Beef cows sold to 270p 660kg at £1782, Friesian cows to 116p 650g at £1079.

Beef heifers to 266p 750kg at £1995.

Beef bullocks to 276p 790kg £2180 and to top per head of £2214 for 820kg, Friesian bullocks to 216p for 630kg at £1360.

Ballymena Livestock Mart

Beef cows

P Campbell, Carnlough Limousin 660kg £1782 (270) P Campbell, Limousin 640kg £1708 (267) A Heaney, Saintfield Limousin 670kg £1701 (254) D McAloanan, Dunloy Charolais 860kg £1909 (222) A Heaney, Belgian Blue 650kg £1417 (218) S McCambridge, Ballycastle Limousin 710kg £1547 (218) R Workman, Kilwaughter 660kg £1432 (217) S Morrison, Simmental 730kg £1576 (216) S McCambridge, Blonde d'Aquitaine 620kg £1339 (216) S McCambridge, Limousin 660kg £1425 (216) J Doole, Toomebridge Belgian Blue 700kg £1498 (214) J Steele Jnr, Glenavy Belgian Blue 800kg £1712 (214) M Barry, Toomebridge Simmental 780kg £1661 (213) J Beattie, Killyleagh Limousin 830kg £1759 (212) A Heaney, Limousin 630kg £1335 (212) and B Spence, Crumlin Belgian Blue 720kg £1526 (212).

Friesians cows

G Smith, Templepatrick 650kg £1079 (166) J Sawyers, Co Tyrone 690kg £1131 (164) G Smith, Templepatrick 650kg £1033 (159) J Sawyers, 630kg £989 (157) S Kennedy, Doagh 830kg £1303 (157) R Cowan, 760kg £1185 (156) T Butler, Ballycastle 680kg £1047 (154) R Cowan, 650kg £988 (152) D Kennedy, 720kg £1094 (152) A and E Cochrane, Bushmills 720kg £1087 (151) D and D Robinson, 760kg £1140 (150) E and R J Bredin, Drumcorn 670kg £991 (148) J Hunter, Crumlin 730kg £1051 (144) CK and R McCullough, 510kg £734 (144) J Hunter, 590kg £843 (143) and R Cowan, 640kg £896 (140).

Beef heifers

W Campbell, Carnlough Limousin 750kg £1995 (266) T Wallace, Dromore Charolais 710kg £1867 (263) G McMullan, Limousin 700kg £1834 (262) G McMullan, Limousin 710kg £1817 (256) I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 570kg £1453 (255) G McMullan, Limousin 630kg £1581 (251) B and L Higgins, Limousin 570kg £1430 (251) B and L Higgins Limousin 600kg £1500 (250) T Wallace, Dromore Charolais 660kg £1643 (249) B and L Higgins, Limousin 580kg £1438 (248) Shaws Hill Farms, Kells Limousin 690kg £1697 (246) Linton Brothers, Charolais 630kg £1543 (245) H and B Doherty, Limousin 550kg £1342 (244) T McConnell, Parkgate Limousin 520kg £1263 (243) T Wallace, Charolais 590kg £1433 (243) and T McConnell, Charolais 540kg £1306 (242).

Beef bullocks top per kg

Derek Grimes, Castlecaulfield, Limousin 790kg £2180.40 (276), Gerard McMullan, Magherafelt, Limousin 690kg £1897.50 (275), James McFadden, Kells, Limousin 700kg £1911 (273), Robert McMullan, Ahoghill, Limousin 610kg £1653.10 (271p), W McCaugherty, Ballynahinch, Charolais 630kg £1701 (270), Gerard McMullan, Magherafelt, Limousin 690kg £1863 (270p), local farmer, Charolais 820kg £2214 (270), local farmer, Charolais 720kg £1936.80 (269), local farmer, Charolais 660kg £1775.40 (269p), Messrs Linton Brothers, Cloughmills, Limousin 700kg £1883 (269), W McCaugherty, Ballynahinch, Charolais 740kg £1975.80 (267), W McCaugherty, Ballynahinch, Limousin 680kg £1815.60 (267), Gerard McMullan, Magherafelt, Charolais 770kg £2055.90 (267), Derek Grimes, Castlecaulfield, Limousin 750kg £2002.50 (267), local farmer, Limousin 770kg £2055.90 (267) and local farmer, Charolais 730kg £1949.10 (267).

