Sucklers selling to £3050 for a Belgian Blue cow with heifer calf at Ballymena Mart

Thursday 5th October 2023: A great entry of 550 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in a steady trade.

Beef cows sold to 249p for 810kg at £2016, Friesian cows to 168p 670kg at 168p at £1125.

Beef heifers to 294p 690kg at £2028, beef bullocks to 297p 730kg at £2168 and to a top per head of £2416 for 860kg. Friesian bullocks to 228p 630kg at £1436.

Beef cows

Ballymena Livestock Mart

P Heron, Draperstown Charolais 810kg £2016 (249) Abondance 870kg £2140 (246) P McCann, Limousin 570kg £1390 (244) SP Fitzgerald, Limousin 810kg £1944 (240) T Boyd, Limousin 610kg £1451 (238) G Lindsay, Simmental 780kg £1825 (234) T Boyd, Limousin 770kg £1786 (232) A McErlean, Simmental 780kg £1778 (228) and P McErlain, Armoy Belgian Blue 610kg £1366 (224).

Friesian cows

S Wilson, Ballymena 670kg £1125 (168) A and W McMaster, Broughshane 760kg £1216 (160) D Wallace, Antrim 570kg £900 (158) R Hamilton, Broughshane 630kg £995 (158) A and W McMaster, 830kg £1294 (156) 740kg £1154 (156) P and G ORawe, 740kg £1132 (153) and R F Saunderson, Glenwherry 570kg £866 (152).

Beef heifers

W Weatherup, Limousin 690kg £2028 (294) M Glass, Charolais 760kg £2173 (286) J and B McPeake, Limousin 700kg £1995 (285) H Davidson, Limousin 610kg £1708 (280) Limousin 580kg £1577 (272) H Mulholland, Glenavy Charolais 620kg £1674 (270) Charolais 590kg £1593 (270) and K Woodside, Limousin 560kg £1512 (270) Limousin 660kg £1775 (269).

Beef bullocks

Top per kg

C McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 730kg £2168 (297) J and B McPeake, Limousin 720kg £2131 (296) RJ Anderosn, Cullybackey Charolais 730kg £2138 (293) C McDevitt, Charolais 720kg £2088 (290) J Alexander, Limousin 710kg £2051 (289) Limousin 740kg £2123 (287) D Gilliland, Ballymena Limousin 730kg £2087 (286) W and H Shaw, Abondance 790kg £2251 (285) and A McLeister, Limousin 820kg £2328 (284).

Top per head

SA Taggart, Ballymoney Charolais 860kg £2416, A McLeister, Charolais 830kg £2340, W and H Shaw, Charolais 850kg £2329, A McLeister, Limousin 820kg £2328, B Spence, Limousin 840kg £2326, SA Taggart, Ballymoney Charolais 830kg £2265, W and H Shaw, Abondance 790kg £2251, W and H Shaw, Charolais 810kg £2235 and J Beattie, Limousin 850kg £2227.

Friday 6th October 2023: Dairy cows - 150 dairy cattle sold included a dispersal. Top price of £2150 went to B McStravick, Aghalee.

B McStravick, Aghalee Friesian £2150, A McNair, Ballyclare Friesian £2120, W Black, Aghadowey Friesian £2050, A McNair, Ballyclare Friesian £2020, ESG Ivy Farm, Crumlin Holstein £2020, W Black, Aghadowey Friesian £2000, K Wilkinson, Cookstown Friesian £1980, T and J Mackey, Ballynure Friesian £1900, I W and A T McCaughey, Broughshane Friesian £1900, W Black, Aghadowey Friesian £1850, G McCully, Ballyward Holstein £1820, B McStravick, Aghalee Friesian £1820, £1720 x 2 and K Wilkinson, Cookstown Friesian £1700.

Suckler cows

Sixty three lots of sucklers sold to £3050 for a Belgian Blue cow with heifer calf from a dispersal of 50 sucklers with calves at foot for Robert Cochrane, Coleraine.

R Cochrane, Coleraine Belgian Blue £3050, Limousin £2980, £2850, £2650, £2600, Belgian Blue £2500, Aberdeen Angus £2500, Limousin £2450, £2400, Aberdeen Angus £2400, Limousin £2200 x 2, £2150 and Belgian Blue £2100, Limousin £2100 x 3.

Calves

281 lots in the calf ring sold to £630 for an Aberdeen Angus bull, heifer calves to £485 for a partly reared Aberdeen Angus.

