Super show of sheep at Armoy Mart, breeding ewes selling to a top price of £190
Store lambs were a tremendous trade topping at £95.
Breeding ewes were also very sharp and a top price of £190 paid for a pen of Mule hoggets with one vendor selling 100 hoggets to average £186.
Fat ewes were easier in price but still sold up to £174.
Leading prices
Fat lambs
M Wilmot, Liscolman, 26kgs £113. C Henderson, Ballycastle, 26kgs £112.50. W Knowles, Clough, 24kgs £111.50. James Richmond, Bushmills, 25kgs £111. N McKeague, Ballycastle, 24kgs £110.50. R Sinclair, Armoy, 30kgs £110. W Elliott, Ballycastle, 30kgs £110. James Reilly, Ballycastle, 27kgs £110. S McNeill, Cushendun, 24kgs £109. D Kinney, Ballycastle, 24kgs £109. P Cunning, Castlerock, 24kgs £108. A McMullan, Glenariffe, 23kgs £108. Lyle McCormick, Armoy, 24kgs £108. Robert McCormick, Armoy, 25kgs £107.50. D and F Kinney, Cushendall, 24kgs £107. F McKendry, Cloughmills, 23kgs £107. B and A Dowey, Stranocum, 23kgs £107. J and S Fisher, Ballycastle, 23kgs £107.
Store lambs
P McLean, Ballyvoy, 23kgs Texel, £95.00. S Boyle, Glenbush, 32 Texel, £94.00. S McDonnell, Glenariffe, 13 Crossbreds £93.00. Mick Quinn, Cushendall, 30 Suffolk, £93.00. K Kane, Ballyvoy, 16 Suffolk, £92.00. Charles McCormick, Armoy, 62 Texel, £91.50. M Quinn, Cushendall, 55 Suffolk, £90.00. P McNeill, Ballyvoy, 10 Texel, £89.50. Ian Duncan, Ballyvoy, 19 Suffolk, £89.00. S McGill, Ballyvoy, 84 Texel, £88.00. P Watson, Armoy, 22 Texel, £88.00. S McDonnell, Glenariffe, 36 Crossbreds £87.00. N McKeague, Ballycastle, 40 Texel, £87.00. J and P McAuley, Cushendall, 16 Cheviot, £86.50.
Breeding ewes and lambs
Carlo McDonnell, Armoy, Mule hoggets, 10, £190, 10, £190, 10, £190, 10, £185, 10, £182, 10, £182, 10, £180, 10, £180. P McAteer, Cushendall, 6 Mules, £170. B McCloskey, Loughguile, 12 Mules, £170, 11, £160. John Campbell, Ballybogey, 11 Mules, £160. B and J McCloskey, Loughguile, 9 Mules, £152, 10, £150. Carnlough Farmer, 10 b/f, £168.
Fat ewes
P and S McBride, Ballyvoy, Texel, £174. Ben Porter, Ballymoney, Texel, £158. PJ McGuckian, Cloughmills, Blues, £132. Jennifer McCurdy, Bushmills, Suffolk, £147. K Laverty, Randalstown, Dorsets, £116.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with ‘mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.