Top per head

Local farmer, Charolais 820kg £2214, Peter McEldowney, Kilrea, Charolais 910kg £2184, Derek Grimes, Castlecaulfield, Limousin 790kg £2180.40, Peter McEldowney, Kilrea, Charolais 880kg £2129.60, R Thompson, Ballymoney, Limousin 800kg £2128, Peter McEldowney, Kilrea, Charolais 900kg £2124, Robert McCartney, Cookstown, Charolais 820kg £2115.60, Barry Spence, Crumlin, Charolais 860kg £2115.60, Tom McKinstry, Ballyclare, Charolais 900kg £2088, local farmer, Charolais 790kg £2085.60, Tom McKinstry, Ballyclare, Charolais 860kg £2081.20, M/S J and D Boyle, Ballyclare, Saler 870kg £2079.30, Gerard McMullan, Magherafelt, Charolais 770kg £2055.90, local farmer, Limousin 770kg £2055.90, William J Patton, Cloughmills, Limousin 900kg £2016 and Gerard McMullan, Magherafelt, Limousin 780kg £2012.40.

Friesian bulls

Ross Bloomfield, Kilrea, Friesian 630kg £1360.80 (216), Ross Bloomfield, Kilrea, Friesian 590kg £1233.10 (209), D W Graham, Clough, Friesian 650kg £1326 (204), Ross Bloomfield, Kilrea, Friesian 590kg £1203.60 (204), D W Graham, Clough, Friesian 680kg £1366.80 (201), D W Graham, Clough, Holstein 630kg £1260 (200), Ross Bloomfield, Kilrea, Friesian 630kg £1234.80 (196), D W Graham, Clough, Friesian 600kg £1170 (195), Ross Bloomfield, Kilrea, Friesian 650kg £1183 (182) and Paul Kirkpatrick, Larne, Friesian 640kg £1088 (170).

Friday 14th October 2022: Dairy cows - Demand continued strong for 41 dairy cattle to £2780 for calved heifers from D G Wallace, Antrim.

Leading prices as follows: D G Wallace, Hillhead Farm Holstein calved heifer £2780, D Wallace, Antrim Holstein calved heifer £2780, W G Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein calved heifer £2720, £2480, D Wallace Holstein calved heifer £2380, T J Gordon, Ballyclare Ayrshire calved heifer £2380, D Wallace Holstein calved cow £2000, J Graham, Glenwherry Friesian calved heifer £1920, T J Gordon Ayrshire calved heifer £1900, J Cameron, Broughshane Friesian £1900, G Smyth, Ballycastle Ayrshire springing heifer £1900, T Carlisle, Dundrod Friesian calved cow £1850, J Cameron Friesian calved heifer £1800, £1780 and G Smyth Holstein springing heifer £1780.

Suckler cows

44 lots in the suckler ring sold to £2350 for a Belgian Blue cow with bull calf, In calf cows to £1650 for a Limousin.

Breeding bulls to £2200 for an Aberdeen Angus.

C Warwick, Moorfields Belgian Blue and bull calf £2350, D and W Hume, Randalstown Limousin and bull calf £2320, S McAleese, Cullybackey Limousin and bull calf £1980, J, S, P and M Gibson, Aughafatten Belgian Blue and bull calf £1850, J H McArthur, Limavady Limousin and bull calf £1800, £1680, B Fleck, Ballymena Limousin £1650, J H McArthur, Limousin and bull calf £1550, S McAleese Limousin and heifer calf £1500 and H Kennedy, Ballynure Limousin £1500.

Calves

232 lots in the calf ring sold to £500 for a Belgian blue bull calf. Heifer calves sold to £470 for a partly reared Belgian Blue.

Bulls

S Jamieson, Broughshane Belgian Blue £500, B Jamieson, Broughshane Belgian Blue £500, G Patton, Stranocum Abe £500, S Jamieson Belgian Blue £465, R R Cupples, Broughshane Abe £440, D Morrison, Armoy Belgian Blue £425, H Alexander, Glenarm Abe £425, A McBurney, Cloughmills Belgian Blue £425, £420, G Patton Abe £420, J Walker, Randalstown Her £395, A McBurney Belgian Blue £395, I Stewart, Bushmills Belgian Blue £395, FG and T McMullan, Broughshane Belgian Blue £395 and J Walker Abe £390, D Marcus, Glenarm Belgian Blue £390.

