belfast Charolais 350kg £1090 (311), A Abbott, Lisburn Limousin 330kg £1020 (309), R McGinley, Ballymoney Charolais 330kg £1020 (309), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 330kg £1010 (306), R McGinley, Ballymoney Simmental 350kg £1070 (305), W R Wilson, Ballymena Limousin 330kg £1000 (303), A Abbott, Lisburn Limousin 330kg £990 (300), A McErlean, Portglenone Limousin 320kg £940 (293), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 310kg £910 (293), K Bell, Broughshane Saler 330kg £960 (290), 340kg £960 (282), H Healey, Belfast Charolais 320kg £900 (281) and K Bell, Broughshane Saler 320kg £850 (265).

Over 351kg

K Bell, Broughshane Charolais 370kg £1110 (300), H Healey, Belfast Limousin 390kg £1160 (297), C Tinsdale, Carnlough Limousin 520kg £1480 (284), local farmer Belgian Blue 370kg £1050 (283) x2, C Tinsdale, Carnlough Limousin 540kg £1520 (281), R O’Kane, Bellaghy Limousin 500kg £1390 (278), C Tinsdale, Carnlough Limousin 540kg £1490 (275), A McErlean, Portglenone Simmental 370kg £1010 (273), H Hall, Newtownabbey Limousin 410kg £1100 (268) and T J McAuley, Ballyclare Limousin 440kg £1170 (265).

Heifers

Up to 300kg

R McGinley, Ballymoney Charolais 280kg £920 (328), 300kg £940 (313), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 300kg £835 (278) and S G Hanna, Cullybackey Limousin 300kg £770 (256).

301 to 350kg

R McGinley, Ballymoney Charolais 310kg £1080 (348), A Abbott, Lisburn Limousin 310kg £970 (312), 340kg £1040 (305), C O’Kane, Kilrea Saler 320kg £900 (281), 310kg £870 (280), 330kg £910 (275), 350kg £950 (271), A McErlean, Portglenone Limousin 330kg £885 (268), C O’Kane, Kilrea Saler 320kg £850 (265) and H Healey, Belfast Charolais 320kg £850 (265).

Over 351kg

A McErlean, Portglenone Charolais 360kg £1110 (308), H Hall, Newtownabbey Limousin 380kg £1085 (285), Charolais 390kg £1090 (279), C O’Kane, Kilrea Saler 400kg £1110 (277), K Bell, Broughshane Charolais 360kg £990 (275), local farmer Belgian Blue 360kg £970 (269), R O’Kane, Bellaghy Limousin 410kg £1100 (268), A Esler, Carnlough Saler 370kg £990 (267), C O’Kane, Kilrea Saler 370kg £980 (264), 420kg £1100 (261), R O’Kane, Bellaghy Limousin 440kg £1140 (259), C O’Kane, Kilrea Saler 390kg £1000 (256), S G Hanna, Cullybackey Limousin 370kg £940 (254) and C O’Kane, Kilrea Saler 380kg £950 (250).

Ballymena mule and Greyface hogget show and sale 2023: The annual show and sale of Mule and Greyface hoggets saw a reduced entry resulting in a rise in the average of £11 per head to level at £174.60 for 2517 hoggets sold.

Prior to the sale the show of Mules was judged by J Loughery who awarded first prize to Packie Donnelly for a tremendous pen of hoggets which subsequently claimed the top price of £275 per head with Packie also achieving the highest sale average of £210 per head for an entry of 176.

A show of Greyface hoggets was judged by Joe Adams with first place awarded to Ian McCluggage.

In the lamb ring there was an excellent entry of Suffolk Cheviot ewe lambs which returned an average of £148.30 per head for 628 forward, similar to 2022.

Top price of £280 was paid for a single show lamb offered by Robert Workman while I J and A Wilson took the next top price of £190 per head for a pen of 12 lambs, a price also matched by Sandra Hunter for a pen of 10 S/C lambs.

Leading prices in each section were as follows:

Hoggets – P Donnelly 10 at £275, W Byers 12 at £265, S Wilson 12 at £242, P Donnelly 10 at £240, M and D McAleese 12 at £240, P Donnelly 10 at £235, J Currie 10 at £228, W Byers 10 at £225, S Wilson 14 at £225, P Donnelly 10 at £220, 10 at £220, J Currie 10 at £220, 10 at £218, M and D McAleese 12 at £218, P Donnelly 11 at 215, G Armstrong 14 at £212, P Donnelly 11 at £210, 10 at £210, C Adams 11 at £210 and D Bamber 12 at £210.

Leading averages – P Donnelly 176 average £210, M and D McAleese 42 average £208, W Byers 62 average £200, S Wilson 113 average £193, J Currie 216 average £190.