Bull calves

D McClurkin, Ligoniel Aberdeen Angus £630, J Walker, Randalstown Hereford £605, N and S Wilson, Rathkenny Charolais £520, R H Brown, Newtownards Aberdeen Angus £500, S J Kerr, Comber Limousin £490 x 2, J and C J Hooks, Newtownards Belgian Blue £480, P McGowan, Toomebridge Limousin £480, J Walker, Randalstown Belgian Blue £475, £470, J and J C Hooks, Newtownards Belgian Blue £460, R H Brown, Newtownards Aberdeen Angus £460 x 2, R Bingham, Nutt's Corner Charolais £450, J Duffy, Greysteel Aberdeen Angus £440 and D McClurkin, Ligoniel Hereford £440.

Heifer calves

R H Brown, Newtownards Aberdeen Angus £485, J Brown, Newtownards Aberdeen Angus £480, P McGowan, Toomebridge Limousin £480 x 2, Charolais £455, S J Kerr, Comber Limousin £440, B Jamison, Broughshane Hereford £435, J Duffy, Greysteel Charolais £420, H Hall, Newtownabbey Belgian Blue £400, D McClurkin, Ligoniel Hereford £400, R H Brown, Newtownards Aberdeen Angus £395 x 2, R Bingham, Nutt's Corner Aberdeen Angus £390, T Simpson, Ederney Hereford £385, S Herbison, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus £385 and T Simpson, Ederney Hereford £380.

Friesian bull calves (over 4 months)

P Mairs, Comber £335 x12, A Gibson, Glenarm £300 x8, D McClurkin, Ligoniel £250, S Pinkerton, Nutt's Corner £230, A Gibson, Glenarm £215 x 5, D and A Erwin, Ballymena £200 x 3 and W McKee, Portvogie £195 x 5,

Weanlings

350 lots in the weanling ring sold to 387 pence per kg for a 300kg Charolais bullock at £1160 and forward heifers to 324 pence for a 330kg Charolais at £1070.

Bullocks

0kg to 300kg

C McDonnell, Ballycastle Charolais 300kg £1160 (386) E McLarnon, Carnlough Charolais 160kg £590 (368) C McDonnell, Charolais 270kg £990 (366) W Stewart, Dundrod Charolais 220kg £790 (359) E McLarnon, 2 x Charolais 210kg £750 (357) local farmer, Charolais 300kg £1070 (356) C McDonnell, Charolais 300kg £1060 (353) E McLarnon, Carnlough Charolais 250kg £880 (352) and I Hyndman Limousin 300kg £1040 (346).

301kg to 350kg

Local farmer, Charolais 310kg £1080 (348) Charolais 320kg £1020 (318) I Hyndman, Limousin 320kg £1020 (318) C McDonnell, Charolais 310kg £980 (316) JJ Hill, Larne Limousin 350kg £1100 (314) I Hyndman, Limousin 340kg £1040 (305) W Stewart, Charolais 310kg £940 (303) JJ Hill, Larne Limousin £1060 (302) RGB Mulholland, Simmental 350kg £1050 (300) and S Taylor, Saler 320kg £950 (296).

351kg and over

Local farmer, Charolais 360kg £1160 (322) Charolais 400kg £1260 (315) S Taylor, Limousin 440kg £1370 (311) J Ross, Limousin 430kg £1290 (300) Limousin 400kg £1200 (300) B Taylor, Charolais 370kg £1100 (297) K McConnell, Limousin 460kg £1360 (295) S McAllister, Charolais 360kg £1060 (294) S Taylor, Abondance 370kg £1080 (291) and RG Mulholland, Charolais 390kg £1130 (289).

Heifers

0kg to 300kg

E McLarnon, 2 x Charolais 210kg £745 (354) W Stewart, Dundrod Charolais 160kg £565 (353) I Hyndman, Limousin 250kg £770 (308) T Mulholland, Charolais 270kg £820 (303) I Hyndman, Limousin 240kg £720 (300) C McDonnell, Charolais 280kg £840 (300) Charolais 270kg £810 (300) W Stewart, Charolais 270kg £810 (300) and D Millan, Blonde d'Aquitaine 180kg £540 (300).

301kg to 350kg

Local farmer, Charolais 330kg £1070 (324) 2x Charolais 330kg £1000 (303) T Simpson, Limousin 350kg £1010 (288) local farmer, Charolais 350kg £990 (282) Charolais 320kg £900 (281) I Hyndman, Limousin 340kg £950 (279) J Gilliland, Limousin 330kg £990 (272) RG Mullholland, Limousin 330kg £830 (251) and J Jenkins, Limousin 350kg £880 (251).