Heifers

H M McCracken, Greyabbey Belgian Blue £470, S Gregg, Glarryford Charolais £410, B Blaney, Cushendall Limousin £405, G Cummings, Ballyclare Charolais £400, S Jamieson, Broughshane Belgian Blue £400, £380, Wm Pearson, Newtownards Her £375, H Alexander, Glenarm Belgian Blue £370, Wm Pearson Her £370, G Patton, Stranocum Abe £360, B Blaney Limousin £350 and G Patton Abe £350.

Friesian Holstein

J McKeeman, Bushmills Friesian £345, G A and I Sheppard, Ballyronan Friesian £285, Forsythe Brothers, Loughgeil Holstein £235 x2, J McKeeman Friesian £215, Forsythe Brothers Holstein £160 x3 and H M McCracken, Greyabbey Holstein £160, £150.

Weanlings

Heifers

Up to 300kg

G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 300kg £1600 (533), R Coleman, Glarryford Her 180kg £540 (300), W Magee, Kilwaughter Limousin 210kg £620 (295) x4, C Harper, Crumlin Charolais 300kg £850 (283), W Magee Limousin 200kg £550 (275) x2, S Heffron, Randalstown Limousin 220kg £600 (272), 210kg £570 (271), P Steadman, Coagh Limousin 260kg £700 (269), C McDonnell, Ballycastle Charolais 300kg £800 (266), S Heffron Limousin 220kg £585 (265), O O’Kane, Carnlough Belgian Blue 290kg £770 (265) and G Hayes Limousin 290kg £770 (265).

301kg-350kg

C McDonnell, Ballycastle Charolais 320kg £870 (271), 330kg £850 (257), G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 310kg £790 (254), C McDonnell Charolais 330kg £830 (251), G Hayes Limousin 330kg £830 (251), 350kg £880 (251), J McQuiston, Ballymoney Charolais 340kg £850 (250), G Hayes Abe 350kg £840 (240), A Rea, Lisburn Charolais 320kg £750 (234), B Wharry, Glenarm Limousin 330kg £770 (233), 340kg £760 (223), A Rice, Keady Charolais 350kg £780 (222), D and W Hume, Randalstown Limousin 330kg £715 (216) x2 and P Devlin, Coagh Charolais 330kg £710 (215).

Over 350kg

G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 500kg £2500 (500), Limousin 510kg £1470 (288), I Gilliland, Ballymena Limousin 400kg £1095 (273), 400kg £1030 (257), G Hayes Limousin 440kg £1120 (254), 480kg £1160 (241), 500kg £1200 (240), D Gilliland, Ballymena Limousin 440kg £1050 (238), C McDonnell, Ballycastle Simmental 370kg £880 (237), C Harper, Crumlin Charolais 370kg £880 (237), G Hayes Limousin 450kg £1070 (237), Abe 510kg £1200 (235), Limousin 540kg £1270 (235), Limousin 530kg £1240 (234) and J Heaslip, Newtonards Charolais 440kg £1025 (233), Charolais 420kg £950 (226).

An entry of 280 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £1030 for a Limousin 590kg at £1620 presented by Paul McErlain, Armoy.

Heifers sold to £2000 over for a Limousin 500kg at £2500 offered by Gareth Hayes, Ballymena.

Bullocks

0-300kg

Austin Rice, Keady, Limousin 230kg £720 (313), S Heffron, Randalstown, Limousin 250kg £750 (300), S Heffron, Randalstown, Limousin 250kg £750 (300), S Heffron, Randalstown, Limousin 250kg £750 (300), Colin Harper, Crumlin, Charolais 300kg £890 (296), S Crothers, Doagh, Limousin 220kg £650 (295) x3, Gareth Hayes, Ballymena, Limousin 300kg £880 (293), E Drummond, Ballynure, Saler 240kg £690 (287p) x2, Gareth Hayes, Ballymena, Limousin 290kg £830 (286), E Drummond, Ballynure, Saler 240kg £680 (283), Colin Harper, Crumlin, Charolais 290kg £820 (282), Colm McDonnell, Ballycastle, Charolais 250kg £700 (280) and Colm McDonnell, Ballycastle, Saler 230kg £640 (278).

