Sun and showjumping at Hagans Croft

There were two young riders within the x-poles class who both achieved double clear rounds and that was Alexa Reid and Aimee Quinn, both riding their super star ponies exceptionally well, celebrating with a very sophisticated lap of honour in trot and a clear round rosette.

Lily Henderson and Emily are certainly bringing their A game to this showjumping league. With another first place win in the 50cm class with everyone is delighted to see this partnership doing so well.

Sophia Taylor had another busy day on Saturday, with two ponies to ride in the 50cm, achieving second place on her mare Scarlett, fantastic riding.

Aimee McKeown, Russell

As the jumps were raised for the 60cm class, some new fillers entered the arena and back bars went onto some of the jumps. With only two competitors entered Eve Lawther and Rachel Price battled it out for the top spot. Eve and Cream Cracker achieved a double clear in a time of 22.53 seconds, with Rachel and Harry finishing with an unfortunate pole hitting the ground, which occurred four faults in a time of 28.03 seconds it was first place for Eve and second place for Rachel.

Once again the 70cm class was low in entries but mighty in talent. Anna Reid and Commander held the top spot for the second week in a row, the pair jumped a faultless round and achieved a speed time 22.12 seconds through fences nine to twelve. The red rainbow ribbon rosette was very well deserved. second place went to Danni Froemling and Ralphie who are back to their show jumping ways after a two year break from competing, what a great day out for this pair.

Onto the 80cm class where the competition started to hot up, with a total of eight competitors, however with only three competitors achieving a double clear round it as down to who completed the speed section of the course in the fastest time. Clear all the way in a time 23.75 seconds and cantering home with the red rainbow ribbon was Georgia Storey and Rico. Less than a second separated first and second placings, 0.7 seconds to be exact. Kelsea Maginnis and Keena jumped into second place in 24.45 seconds. Kelsea's winning streak did not stop their as the pair went onto achieve second place in the 90cm class also.

First place in the 90cm class was Aimee McKeown and Russell who we always love to watch jumping around the main arena at Hagans Croft.

Kelsea Maginnis, Keena

The day unfortunately ended on the 90cm class as their were no entries for the 1m or 1.1m classes, but what a super days jumping was had by all, with just two more weeks remaining of this showjumping league.

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported the third leg of Hagan's Croft’s five week showjumping league. Thank you to Abbie who kept the event running so smoothly and to Anna from Black Horse Photography for covering the event. All photographs can be viewed and purchased from the Black Horse Photography website.

This league runs every Saturday until 24th June and is open to everyone. Entries are via Hagans Crofts website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can also enter via the Hagans Croft App.

Showjumping results Saturday 10th June 2023

Georgia Storey, Rico

Class 1 - X-Poles - Clear rounds

Alexa Reid, Bonnie; Aimee Quinn, Twinkle.

Class 2 - 50cm

1) Lily Henderson, Emily; 2) Sofia Taylor, Scarlett; 3) Ciara Dillon, Hasina; 4) Ruth Kavanagh-Smith, Popcorn; 5) Sofia Taylor, Pepsi Coca Cola; 6) Vivienne Andrews, Sarah's Pebbles.

Danni Froemling, Ralphie

Class 3 - 60cm

1) Eve Lawther, Cream Cracker; 2) Rachel Price, Harry.

Class 4 - 70cm

1) Anna Reid, Commander; 2) Danni Froemling, Ralphie.

Class 5 - 80cm

1) Georgia Storey, Rico; 2) Kelsea Maginnis, Keena; 3) Roberta Maginnis, Dubias; 4) Nicole Lawther, Lyra; 5) Cara Hamill, Bella; 6) Anna Reid, Commander.

Aimee Quinn, Twinkle

Class 6 - 90cm