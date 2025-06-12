Summer adventures with the National Trust in Northern Ireland

National Trust’s Summer of Play invites families to have fun and experience trust places in new and unexpected ways.

Taking place over the summer holidays and set against the backdrop of the National Trust’s historic houses and beautiful gardens, Summer of Play activities will have a family-festival feel.

Jam-packed with games and experiences, let imaginations run wild and give new (and old) sports a go with lawn games at Rowallane Garden and boat trips down the River Blackwater at the Argory. Get competitive with golf challenges at the Giant’s Causeway. Or, take a sensory children’s tour of the house at Castle Coole.

Designed with families in mind Summer of Play activities will be dotted around large fields, woodlands and garden areas, so there’ll be plenty of space to enjoy the games and activities as well as picnicking spots, shady rest areas and of course, toilets, cafes and pop-ups offering food and drink.

A family playing with games and summer activities at the barn, Castle Ward, Co Down, Northern Ireland, in summer

Janet Vance, experiences and partnerships curator said: “National Trust houses and gardens have inspired people for centuries and it’s in that same spirit that we’re throwing open the doors and inviting families to have fun at trust places this summer and let their imaginations run wild.

“This summer you can enter a medieval world at Castle Ward, ‘Choose your own adventure’ at Mount Stewart or why not visit Florence Court for the Honey Show as it celebrates its 20th year. Summer is set to burst with colour, creativity, and adventure and there’s something for everyone.”

For more information on activities taking place on each day of the summer holidays visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/ni-summer

And here’s just some of the exciting events and activities on offer this summer…

Castle Ward, Co Down

Summer of Play 5 July – 31 August 10am – 6pm

Festival of Archaeology – 26 and 27 July

CraftFest 2 – 3 August 11am – 5pm

An Evening of Irish Music with The Higgins Clan 23 August 7:30pm – 10pm

Summer Music Series Selected Sundays in June, July and August 1:30pm – 3:30pm

This summer, Castle Ward becomes a playground of imagination, discovery and celebration. Our Summer of Play transforms the historic estate into an interactive medieval world for families, with five themed zones designed to spark adventure. Young heroes can complete daring quests, craft their own creations, and explore nature while knights and princesses-in-training try their hand at medieval sports and performance. Whether scaling castle walls (imaginary ones.) or digging for ancient fossils, there’s something to ignite every imagination.

But the fun doesn’t end there - Castle Ward’s summer calendar is packed with music, markets, and community spirit. Get involved in The Festival of Archaeology, with thanks to Newry, Mourne and Down Council - this weekend event will showcase live demonstrations, heritage crafts and Viking encampments. Experts will also highlight the exciting discovery at Castle Ward of a large complex of buildings dating back to the 1600's and bring the long-forgotten stories of the estate back to life.

Soak up the rhythm during the Summer Music Series, enjoy a weekend of creativity at CraftFest, or experience a magical evening of traditional Irish music from The Higgins Clan. With its blend of nature, history and play, Castle Ward is the perfect backdrop for a summer of unforgettable moments.

Normal admission charges apply/free for National Trust members

Mount Stewart, Co Down

Summer of Play, 12 July–25 August 10am–5pm

Join our play partners Ninas Notes for musical fun, Splatt Messy for sensory play sessions and get dramatic with Up to High Doh Theatre Company

Join us from 12 July to 25 August for a 'Choose your own Adventure' Summer of Play, sponsored by Starling Bank. With the house as your backdrop and gardens all around, you’ll find five themed zones filled with imaginative, creative and energetic activities — all designed for children (and their grown-ups) to enjoy at their own pace. Whether it’s stepping into costume and putting on a show, getting hands-on with art, planting your own mini garden, or simply relaxing with gentle sensory play, each zone offers a different way to connect, explore and have fun. With activities designed to suit all ages and energy levels, there’s plenty of choice for curious minds and calm moments alike. New activities will pop up in different zones throughout the week, with brilliant sessions led by our Children and Young People’s Team and some fantastic local partners — so no two visits need be the same. Everything is set around the front lawns, with plenty of space to roam and room to relax. It’s the perfect spot to spend the whole day, with picnic areas, the café, shop, and the house itself all close by and easy to reach.

Normal admission charges apply/free for National Trust members

Rowallane Garden, Co Down

Summer of Play 1 July – 1 September 10am – 6pm

Summer Fete 19 July 10am – 4pm.

