Summer Jamm Festival set to transform Strabane into hub of family fun

THE highly-anticipated Summer Jamm Festival is set to return to Strabane town centre on Saturday, June 7, from 12-late, promising a day filled with entertainment, family activities, and community celebration.

This vibrant event will transform the heart of Strabane into a hub of creativity and excitement, featuring an impressive line-up of attractions designed to appeal to visitors of all ages.

New to this year's event will be the Street Art Festival which features interactive selfie murals and live street art demonstrations throughout the town.

Artists will showcase their talents, offering visitors a chance to engage with the art and even try their hand at creating their own masterpieces.

The popular Bear Run 74 Supercar event returns to this year’s Summer Jamm. Featuring an impressive display of supercars, the Bear Run will also raise funds for the Mayor’s chosen charity.

Families will find plenty to enjoy with the Kidz Farm petting zoo, dinosaur encounters, urban sports activities, an interactive drumming circle, and face painting. Street performers, including magicians, dancers, and musicians, will entertain crowds throughout the town centre. Scheduled performances will take place at various locations, ensuring entertainment is always just around the corner.

The Arts and Crafts and Food Quarter will have a variety of crafts stalls to explore along with a diverse range of culinary cuisine and delicious treats to satisfy everyone's appetite.

The Alley Theatre will host additional family-friendly entertainment, including the FizzWizzPop Magic Show at noon (tickets £2), this is an interactive magical experience designed to delight children and parents alike. The Alley will also offer face painting, Barry McGowan Art exhibition, and Arts and Crafts Workshops from noon.

As the sun sets on the Summer Jamm, get ready to follow the Music Trail – enjoy a musical journey around Strabane’s local bars where you can experience a different performance from a talented local musician/band in each venue. The perfect end to the perfect day.

Adding to the festivities, Cullens Fun Fair will be in town from June 5-8, offering traditional fairground rides and games for all ages.

Encouraging everyone to put the date for Summer Jamm in their diary now, Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr said: “Summer Jamm has become a cornerstone of our community calendar, bringing together residents and visitors alike to celebrate the best of Strabane. This year's festival showcases our town's creative spirit, local talent, and warm hospitality.

“This is a great day for families to come out and enjoy a wonderful summer event together, and of course the additional visitors to the town bring a welcome boost to local business owners.

“Make sure you get along to this year’s Summer Jamm and enjoy an unforgettable day of fun with your family and neighbours. I look forward to seeing you all there!”

Keep an eye on the Summer Jamm website www.derrystrabane.com/summerjamm and Whats On Derry Strabane and The Alley Theatre Facebook pages for further updates.