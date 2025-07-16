Sun shines on final night of YFCU tag rugby tournament

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) rounded off a thrilling summer of sport with the final night of its tag rugby tournament, held in glorious weather and an atmosphere full of competitive spirit and camaraderie.

The event brought together clubs from across Northern Ireland, with teams showcasing exceptional energy, teamwork, and sportsmanship throughout the evening.

Winners on the night included:

Juniors:

Glarryford Juniors, first placed, at the tag rugby finals

1st place – Glarryford YFC

2nd place – Seskinore YFC

Seniors:

1st place – Kilraughts A

Kilraughts A Seniors, first placed, at the tag rugby finals

2nd place – Kilraughts B

In addition to the main prizes, Fairplay awards were presented to teams who consistently demonstrated outstanding respect for referees, stewards, fellow players, and staff - celebrating the values of integrity and sportsmanship that lie at the heart of YFCU events.

Fairplay award winners:

Kilraughts Juniors

Kilraughts B seniors, second placed, at the tag rugby finals

Coleraine Juniors

Seskinore Seniors

Spa Seniors

YFCU president Richard Beattie said: “Tag rugby continues to be one of the highlights of our sporting calendar. It’s fantastic to see so many clubs taking part with enthusiasm and great spirit. Congratulations to all the winners, and a sincere thank you to everyone who contributed to making this such a successful event.”

Seskinore Junior, second placed, at the tag rugby finals

YFCU also expressed heartfelt appreciation to Danske Bank, the event’s sponsor, for their continued support of youth sport and development.

A special thank you goes to Rodney Brown from Danske Bank, who attended the final evening and showed his ongoing commitment to YFCU activities.

The event marked a high-energy and positive close to this year’s tag rugby series, leaving participants and supporters alike looking forward to future sporting events across the organisation.