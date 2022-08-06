Summer fun at Holestone

Members proved they knew a thing or two about beef and sheep with Ewan Hoy placed first and Jessica McConnell placing fourth in their respective age groups in the sheep section.

In the beef section both Jessica McConnell and Jack Stewart were first, Charlie McKnight was second and Ross Warwick was third in their respective age groups.

A massive well done to all members who participated.

Members from Holstone YFC with members from Crossroads YFC from Scotland who recently travelled over to Northern Ireland

June also saw members put their hands to use by building a chair for the build it competition.

Well done to the team of Jack Stewart, Zara Stirling, Ewan Hoy, Riley Hoy and Sam Fleck that built a sturdy chair for the competition.

The arable competition took place for the second year, seeing club member David Moore placing joint second overall – fantastic achievement David.

A junior and senior team of members took part in the tag rugby competition in July. Thankfully there were no injuries but members think they will stick to their day time jobs.

The Holestone YFC team at the Build It competition

Next on the agenda was the John Bradley Challenge which this year was fancy dress slippery football. Five members headed to Omagh dressed as the farmer, his wife and their three cows – an entertaining night of some very slippery football was had.

Members have also enjoyed supporting neighbouring clubs sports nights testing out their skills of volleyball, football and some more slippery football. As always members thoroughly enjoy getting out and about and meeting up with fellow young farmers members.

The fourth weekend in July was a big one for Holestone YFC members.

The club welcomed 15 members of Crossroads YFC from Scotland to Northern Ireland for the weekend.

Laura Robson who was placed first in the girls task at the Antrim Show

What a laugh members had from using their brains in the escape rooms, to some taking part in the tug of war competition, to the 90s themed barbecue and then exploring different farms.

Members had great fun hosting, having made plenty of friendships and plans have already began for the return leg.

July 25th also saw Antrim Show returning and what a day it was. The club would like to give a special mention to and congratulate one of our current vice presidents, George Robson, who is current chairman of Antrim Agricultural Show, on a very successful show.

Members helped man the gates in the morning before heading off to compete in county competitions day.

David Moore with his arable entry

Well done to all members who participated and a special mention to Laura Robson and Amy-Lee Hanvey who were placed first in the girls task. A great day had by all.