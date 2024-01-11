Sun shines on Knockagh View dressage league
Organisers would like to thank everyone who supported the league and they had a beautiful day.
It was unfortunate some competitors were unable to make it due to frosty conditions, however, Knockagh View were lucky and had no frost, just sunshine all day.
Thank you to the judge Ivor Harper and scribe Stephen, the photographer Anna from Black Horse photography and, of course, Scott in the cafe. The next week of the league takes place on Sunday 4th February. Organisers hope to see you all again then to keep gathering your points towards sashes, prizes and rosettes at the final.
Results
Intro A Junior:
1st Emily Dobbin, Ellie (m);
2nd Phoebe Martin-Connor, Fox Red Merlin (g).
Intro A Senior:
1st Lisa Dundee, Dawn (m);
2nd Tracey Manson, Shimmer (m);
3rd Lorraine Woodside, Thieving Dolly (m);
4th Rachael Murray, Hawk (g);Holly Milligan, Bertie (g).
Prelim 1 Junior:
1st Emma Plunkett, Scrabo blaze (g);
2nd Lucy Rooney, Donegreagh Rosanna (m).
Prelim 1 Senior:
1st Megan Matthews, Rocky (g);
2nd Mya Morrison, Olive (m);
3rd Lisa Dundee, Dawn (m).
Prelim 12:
1st Nicky NesbittKenny B (g);
2nd Louise BeggsNanky Brooker Spain (m);
3rd Kristen Kleinman Guest (g);
4th Joan GibsonMegan (m);
5th Allison MatthewsEllie-Mae (m).
Novice 24:
1st Nichola Wray, Dylan (g);
2nd Louise Beggs, Nanky Brooker Spain (m).
Novice 22:
1st Kat Butler-Ward, Stylebender (g).
Elementary 40:
1st Victoria McCandless, Koolstyle (g);
2nd Nichola Wray,Dylan (g);
3rd Jacqui Lewis,Dunore Fast and Furious (g).
PC Grassroots Qualifier:
1st Annie Davis, Rupert (g).
PC Novice Qualifier:
1st Eve Lindsay, The Highwayman (g);
2nd Ella Lindsay, Rockrimmon Willow (m).