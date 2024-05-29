Sugden’s 'shock and disgust' at extreme animal cruelty case in Ballykelly
A dog is reported to have been killed after being beaten, muzzled with tape and then strangled.
Ms Sugden said those responsible need to face the “full force of strengthened laws” and called for tougher sentences for those found guilty of such crimes.
“This is an absolutely shocking display of animal cruelty – right on our doorstep,” Ms Sugden said.
“We have laws in place to protect and prosecute this kind of behaviour, but these must be strengthened and enforced swiftly and decisively to show others that this sort of cruelty will not be tolerated.
“To continue to let people off the hook is no deterrent for people who want to continue to do this, and this will appear to many people as what has happened in this case.
“Ensuring that people who treat dogs, or other animals, in this way never get to own animals again is also vital, and both animal cruelty and dog-fighting in particular must be comprehensively tackled – in this case and in all future cases.”
