Organisers would like to thank everyone who supported the league and they had a beautiful day.

It was unfortunate some competitors were unable to make it due to frosty conditions, however, Knockagh View were lucky and had no frost, just sunshine all day.

Thank you to the judge Ivor Harper and scribe Stephen, the photographer Anna from Black Horse photography and, of course, Scott in the cafe. The next week of the league takes place on Sunday 4th February. Organisers hope to see you all again then to keep gathering your points towards sashes, prizes and rosettes at the final.