351kg and over

W Weatherup, Carrickfergus Charolais 400kg £1200 (300) Limousin 430kg £1260 (293) Charolais £1200 (292) S McAlister, Charolais 370kg £1080 (291) D and W Hume, Randalstown Limousin 400kg £1160 (290) J Jones, Belfast Charolais 380kg £1090 (286) P McConnell, Limousin 420kg £1190 (283) J Jones, Charolais 410kg £1160 (282) and J Jenkins, Ballyclare Limousin 380kg £1075 (282).

Saturday 7th October 2023: 750 suckler calves presented at the second calf sale in Ballymena resulted in a terrific trade. Bullocks sold to £1260 over for a Charolais 420kg at £1680 presented by M and F Speers, Cullybackey. Heifers sold to £1270 over for a Charolais 430kg at £1700 also offered by M and F Speers.

Bullocks

0kg to 300kg

J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 240kg £1080 (450) A and D McAfee, Bushmills Charolais 240kg £1030 (429) J Newell, Charolais 230kg £980 (426) M and F Speers, Charolais 300kg £1270 (423) R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 240kg £1010 (420) M McVicker, Ballycastle Charolais 250kg £1030 (412) R Workman, Charolais 260kg £1060 (407) A Millar, Antrim Charolais 300kg £1210 (403) D Robinson, Limousin 250kg £1000 (400) W and G Hanna, Charolais 300kg £1200 (400) R Workman, Limousin 230kg £910 (395) J Knox, Broughshane Charolais 280kg £1100 (392) B Laverty, Charolais 240kg £940 (391) S Lowry, Charolais 240kg £940 (391) R Ferguson, Comber Charolais 230kg £900 (3910 and G McClintock, Charolais 300kg £1170 (390).

301kg to 350kg

S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 320kg £1390 (434) Charolais 320kg £1380 (431) Charolais 310kg £1270 (409) Charolais 320kg £1300 (406) S Taylor, Charolais 320kg £1290 (403) R Workman, Limousin 340kg £1340 (394) AJ Wilson, Limousin 340kg £1340 (394) R Workman, Charolais 340kg £1340 (394) S Taylor, Charolais 330kg £1300 (393) G McClintock, Charolais 310kg £1190 (383) S Taylor, Charolais 310kg £1180 (380) R Workman, Charolais 320kg £1210 (378) W and G Hanna, Charolais 320kg £1190 (371) R Workman, Limousin 320kg £1190 (371) S Taylor, Charolais 350kg £1280 (368) and A Millar, Charolais 310kg £1140 (367).

351kg and over

M and F Speers, Cullybackey Charolais 390kg £1640 (420) Charolais 420kg £1680 (400) Wharry and McCurdy, Charolais 370kg £1370 (370) W and G Hanna, Charolais 370kg £1370 (370) G McClintock, Limousin 370kg £1360 (367) J Workman, Kilwaughter Limousin 360kg £1320 (366) M and F Speers, Charolais 430kg £1570 (365) J Knox, Limousin 370kg £1350 (364) Charolais 370kg £1340 (362) G McClintock, Limousin 370kg £1310 (354) S Mullan, Limousin 410kg £1440 (351) Limousin 460kg £1610 (350) R Ferguson, Charolais 380kg £1330 (350) A Millar, Charolais 370kg £1280 (346) C Bateson, Charolais 370kg £1280 (346) and R Ferguson, Comber Charolais 370kg £1280 (346).

Heifers

0kg to 300kg

S Boyd, Limousin 240kg £1280 (533) A and D McAfee, Bushmills Charolais 270kg £1300 (481) I Dodds, Belgian Blue 280kg £1240 (442) W and G Hanna, Charolais 300kg £1260 (420) V McErlaine, Armoy Charolais 290kg £1210 (417) D Robinson, Limousin 300kg £1180 (393) S Douglas, Charolais 280kg £1050 (375) S Henderson, Ballycastle Charolais 260kg £970 (373) S Douglas, Charolais 270kg £990 (366) J Newell, Charolais 260kg £950 (365) N and S Wilson, Rathkenny Charolais 260kg £950 (365) A Millar, Charolais 260kg £950 (365) and J Newell, Charolais 230kg £840 (265).