301-350kg

Gareth Hayes, Ballymena, Limousin 310kg £950 (306), Colm McDonnell, Ballycastle, Charolais 340kg £990 (291), Gareth Hayes, Ballymena, Limousin 330kg £960 (290), Gareth Hayes, Ballymena, Limousin 330kg £950 (287), Gareth Hayes, Ballymena, Limousin 310kg £885 (285), Colin Harper, Crumlin, Charolais 350kg £990 (282), Colm McDonnell, Ballycastle, Charolais 350kg £990 (282), William Burns, Islandmagee, Blonde d'Aquitaine 320kg £900 (281), Colm McDonnell, Ballycastle, Charolais 320kg £900 (281), Colm McDonnell, Ballycastle, Simmental 320kg £900 (281), Colm McDonnell, Ballycastle, Charolais 340kg £950 (279), Gareth Hayes, Ballymena, Limousin 330kg £920 (278), P Devlin, Cookstown, Charolais 330kg £910 (275), Brian Wharry, Glenarm, Limousin 340kg £920 (270), Gareth Hayes, Ballymena, Limousin 320kg £860 (268) and P Devlin, Coagh, Charolais 330kg £880 (266).

351kg plus

Gareth Hayes, Ballymena, Limousin 460kg £1420 (308), Gareth Hayes, Ballymena, Limousin 460kg £1400 (304), Gareth Hayes, Ballymena, Limousin 360kg £1090 (302), Colm McDonnell, Ballycastle, Simmental 360kg £1080 (300), Colm McDonnell, Ballycastle, Charolais 370kg £1070 (289), A Guy, Limavady, Limousin 410kg £1185 (289), Gareth Hayes, Ballymena, Limousin 540kg £1560 (288), Gareth Hayes, Ballymena, Limousin 510kg £1450 (284), A Guy, Limavady, Limousin 430kg £1200 (279), Gareth Hayes, Ballymena, Limousin 480kg £1330 (277), Colin Harper, Crumlin, Charolais 380kg £1050 (276), Paul McErlain, Armoy, Limousin 590kg £1620 (274), Paul McErlain, Armoy, Limousin 560kg £1535 (274), Gareth Hayes, Ballymena, Limousin 570kg £1560 (273), Frank Gourley, Templepatrick, Charolais 380kg £1040 (273) and Gareth Hayes, Ballymena, Limousin 540kg £1470 (272).

Saturday 15th October 2022: An entry of 230 suckled calves at the final calf sale of the season resulted in another very sharp trade.

Bullocks sold to £760 over for a Charolais 370kg £1130 offered by Ian McAleese, Moneymore.

Heifers sold to £1030 over for a Limousin 260kg at £1290 presented by E Drummond, Ballynure.

Bullocks

0kg to 300kg

J McAuley, Ballyclare 2x Charolais 210kg £810 (385) J McAuley, 2x Charolais 230kg £860 (373) J McAuley, 2x Charolais 240kg £880 (366) J McAuley, 2x Charolais 210kg £730 (374) P Savage, Kircubbin Limousin 250kg £860 (344) S Moore, Aldergrove Limousin 280kg £950 (339) and J McAuley, Charolais 210kg £710 (338).

301kg to 350kg

W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 310kg £1060 (341) W and G Hanna Charolais 310kg £1020 (239) W and G Hanna, Charolais 320kg £1040 (325) S Black, Ballymena Limousin 340kg £1020 (300) W and G Hanna, Limousin 320kg £930 (290) P Savage, Charolais 350kg £1000 (285) S Black, Glenarm Limousin 310kg £880 (283) W and G Hanna, Limousin 310kg £880 (283) W and G Hanna, Limousin 310kg £870 (280) J McAuley, Charolais 310kg £865 (279) and E Drummond, Ballynure Limousin 320kg £890 (278).

351kg to 400kg

I McAleese, Moneymore Charolais 370kg £1130 (305) S McIlhatton, Aughfatten Limousin 360kg £1060 (944) S McIlhatton, Limousin 360kg £1020 (283) V&K Patterson, Charolais 380kg £1030 (271) I McAleese, Charolais 370kg £980 (264) D Cairnes, Dromore Limousin 360kg £950 (263) S Hall, Larne Limousin 380kg £970 (255) S McIlhatton, Limousin 400kg £1010 (252) and S Hall, Larne Limousin 360kg £880 (244).