Heritage Arts and Crafts Market 20 July 10am-4pm

Big Summer Sports Day 23 – 24 August 10am-4pm

Summer is set to burst with colour, creativity, and adventure at Rowallane Garden. From 1 July to 1 September, our Summer of Play invites families to dive into a world of imagination, with active games, creative crafts, pop-up performances, and nature-based fun around every corner. Don’t miss our Summer Fete on 19 July — a joyful celebration packed with live music, hands-on activities, and classic family entertainment. The excitement continues on 20 July with our very first Heritage Craft Market, showcasing traditional skills, handmade treasures, and passionate local makers. Then, round off the summer with our Big Summer Sports Day on 23–24 August, where kids can leap into a weekend of races, challenges, and good old-fashioned fun. With something new to discover every week, Rowallane Garden is the perfect place to play, explore, and make lasting memories this summer.

Normal admission charges apply/free for National Trust members

Giants Causeway, Co Antrim

Wildflower Crown Making Workshop – 14 June 2pm – 4pm

Games on the Roof – 4 July, 1 and 15 August 11am – 3pm

Games on the Roof (The 153rd Open Special) - 14 and 18 July 11am – 3pm

Rockpooling – 19 August 2pm – 4pm

Kicking off the extensive Summer of Play is a Wildflower Crown Making Workshop. Join nature engagement officer, Dr Cliff Henry on Saturday 14 June from 2pm – 4pm for a relaxing, creative afternoon, surrounded by the colours and scents of summer. Whether you’re looking to try your hand at a new craft, connect with nature enthusiasts or simply enjoy time outdoors with the family, this is a great way to unwind and learn more about the important conservational work that helps the local meadows thrive at the World Heritage Site.

Games on the Roof will also be making a return. On Friday 4 July and Friday 1 and 15 August from 11am – 3pm, enjoy a mix of traditional family favourites, like GIANT Connect 4, X’s and O’s and GIANT checkers. Challenge a family member to a game of Bean Bag Toss or Ring Toss, or maybe even a game of Swingball if you’re feeling competitive. Finn McCool and his Fitness Challenge are making a comeback, and he’s also been hard at work creating a brand new obstacle course.

On Monday 14 and Friday 18 July, join the team for fun, friendly golf challenges as Games on the Roof goes crazy. This is a unique chance to chip, putt and play with a view that’s just as exciting as the games. Put your skills to the test in the Chip and Stick Golf Game and challenge your friends and family on a high-performance putting mat, designed to mimic the real green – fun and engaging activities for those of all ages who’re aiming to channel their inner Rory McIlroy, all just 20 minutes away from the Open action.

Ending the Giant’s Causeway Summer of Play programme on a high is their annual Rockpooling event. Join Dr Cliff on Tuesday 19 August from 2pm – 4pm for a hands-on GIANT rockpooling adventure in the scenic bays of Port Ganny. From tiny crabs to slippery seaweed and colourful creatures hidden in plain sight, this is your chance to get up close with some of nature’s most curious coastal residents that call Northern Ireland’s iconic World Heritage Site their home.

These events are free; normal admission charges apply. For the best rates, pre-book your Visitor Experience tickets in advance via the official Giant’s Causeway website - https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/northern-ireland/giants-causeway. National Trust Members and Local Pass Holders gain free access, however pre-booking is still strongly recommended.

Carrick-a-Rede, Co Antrim

Wildflower Crown Making Workshop – 3 July 2pm – 4pm

Thrill seekers will undoubtedly have Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge on their list this summer. Suspended almost 100ft (30m) above sea level, a rope bridge was first erected at Carrick-a-Rede by salmon fishermen over 250 years ago and you can walk in their footsteps as you make your way from the mainland to Carrick-a-Rede Island.

Crossing Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge is already a thrilling achievement itself, but why not make the day even more memorable by learning a brand new skill? On Thursday 3 July from 2pm – 4pm, join nature engagement officer, Dr Cliff Henry for a creative afternoon of Wildflower Crown Making, surrounded by the colours and scents of summer. Let your imagination bloom as you craft your very own floral masterpiece and learn about the vital conservational work that helps protect the vibrant wildflower meadows at Carrick-a-Rede – it really is the perfect way to relax with the family in the outdoors and connect with nature.

This is a free event; normal admission charges apply. Anyone wishing to avail of this event and cross the bridge at the best rate is strongly encouraged to pre-book Visitor Experience tickets online in advance via the official Carrick-a-Rede website - https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/northern-ireland/carrick-a-rede. National Trust Members and Local Pass Holders gain free access, however pre-booking is still strongly recommended.