301kg to 350kg

S and M Black, Carnlough Limousin 320kg £1500 (4680 D Robinson, Limousin 310kg £1410 (454) S and M Black, Limousin 310kg £1340 (432) Limousin 310kg £1320 (425) G McClintock, Limousin 330kg £1360 (412) S and M Black, Limousin 310kg £1270 (409) Limousin 310kg £1270 (409) S Douglas, Charolais 330kg £1340 (406) D Robinson, Limousin 330kg £1320 (400) G McClintock, Limousin 330kg £1300 (393) and W and G Hanna, Charolais 320kg £1260 (393).

351kg and over

M and F Speers, Charolais 430kg £1700 (395) V McErlaine, Charolais 360kg £1390 (386) S Mullan, Limousin 400kg £1440 (360) A Burleigh, Glenarm Charolais 370kg £1320 (356) M and F Speers, Charolais 370kg £1300 (351) W Dodds, Limousin 360kg £1260 (350) M and F Spears, Limousin 370kg £1270 (343) Charolais 450kg £1540 (342) A Burleigh, Charolais 380kg £1280 (336) M and F Speers, Charolais 400kg £1340 (335) W Baird, Limousin 370kg £1200 (324) and S Mullan, Limousin 440kg £1400 (318).

Monday 9th October 2023: Breeding sheep - Local farmer 7 Crossbred £215, Fairmount Farm, Claudy 8 Crossbred £212, 7 Crossbred £212, 10 Crossbred £198, S O’Kane, Carnlough 10 Mule £192, local farmer 6 Crossbred £190, S McClure, Ballymoney 5 Texel £188, Fairmount Farm, Claudy 7 Crossbred £185, local farmer 5 Blackface £184, T McIlroy, Raloo 5 Suffolk £180, local farmer 5 Blackface £178, 4 Blackface £175, local farmer 1 Texel £172, L Hughes, Kicubbin 1 Crossbred £170 and Fairmount Farm, Claudy 8 Mule £170 x 2.

Ewe lambs

R Thompson, Glenarm 12 Suffolk X £124, 12 Suffolk X £120, J Pinkerton, Rasharkin 10 Dor £111, R Thompson, Glenarm 7 Suffolk X £106, S Thompson, Glenarm 15 Texel £104, C McAllister, Broughshane 8 Texel £100, R McMullan, Ballygally 13 Mule £100, H McNeill, Carnlough 14 Blackface £100, E Matthews, Glenarm 10 Blackface £100 and M O’Kane, Dungiven 15 Suffolk £100.

Store lambs

Local farmer 10 Crossbred £98, R Davidson, Gleno 9 Texel £98, A McFarlane 12 Crossbred £98, C McDonnell, Martinstown 31 Texel £97, A McFarlane, Dungiven 12 Crossbred £96, C McIlroy, Carrickfergus 6 Texel £95.50, A McFarlane, Dungiven 41 Crossbred £94, S Wallace, Kilbride 14 Charollais £93.50, J Connon, Ballymena 22 Texel £92.50, Bushmills Producer 44 Texel £92.50, H F McKay, Carnlough 2 Bor £92, local farmer 10 Crossbred £91, R Davidson, Gleno 6 Suffolk £91, C Gribben, Dunloy 26 Texel £91, R J McKay, Carnlough 37 Suffolk £90.50, local farmer 15 Crossbred £90, A McFarlane, Dungiven 82 Suffolk £90, D Davidson, Ballymena 18 Suffolk £90 and J Henry, Antrim 1 Texel £90.

Tuesday 10th October 2023: Heifers - Up to 500kg: I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 490kg £1600 (326), 500kg £1570 (314), 450kg £1410 (313), 470kg £1430 (304), 500kg £1440 (288), 500kg £1400 (280), A Stewart, Ballymena Charolais 480kg £1340 (279), P McKeown, Martinstown Limousin 430kg £1180 (274), I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 460kg £1250 (271), 440kg £1180 (268), 460kg £1230 (267), 410kg £1080 (263), 460kg £1210 (263) and P McSparron, Cushendun Charolais 480kg £1260 (262), 450kg £1180 (262).

Over 500kg

I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 520kg £1630 (313), J Weatherup, Ballyclare Charolais 540kg £1640 (303), I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 530kg £1600 (301), 520kg £1560 (300) x 2, A Morrison, Killyleagh Limousin 560kg £1660 (296), I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 530kg £1570 (296), I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 530kg £1570 (296), J McCabe, Nutt's Corner Charolais 580kg £1690 (291), I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 540kg £1570 (290), 520kg £1500 (288), A Morrison, Killyleagh Limousin 560kg £1540 (275), J Cormican, Lisburn Limousin 550kg £1490 (270), 520kg £1400 (269), J McCabe, Nutt's Corner Charolais 580kg £1560 (269), I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 510kg £1350 (264) and J McCabe, Nutt's Corner Charolais 530kg £1400 (264).