S/c ewe lambs: R Workman 1 at £280, I J and A Wilson 12 at £190, S Hunter 10 at £190, R Workman 10 at £185, N Walsh 11 at £182, R Thompson 10 at £180, N Walsh 5 at £175, R Workman 12 at £175, N Walsh 10 at £170, J Lamont 13 at £170, M Johnston 10 at £168, N Walsh 10 at £168, R Workman 12 at £165, A Chambers 1 at £165, I J and A Wilson 11 at £162, J Lamont 12 at £162, R Hunter 10 at £162, N Walsh 11 at £160, 12 at £160, R Workman 12 at £160 and D and D Robinson 10 at £160.

Monday 14th August 2023: Just under 3000 sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a steady trade.

Breeding sheep sold to £225, ewe lambs to £150 and store lambs to £91.

Hoggets

H McGilligan, Dungiven 12 Crossbred £225, N and S F Donnelly, Richhill 4 Dor £210, D McCabe, Muckamore 5 Texel £208, 7 Texel £205, 5 Texel £202, H Kennedy, Ballynure 10 Texel £200, local farmer 10 Suffolk £198, 12 Suffolk £195, 10 Suffolk £190 and N and S F Donnelly, Richhill 3 Charollais £190.

Store lambs

K Kidd, Broughshane 40 Texel £91, 20 Texel £91, O’Kane Brothers, Carnlough 60 Mule £90.50, J and S Bailey, Ballycastle 40 Texel £89.50, M J King, Ballymena 2 Texel £89, R McKeown, Broughshane 14 Suffolk £88.50, B Cannon, Antrim 13 Charollais £88, D Rea, Glenarm 50 Texel £88, J O’Kane, Cushendall 40 Suffolk £87.50, 39 Suffolk £87, O’Kane Brothers, Carnlough 60 Mule £85.50 and W Hamilton, Broughshane 15 Texel £85.

Ewe lambs

A V Magill, Carnlough 15 Suffolk £150, 15 Suffolk £142, S Rea, Straid 10 Suffolk £140, local farmer 2 Dutch Spotted £135, A V Magill, Carnlough 15 Suffolk £125, K McFadden, Dunloy 1 Bor £125, S Rea, Ballyclare 12 Suffolk £122 and A V Magill, Carnlough 15 Suffolk £122, 15 Suffolk £120, 15 Suffolk £120, 15 Suffolk £118, 15 Suffolk £115, 15 Suffolk £110.

Tuesday 15th August 2023: An entry of 180 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a sharper trade.

Bullocks sold to £1050 over for a Charolais 540kg at £1590 presented by Sandra Hunter, Bushmills.

Heifers sold to £900 over for a Limousin 500kg at £1400 offered by S O’Kane, Maghera.

Bullocks

Up to 500kg

M and A Guy, Limavady Parthenais 480kg £1390 (289), D Mallon, Ballygawley Limousin 420kg £1200 (285), D Chestnutt, Bushmills Limousin 500kg £1360 (272), D Mallon, Ballygawley Limousin 480kg £1280 (266) W Hopes, Ballywalter Limousin 380kg £990 (260), T Kinkaid, Donaghcloney Belgian Blue 460kg £1180 (256), F Gourley, Templepatrick Aubrac 480kg £1210 (252), E Kennedy, Ballyclare Limousin 350kg £880 (251), K D Reid, Craigavon Limousin 440kg £1100 (250), S Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 480kg £1190 (247), 480kg £1180 (245), R Livingstone, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus 480kg £1170 (243) x2, F Gourley, Templepatrick Aberdeen Angus 440kg £1070 (243) and E Kennedy, Ballyclare Limousin 330kg £800 (242).

Over 500kg

S Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 540kg £1590 (294), W Hopes, Ballywalter Limousin 560kg £1550 (276), J Graham, Crumlin Charolais 590kg £1610 (272), S Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 560kg £1520 (271), J Graham, Crumlin Limousin 580kg £1570 (270), S Hunter, Bushmills Bra 600kg £1600 (266), M and A Guy, Limavady Limousin 530kg £1410 (266), T Kinkaid, Donaghcloney Charolais 550kg £1460 (265), 520kg £1380 (265), M and A Guy, Limavady Charolais 560kg £1460 (260), 570kg £1485 (260), T Kinkaid, Donaghcloney Limousin 530kg £1380 (260), J Graham, Crumlin Limousin 550kg £1410 (256), K and M Gawn, Kells Aberdeen Angus 520kg £1330 (255) and J Graham, Crumlin Aberdeen Angus 620kg £1555 (250), 600kg £1500 (250).