400kg and over

I McAleese, Moneymore Limousin 420kg £1150 (273) I McAleese, Blonde d'Aquitaine 440kg £1130 (256) W Reid, Limousin 460kg £1170 (544) J S Gawn, Kells Limousin 460kg £1140 (247) and P Savage, Limousin 430kg £1055 (245).

Heifers

0kg to 300kg

E Drummond, Ballynure Limousin 260kg £1290 (496) W and G Hanna, Charolais 260kg £910 (350) P Savage, Limousin 260kg £895 (344) M Ramsey, Limousin 260kg £860 (330) M Ramsey, Limousin 300kg £990 (330) W and G Hanna, Limousin 280kg £920 (328) D Millan, Blonde d'Aquitaine 160kg £525 (328) D Millan, 2x Blonde d'Aquitaine 160kg £510 (318) and D Millan, Blonde d'Aquitaine 140kg £445 (317).

301kg to 350kg

S Black, Limousin 310kg £1040 (335) M Ramsey, Ballyclare Limousin 310kg £920 (296) W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 310kg £915 (295) S Black, Limousin 340kg £990 (291) M Ramsey, Doagh Limousin 310kg £890 (287) S McIlhatton, Limousin 310kg £890 (287) E Drummond, Limousin 310kg £870 (280) W and G Hanna, Charolais 310kg £860 (277) and S McIlhatton, Limousin 330kg £890 (269).

351kg to 400kg

I McAleese, Moneymore Blonde d'Aquitaine 380kg £980 (257) B Savage, Limousin 370kg £870 (235) S Woods, Crossgar Simmental 380kg £860 (226) B Savage, Limousin 390kg £880 (225) and B Savage, Limousin 360kg £760 (211).

Monday evening, 17th October 2022: Another great entry of over 4000 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a good trade.

Breeding sheep sold to £240, ewe lambs to £175, store lambs to £97.50 and rams to 1250gns.

Breeding ewes

John Travers, Castlederg, 8 Blackface £240, Mrs M Leonard, Enniskillen, 10 Blackface £190, Mrs M Leonard, Enniskillen, 1 Blackface £190, T J Palmer, Glenarm, 5 Mule £178, local farmer, 1 Suffolk £170, T J Palmer, Glenarm, 5 Mule £168, T J Palmer, Glenarm, 3 Mil £168, Samuel McClure, Ballymoney, 9 Suffolk £162, John Travers, Castlederg, 10 Swa £162, John Travers, Castlederg, 11 Blackface £158, John Travers, Castlederg, 11 Blackface £155, John Travers, Castlederg, 4 Blackface £152 and local farmer, 11 Suffolk £150.

Store lambs

Dundarave Properties, Bushmills, 30 Texel £97.50, Robert Loughery, Limavady, 12 Texel £97.50, Dundarave Properties, Bushmills, 30 Texel £96, Patrick Kelly, Ballycastle, 40 Mule £95.50, R T Buchanan, Ballymena, 12 Texel £95.50, Patrick Kelly, Ballycastle, 45 Mule £95, R J McKay and Son, Carnlough, 49 Texel £95, M Buckley, Carrickfergus, 4 Charollais £95, R J McKay and Son, Carnlough, 17 Suffolk £94.50, Lynsey Topping, Islandmagee, 25 Texel £94, J McBride, Martinstown, 20 Texel £93.50, Samuel Heaney, Ballyclare, 6 Charollais £93.50, Seamus O’Neill, Martinstown, 21 Suffolk £93.50, R M Carson, Islandmagee, 24 Texel £93, B and A McCammon, Magheramorne, 27 Texel £92.50, Noel Hamilton, Moorfields, 16 Texel £92 and J McFetridge, Glenarm, 12 Texel £92.

Ewe Lambs

E Conway, Cranagh, 8 Blackface £175, George King, Armagh, 10 Che £162, E Conway, Cranagh, 10 Blackface £155, George King, Armagh, 3 Che £145, George King, Armagh, 9 Che £138, Jonathan Kerr, Coleraine, 9 Blackface £135, J E McCloskey, Draperstown, 12 Blackface £135, J E McCloskey, Draperstown, 12 Blackface £135, James Rea, Glenarm, 12 Suffolk £130, James Rea, Glenarm, 14 Suffolk £130, J E McCloskey, Draperstown, 12 Blackface £125, P Sheerin, Draperstown, 10 Cro £125, D Kelly, Draperstown, 10 Blackface £122, Thomas and Ben Gibson, Broughshane, 10 Mule £118.

