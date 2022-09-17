Suffolks top out at 2050gns

Commercial breeders from near and far packed the ringside looking to source Suffolk rams for the forthcoming breeding season.

Sale prices peaked at 2,050gns when Crewelands flock owner Stephen Sufferin topped the sale with his Fongoy Firenze bred ram which was sold to Bruno Thevenoux, France.

Jack and Emma Smyth also took some of the leading prices on the night when their lambs sold to 1900gns, 1650gns, 1350gns 1300gns and 1200gns respectively.

Overall Champion from S&J McCloskey sold for 1300gns to A Moore, Co. L Derry Judge Martin Doherty & Sponsor Neil Acheson, Animax

Claudy breeders Sean and Jane McCloskey took the Overall Champion rosette going on to sell their Shannagh Top Gun II bred lamb to Alex Moore, Co. Londonderry for 1,300gns. Stephanie and William Tait’s Reserve Champion was knocked down to William O’Neill, Co. Tyrone for 950gns.

Philip Lamont also took some of the leading prices selling to 1,300gns and 1,000gns and Campbell & Jason Watson selling to 1,150gns. Ian Donald’s 4th placed ram sold to 1,000gns to fellow Suffolk breeder Hunter Stewart, Castlederg.

Shearlings were also in strong demand when Jack and Alfie Moses’ 1st and 2nd prize winners sold for 620gns to J Semple,Co. Londonderry and 600gns to J McAuley. Co. Antrim.

Elizabeth and James Gould topped the shearling sale at 700gns selling to P Campbell, Co. Tyrone.

Second Prize Ram Lamb & Reserve Champion from S&W Tait sold for 950gns to W O'Neill, Co. Tyrone

Alastair Barkley stood first in the pairs with Stephanie and William Tat taking second.

Leading Prices – Ballymena Sale – Monday 5th September 2022

Shearlings

Lot 6 – E&J Gould sold for 700gns to P Campbell, Co. Tyrone

1st Prize Pairs from A Barkley.

Lot 10 – A Moses 620gns to J Semple, Co. Londonderry

Lot 11 – A Moses 600gns to J McAuley, Co. Antrim

Lot 1 – B McVicker 550gns to S McDonnell, Co. Antrim

Shearlings Averaged: 613gns

Ram Lambs

Lot 147 – S Sufferin 2,050gns to B Thevenoux, France

Lot 52 – J Smyth 1900gns to Wtr Crawford, Newtownstewart

Lot 53 – J Smyth 1650gns to W Rankin, Drumquin

Lot 58 – J Smyth 1350 to R Cowan, Co. Antrim

Lot 55 – J Smyth 1300gns to M Doyle, Mayobridge

Lot 69 – P Lamont 1300gns to T Hynes Rathfriland

Lot 94 – S&J McCloskey 1300gns to A Moore, Co. Londonderry

Lot 54 – J Smyth 1200gns to P&S McEldowney, Co. Londonderry

Lot 96 – RC&JC Watson 1150gns to H Crawford, Glenarm

Lot 71 – P Lamont 1000gns to J Hynes, Rathfriland

Lot 104 – I Donald 1000gns to SH Stewart, Castlederg

Lot 56 – J Smyth 950gns to D Murdock, Ballynahinch

Lot 123 – J Wilkinson 950gns to WJ Steele, Co. Londonderry

Lot 140 – S&W Tait 950gns to W O’Neill, Co. Tyrone

Lot 23 – J Gilliland 920gns to W Cousins, Co. Tyrone

Lot 70 – P Lamont 900gns to B Thevenoux, France

Lot 179 = E&J Gould 900gns to A Bowden, Co. Tyrone

Lot 180 - E&J Gould 900gns to JA McKillop, Ballymena

Lot 183 - AJ &N Robinson 900gns to C Lynch, Co. Londonderry

Lot 97 - RC&JC Watson 900gns to PV O’Neill, Plumbridge

Ram Lambs Averaged: 667gns

Show Results

Shearling Ram: 1st Jack & Alfie Moses; 2nd Jack & Alfie Moses; 3rd Elizabeth Gould; 4th Brian McVicker; 5th Keith McAdoo

Ram Lamb: 1st Sean & Jane McCloskey; 2nd Stephanie & William Tait; 3rd Stephen Sufferin; 4th Ian Donald; 5th Deon Fleming; 6th Rodney Blair