Florence Court, Co Fermanagh

Summer of play 1 July – 31 August 11am – 5pm

Summer Sunset Yoga, 8 August 7pm – 9pm

Honey show, 24 and 25 August 11am - 5pm

Unleash your imagination at Florence Court this summer. Make your theatrical debut on Florence Courts stage while putting on a show you create. When it's time to unwind, why not indulge in a relaxing evening yoga session in our Kitchen Garden. For something a bit special, see bees at work at the Honey Show and taste some of the delicious honey on display, this year celebrates its 20th year. Bring along your family and friends for a summer filled with laughter, exploration, and relaxation at Florence Court.

Normal admission charges apply/free for National Trust members.

Castle Coole, Co Fermanagh

Summer of play 1 July-31 August 11am – 4pm

Summer Sunset Yoga, 18 July 7pm – 9pm

4 Corner Coaching summer camps 6-8 August

Discover the magic of summer at Castle Coole, an exquisite 18th-century neo-classical mansion on the edge of Enniskillen. Get energised this summer at our sports camp, collect your hobby horse from the stables for show jumping in the Grand Yard. Embrace a new world of history through our sensory childrens’ tour of the house. Whether you're a history enthusiast or simply looking for a serene escape, Castle Coole offers a summer experience like no other.

Normal admission charges apply/free for National Trust members.

Crom, Co Fermanagh

Back to Nature Bash, 22 June, 11am – 4pm

Summer of play, 1 July – 31 August, 11am – 5pm

Guided Canoeing, 3-4 July, 12-13 July, 13-17 August, 22-24 August

Music by the Lake, 19 July and 16 August, 7pm – 10pm

Summer Sunset Yoga, 29 August, 7pm - 9pm

Experience the natural beauty and historical charm of Crom Estate this summer. Nestled on the shores of Upper Lough Erne, this 2,000-acre demesne offers a variety of activities for all ages. Kick off your summer at our Nature Bash on the Summer Solstice celebrating nature and water activities. Enjoy festival games throughout the summer, or paddle into adventure as we launch our exhilarating guided canoeing tours, where every stroke brings you closer to nature and unforgettable memories on the water. Get your dancing shoes on and enjoy the return of the ‘Music by the Lake’ concert featuring local bands, ‘The Hand Me Downs’ and ‘The Porter Bellys’.

Normal admission charges apply/free for National Trust members.

The Argory, Co Armagh

Father’s Day Donnelly’s Land Rover display 15 June

Blackwater Barge Trips 14 June 19 July and 16 August (book on website)

The Argory Summer Fete 28 and 29 June 11am -5pm

Family friendly summer run 28 June

Summer of play 1 July 31 August

Kayak lessons on the River Blackwater – July and August

Now opening seven days a week from 1 June to 31 August, The Argory has a packed programme to get your heart racing in nature this summer. The Argory Summer Fete, kindly supported by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, returns with the fun of the fair for all. Vintage amusements, lawn games, living history, face painting, live music, barbecue and much more.

From 1 July, explore The Argory to find games to keep you active in the sun. Play tennis on the lawn, build a den near the Walled Garden, or challenge family and friends with races and games. Games will be available every day and are included as part of standard admission. The Argory has something special for kids of all ages. The ever-popular playpark blends seamlessly with the landscape, allowing kids to have adventures in nature while their imaginations run wild. Recharge at our new Kitch Cafe, with a delicious selection of homemade treats and lunches, something for every palate, and explore the second-hand bookshop for a great summer read.

Normal admission charges apply/free for National Trust members

Springhill, Co Londonderry

Open everyday bar Wednesdays in July and August 11am-5pm

Summer Garden tours at Springhill (check website for details)

Varied house tours offered throughout summer to include freeflow, family friendly and Military History (see website events for details)

Soldiers at Springhill 17 August

Join us at Springhill for a Summer Garden tour this July and August. Learn more about the history of Springhill and discover changing colours of the season. Embrace the vibrant hues of summer as our gardens burst into full bloom. Join us for a tour led by our gardener, Naomi, who will not only unveil the fascinating history of our gardens but also delve into the sensory delights awaiting you around every corner.

After last year’s successful event, the Soldiers are returning to Springhill on 17 August. Save the date for a great family day out.

Normal admission charges apply/free for National Trust members

Ardress House, Co Armagh

Open Weekends 11am-5pm

Ardress House offers a tranquil open space for visitors who prefer properties with fewer themed activities. Its historic farmyard allows people to transport themselves back in time and experience the charm of simpler days, see centuries old machinery, and feed the chickens. Grab your family and friends, pack a picnic and make a day of it within the apple orchards. Kids can enjoy the new nature play area and say hi to the friendly goats and donkey.

Normal admission charges apply/free for National Trust members.