Bullocks

0Kg to 500kg

R Workman, Kilwaughter 430kg £1350 (314) P Rowan, Aughafatten Limousin 420kg £1310 (311) R Workman, Charolais 460kg £1400 (304) Charolais 480kg £1440 (300) J Gault, Ballyclare Charolais 420kg £1260 (300) P Rowan, Limousin 470kg £1390 (295) W and M Orr, Ballycastle Charolais 460kg £1360 (295) Limousin 440kg £1300 (295) R Workman, Charolais 480kg £1410 (293) J Gault, Ballyclare Charolais 450kg £1320 (293) Limousin 480kg £1400 (291) J Newell, Charolais 440kg £1280 (290) J Gault, Ballyclare Limousin 410kg £1190 (290) D Kennedy, Ballymena Charolais 390kg £1130 (289) J Newell, Charolais 470kg £1350 (287) and W and M Orr, Charolais 440kg £1260 (286).

50kg and over

J Gault, Ballyclare Charolais 510kg £1570 (307) E and E Nelson, Ballyclare Limousin £1690 (307) J Weatherup, Ballyclare Charolais 570kg £1650 (289) E and E Nelson, Limousin 560kg £1620 (289) J McCabe, Charolais 540kg £1560 (288) W Millar, Broughshane Limousin 580kg £1670 (287) R Workman, Charolais 560kg £1610 (287) A Morrison, Limousin 630kg £1790 (284) W and M Orr, Charolais 530kg £1480 (279) A Morrison, Limousin 550kg £1530 (278) Limousin 550kg £1500 (272) W Millar, Limousin 520kg £1410 (271) A Morrison, Limousin 610kg £1630 (267) R Workman, Charolais 590kg £1570 (266) RI Bashford, Saler 520kg £1380 (265) and A Morrison, Limousin 570kg £1510 (264).

Wednesday 11th October: 2915 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a steady trade.

Fat lambs sold to 525p for 6 Texels 24kg at £126 offered by B Gardiner, Ballymena and to a top of £130.50 for 2 Zwartble 31kg from T McKillop, Glenarm.

Fat ewes sold to £138.

Fat lambs (2427)

Top per kg

B Gardiner, Ballymena 6 Texel 24kg £126 (525) E Hughes, Ballyclare 7 Rouge 21kg £107.50 (511) H McNeill, 15 Lle 17.5kg £88 (502) Shay and Jamie Bulter, Rathkenny 2 Dut 23kg £113 (491) J Thompson, Bushmills 7 Texel 23kg £112.50 (489) Glenkeen Livestock, 1 Dutch Spotted 26kg £127 (488) B McGookin, 2 Texel 16kg £78 (487) RJ McWhinney, Portaferry 41 Texel 22kg £107 (486) S Heaney, Charollais 21kg £102 (485) I McNeice, Toomebridge 16 Texel 23kg £111 (482) B Lyttle, Moorfields 57 Texel 23kg £111 (482) L Turtle, Broughshane 16 Texel 23kg £111 (482) J McFall, Broughshane 11 Texel 23kg £111 (482) JS Hamilton, 49 Texel 23kg £111 (482) S Heaney, 10 Charollais 23kg £111 (482) and G Longstaff, Kells 1 Texel 26.5kg £127 (479).

Top per head

T McKillop, Glenarm 2 Zwartble 31kg £130.50, M Millen, Coleraine 2 Texel 28kg £130, G Longstaff, Kells 1 Texel 26.5kg £127, Glenkeen Livestock, 1 Dutch Spotted 26kg £127, B Gardiner, 6 Texel 24kg £126, 5 Suffolk 28.5kg £124, 1 Suffolk 30kg £122.50, F J McDonnell, 2 Texel 25.5kg £119.50, B Gardiner, Charollais 25.5kg £118, JK Adams, 17 Texel 26.5kg £116, M Gingles, Kilwaughter 3 Crossbred 28kg £115.50, S White, 45 Texel 25.5kg £115, K Bell, Broughshane 24 Cheviot 26.5kg £115, L and J Armstrong 7 Texel 25kg £115, 19 Texel 25kg £115 and J and D Boyle, 21 Texel 25kg £115.

Fat ewes 488

First quality

Suffolk £100- £138

Texel £100 - £130

Crossbred £60 - £90