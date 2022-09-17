Suffolks top out at 2050gns
Suffolks were in high demand at the recent Ballymena sale organised by the Suffolk Sheep Society NI Branch generously sponsored by Animax Veterinary Technology and judged by Martin Doherty of the Malinhead flock, Co. Donegal.
Commercial breeders from near and far packed the ringside looking to source Suffolk rams for the forthcoming breeding season.
Sale prices peaked at 2,050gns when Crewelands flock owner Stephen Sufferin topped the sale with his Fongoy Firenze bred ram which was sold to Bruno Thevenoux, France.
Jack and Emma Smyth also took some of the leading prices on the night when their lambs sold to 1900gns, 1650gns, 1350gns 1300gns and 1200gns respectively.
Most Popular
Claudy breeders Sean and Jane McCloskey took the Overall Champion rosette going on to sell their Shannagh Top Gun II bred lamb to Alex Moore, Co. Londonderry for 1,300gns. Stephanie and William Tait’s Reserve Champion was knocked down to William O’Neill, Co. Tyrone for 950gns.
Philip Lamont also took some of the leading prices selling to 1,300gns and 1,000gns and Campbell & Jason Watson selling to 1,150gns. Ian Donald’s 4th placed ram sold to 1,000gns to fellow Suffolk breeder Hunter Stewart, Castlederg.
Shearlings were also in strong demand when Jack and Alfie Moses’ 1st and 2nd prize winners sold for 620gns to J Semple,Co. Londonderry and 600gns to J McAuley. Co. Antrim.
Elizabeth and James Gould topped the shearling sale at 700gns selling to P Campbell, Co. Tyrone.
Alastair Barkley stood first in the pairs with Stephanie and William Tat taking second.
Leading Prices – Ballymena Sale – Monday 5th September 2022
Shearlings
Lot 6 – E&J Gould sold for 700gns to P Campbell, Co. Tyrone
Lot 10 – A Moses 620gns to J Semple, Co. Londonderry
Lot 11 – A Moses 600gns to J McAuley, Co. Antrim
Lot 1 – B McVicker 550gns to S McDonnell, Co. Antrim
Shearlings Averaged: 613gns
Ram Lambs
Lot 147 – S Sufferin 2,050gns to B Thevenoux, France
Lot 52 – J Smyth 1900gns to Wtr Crawford, Newtownstewart
Lot 53 – J Smyth 1650gns to W Rankin, Drumquin
Lot 58 – J Smyth 1350 to R Cowan, Co. Antrim
Lot 55 – J Smyth 1300gns to M Doyle, Mayobridge
Lot 69 – P Lamont 1300gns to T Hynes Rathfriland
Lot 94 – S&J McCloskey 1300gns to A Moore, Co. Londonderry
Lot 54 – J Smyth 1200gns to P&S McEldowney, Co. Londonderry
Lot 96 – RC&JC Watson 1150gns to H Crawford, Glenarm
Lot 71 – P Lamont 1000gns to J Hynes, Rathfriland
Lot 104 – I Donald 1000gns to SH Stewart, Castlederg
Lot 56 – J Smyth 950gns to D Murdock, Ballynahinch
Lot 123 – J Wilkinson 950gns to WJ Steele, Co. Londonderry
Lot 140 – S&W Tait 950gns to W O’Neill, Co. Tyrone
Lot 23 – J Gilliland 920gns to W Cousins, Co. Tyrone
Lot 70 – P Lamont 900gns to B Thevenoux, France
Lot 179 = E&J Gould 900gns to A Bowden, Co. Tyrone
Lot 180 - E&J Gould 900gns to JA McKillop, Ballymena
Lot 183 - AJ &N Robinson 900gns to C Lynch, Co. Londonderry
Lot 97 - RC&JC Watson 900gns to PV O’Neill, Plumbridge
Ram Lambs Averaged: 667gns
Show Results
Shearling Ram: 1st Jack & Alfie Moses; 2nd Jack & Alfie Moses; 3rd Elizabeth Gould; 4th Brian McVicker; 5th Keith McAdoo
Ram Lamb: 1st Sean & Jane McCloskey; 2nd Stephanie & William Tait; 3rd Stephen Sufferin; 4th Ian Donald; 5th Deon Fleming; 6th Rodney Blair
Pairs: 1st Alastair Barkley; 2nd William & Stephanie Tait; 3rd Norman Robinson; 4th Jason Watson; 5th Kim Nicholson & Joan Gilliland