Rams

John W Watson, Annacloy, Texel shearling 1250gns, Pat Garrivan, Warrenpoint, Texel shearling 950gns, G C Beacom, Fivemiletown, Texel ram lamb 950gns, David J Jones, Nuttscorner, Texel shearling 850gns, McKinney Brothers, Maghera, Texel Ram 850gns, G C Beacom, Fivemiletown, Texel Ram 800gns x3, AL Gault, Newtownabbey, Texel ram lamb 800gns, AL Gault, Newtownabbey, Texel shearling 750gns x2 and Grove Cottage Farm Ltd, Crumlin, Suffolk 750gns.

Tuesday 18th October 2022: An entry of 230 store cattle sold to an improved trade.

Heifers sold to £760 over for a Charolais 510kg at £1270 presented by A J Wilson, Ballymena.

Bullocks sold to £870 over for a Limousin 510kg at £1380 presented by D Johnston, Glenavy.

Heifers 0-500kg

J Gault, Ballyclare, Charolais 450kg £1150 (255), Teenies Farm, Broughshane, Charolais 500kg £1270 (254), T McConnell, Parkgate, Charolais 490kg £1190 (242), J Gault, Ballyclare, Charolais 430kg £1040 (241), John Wilson, Larne, Charolais 460kg £1070 (232), J Dunlop, Cairncastle, Abe 440kg £990 (225), T McConnell, Parkgate, Charolais 450kg £1000 (222), T McConnell, Parkgate, 490kg £1070 (218), J Dunlop, Cairncastle, Abe 470kg £1020 (217), T McConnell, Parkgate, Charolais 480kg £1040 (216), John Wilson, Larne, Limousin 450kg £960 (213), John Wilson, Larne, Charolais 390kg £830 (212), J Gault, Ballyclare, Limousin 410kg £870 (212), John Wilson, Larne, Limousin 430kg £910 (211), W.J Hutchinson, Ballyclare, Charolais 460kg £970 (210) and C and M White, Aughafatten, Charolais 460kg £960 (208).

501kg plus

A J Wilson, Ballymena, Charolais 510kg £1270 (249), T McConnell, Parkgate, Charolais 520kg £1270 (244), T McConnell, Parkgate, Charolais 520kg £1270 (244), W.J Hutchinson, Ballyclare, Charolais 570kg £1390 (243), Teenies Farm, Broughshane, Charolais 540kg £1300 (240), Teenies Farm, Broughshane, Charolais 560kg £1320 (235), Brian McKeown, Randalstown, Limousin 580kg £1360 (234), Teenies Farm, Broughshane, Charolais 530kg £1240 (234), T McConnell, Parkgate, Charolais 520kg £1150 (221), J Weatherup, Ballyclare, Limousin 600kg £1320 (220), T McConnell, Parkgate, Charolais 580kg £1260 (217), T McConnell, Parkgate, Charolais 540kg £1170 (216), Francis Keating, Portaferry, Charolais 520kg £1110 (213), Paul Watson, Cullybackey, Limousin 550kg £1130 (205), Brian McKeown, Randalstown, Charolais 520kg £1060 (203) and Brian McKeown, Randalstown, Charolais 520kg £1050 (201).

Bullocks 0-500kg

J Gault, Ballyclare, Limousin 400kg £1120 (280), J Gault, Ballyclare, Limousin 390kg £1085 (278), E Logan, Ahoghill, Limousin 420kg £1155 (275), Gavin and Conor Mulholland, Bellaghy, Limousin 460kg £1250 (271), Gavin and Conor Mulholland, Bellaghy, Limousin 490kg £1330 (271), E Logan, Ahoghill, Limousin 410kg £1095 (267), J Weatherup, Ballyclare, Charolais 480kg £1280 (266), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter, Belgian Blue 480kg £1280 (266), E Logan, Ahoghill, Limousin 470kg £1235 (262), Francis Keating, Portaferry, Charolais 460kg £1190 (258), F Duffin, Toomebridge, Charolais 500kg £1280 (256), E Logan, Ahoghill, Limousin 460kg £1175 (255), A J Wilson, Ballymena, Charolais 490kg £1250 (255), T&S Reid, Crumlin, Limousin 440kg £1110 (252), D Johnston, Glenavy, Limousin 500kg £1260 (252) and F Duffin, Toomebridge, Charolais 500kg £1260 (252).

