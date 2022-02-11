Sucklers selling to £2020 at Enniskillen

In the bullock ring heavy lots sold to at £1700 for a 714kg Charolais and up to 245ppk for a 672kg Charolais at £1650.

Medium weights to 278ppk for a 536kg Limousin at £1490, light weights to 284ppk Charolais 450kg for Charolais at £1280.

Bullocks

Maguirebridge producer 584kg DAW at £1480, 496kg Limousin at £1260, Fivemiletown producer 588kg Aberdeen Angus at £1460, 544kg Charolais at £1400, 488kg Limousin at £1220, 516kg Charolais at £1520, Kesh producer 596kg Charolais at £1520, 714kg Charolais at £1700, 586kg Charolais at £1500, Florencecourt producer 356kg Charolais at £970, 382kg Charolais at £950, Magheraveely producer 556kg Limousin at £1380, 600kg Charolais at £1430, 600kg Limousin at £1410, Garrison producer 630kg Limousin at £1490, 662k Limousin at £1570, Enniskillen producer 614kg Limousin at £1420, 620kg Limousin at £1440, Derrylin producer 592kg Charolais at £1430, 588kg Charolais at £1390, Fintona producer Charolais 646kg at £1530, Rosslea producer 464kg Charolais at £1530, Brookeborugh producer 520kg Charolais at £1300, 544kg Aberdeen Angus at £1250, 524kg Aberdeen Angus at £1260, 600kg Aberdeen Angus at £1410, Sixmilecorss producer 408kg Charolais at £1050, 426kg Charolais at £1020, Ballinamallard producer 558kg Limousin at £1450, 608kg Limousin at £1480, 532kg Limousin at £1370 and Fivemiletown producer 586kg Charolais at £1410, 506kg Blonde d’Aquitaine at £1370, 5004kg Charolais at £1380.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £700 to £1180 for a Charolais 410kg, heifers sold from £650 to £1040 for a Charolais 358kg.

Ruling prices: Enniskillen producer 410kg Charolais steer at £1180, 366kg Limousin steer at £1060, 384kg Limousin heifer at £920, Garrison producer 358kg Charolais heifer at £1040, 407kg Charolais heifer at £1080, 370kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 349kg Charolais heifer at £980, Kesh producer 336kg Charolais bull at £900, 290kg Charolais heifer at £800, 370kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £850, Brookebough producer Charolais heifer at £880, 286kg Charolais heifer at £850, 289kg Charolais heifer at £880, Tempo producer 288kg Charolais heifer at £800, 478kg Simmental bull at £1160, 355kg Charolais heifer at £880, Enniskillen producer 361k Charolais steer at £1110, 382kg Charolais steer at £1140, 360kg Charolais steer at £1070, Derrygonnelly producer 380kg Charolais heifer at £900, 365kg Charolais heifer at £980, 375kg Charolais steer at £1070, 331kg Charolais steer at £920, Tempo producer 274kg Limousin heifer at £760, 322kg Charolais steer at £930, 267kg Limousin bull at £660, Derrylin producer 366kg Charolais steer at £1100, 386kg Charolais steer at £1130, 419kg Charolais steer at £1190, Belcoo producer 446kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1070, 303kg Limousin steer at £790 and Lisnaskea producer 436kg Charolais steer at £1100, 491kg Charolais steer at £1240, 430kg Charolais steer at £1140.

Calves

Limousin bull born 18th January at £455, Aberdeen Angus bull born 30th January at £300, Aberdeen Angus bull born 30th January at £280, Aberdeen Angus bull born 19th January at £250, Friesian bull born 24th January at £70, Aberdeen Angus heifer born 24th January at £270, Simmental heifer born 20th January at £230, Limousin heifer born 14th January at £250 and Limousin heifer born 20th January at £185.

Lumps

Charolais bull born 17th December at £500, Aberdeen Angus bull born September at £420, Aberdeen Angus heifer born September at £435 and Simmental heifer born September at £435.

Suckler cows

Belcoo producer Charolais cow with bull at £2020, Macken producer Simmental cow with bull at £1920, Kinawley producer Simmental cow with bull at £1800, Derrynoose producer Hereford cow with heifer at £1640, Macken producer Hereford cow with bull at £1490, Ederny producer Aberdeen Angus cow with bull at £1360, Derrygonnelly producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1360, Letterbreen producer springing Simmental cow at £1550, springing Belgian Blue cow at £1500, Boho producer springing Limousin cow at £1390 and Maguiresbridge producer springing Simmental cow at £1260.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 244ppk paid for a 548kg Charolais at £1320, medium weights 206-261ppk, light weights sold from 210-280ppk paid for a 380kg Charolais at £1060.

Ballinamallard producer Charolais 630kg at £1440, Charolais 540kg at £1340, Charolais 350kg at £1340, Charolais 500kg at £1270, Enniskillen producer Charolais 600kg at £1400, Charolais 580kg at £1360, Charolais 500kg at £1310, Irvinestown producer Charolais 548kg at £1380, Charolais 460kg at £1120, Lisnaskea producer Charolais 500kg at £1210, Charolais 4430kg at £1140, Charolais 410kg at £1100, Tempo producer Charolais 560kg at £1340, Charolais 550kg at £1320, Charolais 420kg at £1140, Charolais 400kg at £1100, Charolais 400kg at £1070, Charolais 430kg at £1050 and Trillick producer Charolais 416kg at £1080, Charolais 440kg at £1080.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 235ppk paid for a 626kg Charolais at £1470 and to a top price of at £1560, lighter weights from 108-215ppk paid for a 450kg Limousin at £960, Friesian cows from 70-150ppk for a 800kg at £1200.