Super September sales at Ballymena machinery sale

The auction held last weekend saw over 1,450 lots, both outside and inside, go under the online hammer with an overall clearance rate of over 76%.

Demand was high with vehicles selling to £20,200 for a 2007 Massey Ferguson 5455 Dyna4 with MF945 loader, outside items selling to £4,000 for a NC 10x5ft cattle trailer with sheep decks and dividing gate and inside items selling to £420 for a diesel power washer.

The next machinery sale will take place on Friday, 29th October with machinery to be entered for the sale at the mart beginning Monday 18th October, with the last day for machinery to be entered Thursday 28th October.

Leading prices as follows:

Outside Machinery and Vehicles: £20,200 for a 2007 Massey Ferguson 5455 Dyna4 with MF945 loader, £4,000 for a NC 10x5ft cattle trailer, £3,800 for a 2006 Land Rover Discovery, £3,300 for a 2000 Mitsubishi Shogun, £2,900 for a Bamford 4tn dumper truck, £2,850 for a JCB digger, £2,750 for a Skoda Fabia 2012, £2,700 for a major offset topper, £2,500 for a Fraser rotaspreader, £2,400 for a Shearman bale splitter, £2,000 for a TEF Ferguson tractor and £2,000 for an Ifor Williams 12x6 cattle trailer.