501kg plus

D Johnston, Glenavy, Limousin 510kg £1380 (270), J Weatherup, Ballyclare, Charolais 540kg £1430 (264), Colin Woodside, Carrickfergus, Belgian Blue 580kg £1510 (260), A Gaston, Carnlough, Shorthorn 510kg £1260 (247), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter, Charolais 510kg £1250 (245), A J Wilson, Ballymena, Charolais 510kg £1240 (243), Norman McKnight, Stoneyford, Limousin 700kg £1700 (242), Norman McKnight, Stoneyford, Limousin 620kg £1500 (241), Francis Keating, Portaferry, Charolais 560kg £1350 (241), B Richmond, Cloughmills, Abe 620kg £1480 (238), Francis Keating, Portaferry, Charolais 510kg £1215 (238), B Richmond, Cloughmills, Charolais 530kg £1240 (234), Norman McKnight, Stoneyford, Limousin 570kg £1320 (231), Gavin and Conor Mulholland, Bellaghy, Limousin 520kg £1200 (230), Norman McKnight, Stoneyford, Limousin 560kg £1290 (230) and A J Wilson, Ballymena, Charolais 560kg £1290 (230).

Wednesday 19th October 2022: An entry of 2471 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a slightly lesser trade.

Fat lambs sold to 473p for four Dorsets 19kg at £90 presented by DJ Meharg, Ballyclare and to a top of per head of £115 for two heavy Charollais 30kg from H and B Doherty, Randalstown.

Fat lambs

Top per head

Hugh and Brian Doherty, Randalstown, 2 Charollais 30kg £115, local farmer, 1 Texel 30kg £114, Gary Davidson, Belfast, 20 Texel 26.5kg £113, H Crawford, Carnalbanagh, 8 Mule 29.5kg £113, Brendan Hughes, Clough, 1 Texel 27.5kg £113, Sharon White, Cloughmills, 24 Texel 25.5kg £112.50, Brendan Hughes, Clough, 1 Suffolk 32.5kg £112.50, D Mills, Glenarm, 30 Texel 26kg £112, N Alexander, Gracehill, 10 Texel 25kg £112, J McQuiston, Ballymoney, 31 Texel 25.5kg £112, David J Meharg, Ballymena, 1 Texel 25kg £112, Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter, 15 Cro 25.5kg £112, Wm Davidson, Broughshane, 5 Texel 26kg £112, W J Hanna, Ballyclare, 18 Rou 26.5kg £112, J Bonnar, Broughshane, 26 Texel 25kg £111.50 and Norman McBurney, 64 Texel 24.5kg £111.

Top per kg

David J Meharg, Ballymena, 4 Dorset 19kg £90 (473), L Ballantine, Moorfields, 16 Texel 20kg £94.50 (472), A O’Neill, Glenarm, 22 Texel 20kg £94 (470), Norman and Jonathan McKee, Cairncastle, 5 Suffolk 18.5kg £86.50 (467), Brian Alexander, Glenarm, 8 Suffolk 20kg £93 (465), N Boyd, Broughshane, 53 Texel 23.5kg £108.50 (461), Graeme Martin, Broughshane, 19 Texel 23.5kg £108 (459), R J D Topping, Islandmagee, 42 Texel 20.5kg £94 (458), John Moore, Cullybackey, 7 Charollais 20.5kg £94 (458), Joshua Boville, Toomebridge, 6 Texel 24kg £110 (458), local farmer, 27 Cro 24kg £110 (458), R Davison, Broughshane, 18 Texel 21.5kg £98.50 (458), W and P McCallion, Portglenone, 5 Dorset 22.5kg £103 (457), Noel Hamilton, Moorfields, 32 Texel 23kg £105 (456), R Coleman, Glarryford, 20 Texel 23kg £105 (456) and Logan Anderson, Kilwaughter, 11 Texel 24kg £109.50 (456).

Fat ewes (500)

Top quality

Suffolk - £130-£161

Texel - £140-£196

Crossbred - £80-£127