Heifers

0kg to 500kg

S O’Kane, Maghera Limousin 500kg £1400 (280) F Convery, Limousin 480kg £1340 (279) S O’Kane, Limousin 360kg £950 (263) Limousin 470kg £1220 (259) V Chestnutt, Bushmills Charolais 480kg £1200 (250) S O’Kane, Limousin 490kg £1175 (239) Limousin 460kg £1080 (234) local farmer, Limousin 410kg £950 (231) F Convery, Maghera Belgian Blue 490kg £1135 (231) local farmer Limousin 400kg £920 (230) Limousin 420kg £955 (227) S Darragh, Toomebridge Abondance 500kg £1115 (223) S Stewart, Newtownabbey 2x Belgian Blue 420kg £930, T Kinkaid, Belgian Blue 430kg £945 (219) and D Wilson, Carrickfergus Hereford 220kg £440 (200).

501kg and over

F Convery, Limousin 520kg £1330 (255) Limousin 550kg £1340 (243) J McCarroll, Ballymena Limousin 510kg £1200 (235) Hereford 550kg £1250 (227) Hereford 560kg £1270 (226) D Chestnutt, Bushmills Charolais 590kg £1290 (218) and J McCarroll, Hereford 520kg £1100 (211).

Wednesday 16th August 2023: An entry of 3061 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a slightly sharper trade.

Fat lambs sold to 521p for 19 Beltex 23kg at £120 from Glenkeen Livestock, Limavady and to a top per head of £126 for a pen of heavy lambs presented by James Morrison, Ballymoney.

Fat ewes sold to £182.

Fat lambs (2301)

Glenkeen Livestock, 19 Beltex 23kg £120 (521) A Wylie, 6 Texel 23.5kg £119 (506) M Caldwell, Ballymena 12 Charollais 22.5kg £113 (502) I Morrison, Ballymena 56 Texel 22kg £110 (500) W Reid, Aughafatten 19 Texel 23kg £115 (500) Kelly Brothers, Ballymena 55 Texel 22kg £110 (500) AL Gault, Newtownabbey 3 Texel 24kg £119.50 (497) G Martin, Broughshane 8 Texel 23.5kg £117 (497) W Jamieson, Ballymoney 16 Texel 23kg £114.50 (497) J Morrison, Ballymoney 15 Texel 22.5kg £112 (497) J Lowe, Cookstown 17 Texel 22.5kg £112 (497) A and W Gregg, Cloughmills 6 Texel 22kg £109.50 (497) Shaws Hill farm, 17 Texel 22kg £109.50 (497) R Hoy, Doagh 6 Texel 21.5kg £107 (497) J Clarke, Gracehill 11 Texel 21kg £104.50 (497) Glenkeen Livestock, 4 Sou 24kg £119 (495) A Millar, Antrim 26 Charollais 23kg £114 (495) R Wylie, Bushmills 13 Texel 23kg £114 (495) Antrim Estates, 25 Eas 22kg £109 (495) ME Collins, 6 Texel 22kg £109 (495) N McAuley, Ballyclare 16 Texel 22kg £109 (495) K Scullion, 32 Texel 22kg £109 (495) A and J Currie, Ballyclare 14 Texel 22kg £109 (495) J Gray, Doagh 8 Texel 22kg £109 (495) and RJ Semple, 13 Texel 21kg £104 (495).

Top per head

J Morrison, Ballymoney 1 Zwartble 37kg £126, AL Gault, Newtownabbey 4 Texel 30kg £125, K Woodside, Islandmagee 1 Texel 35kg £124, H Wilson, Cullybackey 5 Texel 26kg £122, Glenkeen Livestock, Beltex 23kg £120, J O’Brien, Ballymena 2 Suffolk 32.5kg £120, AL Gault, 3 Texel 24kg £119.50, A Wylie, 6 Texel 23.5kg £119, C O’Melvenna, 2 Dutch Spotted 27kg £119, S White, Cloughmills 10 Texel 26.5kg £119, Glenkeen Livestock, 4 Sou 24kg £119, F McKendry, Broughshane 15 Texel 24kg £118, Glenkeen Livestock, 5 Beltex 24kg £118, C and I Dunlop, Cairncastle 3 Charollais 25.5kg £118, S McGowan, Ballymoney 11 Texel 25kg £118, WL Wilson, Ballyclare 6 Texel 24.5kg £117, RW Saunderson, Glenwherry 21 Charollais 25.5kg £117, C McKee, Broughshane 5 Blue 24.5kg £117, L Calderwood, Dunloy 16 Texel 24.5kg £117, G Martin, Broughshane 8 Texel 23.5kg £117, H Wilson, Cullybackey 3 Texel 24kg £117, E Drummond, Ballynure 6 Texel 25.5kg £117, PJ Kane, Ballycastle 10 Texel 24kg £116.50 and E Gilliland, Ballymena 5 Texel 24kg £116.50.

Fat ewes 760

First quality

Suffolk – £110-168

Texel – £120-£182

Crossbred –£88-£128