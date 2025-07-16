Sun shines on final night of YFCU tag rugby tournament
The event brought together clubs from across Northern Ireland, with teams showcasing exceptional energy, teamwork, and sportsmanship throughout the evening.
Winners on the night included:
Juniors:
1st place – Glarryford YFC
2nd place – Seskinore YFC
Seniors:
1st place – Kilraughts A
2nd place – Kilraughts B
In addition to the main prizes, Fairplay awards were presented to teams who consistently demonstrated outstanding respect for referees, stewards, fellow players, and staff - celebrating the values of integrity and sportsmanship that lie at the heart of YFCU events.
Fairplay award winners:
Kilraughts Juniors
Coleraine Juniors
Seskinore Seniors
Spa Seniors
YFCU president Richard Beattie said: “Tag rugby continues to be one of the highlights of our sporting calendar. It’s fantastic to see so many clubs taking part with enthusiasm and great spirit. Congratulations to all the winners, and a sincere thank you to everyone who contributed to making this such a successful event.”
YFCU also expressed heartfelt appreciation to Danske Bank, the event’s sponsor, for their continued support of youth sport and development.
A special thank you goes to Rodney Brown from Danske Bank, who attended the final evening and showed his ongoing commitment to YFCU activities.
The event marked a high-energy and positive close to this year’s tag rugby series, leaving participants and supporters alike looking forward to future sporting events across the organisation.
