The committee and members of the NI Suffolk Branch have spoken of their ‘heartbreak’ following the death of Ballymoney breeder Ryan Gurney.

Ryan passed away suddenly at his home on 6 December.

The NI Suffolk Branch said they are “deeply saddened and heartbroken to hear of the sudden passing of Ryan Gurney, Oakbridge Flock”.

“We send our deepest condolences to Philip, Jill, his wife Natalie and children and to the entire Gurney family circle at this very difficult time.

Ryan Gurney. (Pic: Facebook)

“May he Rest in Peace.”

In a Facebook post, the Suffolk Sheep Society South of Ireland said: “Committee and members of the Suffolk Sheep Society South of Ireland are deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Ryan Gurney.

“We would like to express our heartfelt condolences to his wife, his children and all his family at this time of devastating loss and deep sadness. May Ryan rest in peace.”

Local councillor, Darryl Wilson, stated: “Absolutely devastating news. Ryan you were a former customer, a friend, a gentleman, a dedicated family man. Truly heartbreaking.

“Sending deepest condolences to the entire Gurney family and all impacted by this awful tragedy.”

A service will be held at Aghadowey Presbyterian Churchyard on Sunday at 2.30pm. Family and friends are welcome at James McMullan and Son Funeral Home on Saturday between 4pm and 6pm.