East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden has expressed her shock and disgust at a case of extreme animal cruelty in Ballykelly.

A dog is reported to have been killed after being beaten, muzzled with tape and then strangled.

Ms Sugden said those responsible need to face the “full force of strengthened laws” and called for tougher sentences for those found guilty of such crimes.

“This is an absolutely shocking display of animal cruelty – right on our doorstep,” Ms Sugden said.

Claire Sugden MLA. (Pic: stock image)

“We have laws in place to protect and prosecute this kind of behaviour, but these must be strengthened and enforced swiftly and decisively to show others that this sort of cruelty will not be tolerated.

“To continue to let people off the hook is no deterrent for people who want to continue to do this, and this will appear to many people as what has happened in this case.