Super trade for beef cows at Ballymena Mart, top per head of £3514

Thursday 7th August 2025: Fat cow, feeding cow, fat bulls and prime beef cattle sales report.

250 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in another super trade.

Beef cows sold to 434p for 690kg at £2994 and 640kg at £2777.

Friesian cows sold to 278p for 750kg at £2085.

Ballymena Livestock Market

Beef bullocks to 416p for 670kg at £2854 and a top per head of £3514 for 1010kg.

Beef heifers to 402p for 700kg at £2814.

Friesian bullocks to 362p for 570kg at £2063.

Beef cows

B Hall, Newtownabbey Limousin 690kg £2994.60 (434), Limousin 640kg £2777.60 (434), L M O’Neill, Ardboe Limousin 920kg £3753.60 (408), N Logan, Randalstown Limousin 670kg £2613 (390), D Thompson, Dungiven Charolais 760kg £2964 (390), L M O’Neill, Limousin 790kg £2970.40 (376), D McClurkin, Ligoniel Limousin 500kg £1880 (376), M McGarry, Ballymena Limousin 650kg £2405 (370), P McGuigan, Swatragh Limousin 630kg £2331 (370), D J Moore, Ballyclare Limousin 590kg £2147.60 (364), P McGuigan, Belgian Blue 750kg £2685 (358), Antrim Estates, Shorthorn beef 790kg £2796.60 (354), N Logan, Randalstown Belgian Blue 670kg £2331.60 (348), D J Moore, Limousin 660kg £2270.40 (344), H Healey, Belfast Belgian Blue 660kg £2230.80 (338) and M McGarry, Simmental 760kg £2568.80 (338).

Friesian cows

J MC Woodburn, Kells 750kg £2085 (278), H V McCambridge, Carnlough 700kg £1918 (274), M Gordon, Clough 690kg £1863 (270), D Borland, Bushmills 770kg £2002 (260), R Millar, Ballymena 650kg £1664 (256), J MC Woodburn, 600kg £1464 (244), E and A Holden Larne 770kg £1863.40 (242), H Armstrong 700kg £1694 (242), N and P Park, Antrim 600kg £1452 (242), J MC Woodburn, 660kg £1587 (240), S Agnew, Ballyclare 700kg £1680 (240), A and J Currie, Ballyclare 660kg £1570.80 (238), D Wilson, Ballycraigy 750kg £1770 (236), S A Milligan, Bellaghy 590kg £1368.80 (232), D Borland, Bushmills 720kg £1670.40 (232) and E A Holden, Larne 680kg £1564 (230).

Beef bullocks

Top per head

N Logan, Randalstown Charolais 1010kg £3514.80, R McCurdy, Broughshane Limousin 820kg £3360, D J Browne, Bushmills Charolais 890kg £3310.80, W Allen, Ballymena Simmental 860kg £3233.60, W T McGookin, Larne Charolais 890kg £3150.60, W Allen, Simmental 820kg £3116, local farmer Charolais 830kg £3104.20, S Campbell, Ballinderry Charolais 800kg £3072, G A McMaster, Broughshane Limousin 790kg £3065.20, Limousin 780kg £3057.60, R Thompson, Ballymoney Charolais 780kg £3057.60, R McCurdy, Charolais 760kg £3055.20, R Thompson, Limousin 760kg £3040 and G A McMaster, Belgian Blue 750kg £3015.

Top per kg

G Murdock, Broughshane Charolais 670kg £854.20 (246), R McCurdy, Broughshane Limousin 700kg £2926 (418), G Murdock, Belgian Blue 590kg £2430.80 (412), Limousin 660kg £2719.20 (412), J McCabe, Nutt's Corner Charolais 600kg £2460 (410), R McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 730kg £2993 (410), Limousin 820kg £3362 (410), S Campbell, Ballinderry Limousin 660kg £2666.40 (404), G A McMaster, Broughshane Belgian Blue 750kg £3015 (402), R McCurdy, Charolais 760kg £3055.20 (402), W A Kirkwood, Lisburn Limousin 650kg £2600 (400), R Thompson Limousin 760kg £3040 (400), S Campbell, Limousin 670kg £2680 (400), J Dougan, Ballymena Limousin 710kg £2825.80 (398), R Thompson, Limousin 630kg £2494.80 (396) and W A Kirkwood Limousin 640kg £2521.60 (364).

Beef heifers

G Murdock, Broughshane Limousin 700kg £2814 (402), J McCabe, Nutt's Corner Charolais 610kg £2440 (400), S McNeill, Broughshane Limousin 650kg £2561 (394), 570kg £2223 (390), S Dougan, Castledawson Limousin 470kg £1833 (390), W Dennison, Dunadry Charolais 600kg £2340 (390), local farmer Charolais 660kg £2547 (386), 660kg £2534 (384), W Dennison Charolais 620kg £2368 (382), local farmer Charolais 730kg £2759 (378), 760kg £2872 (378), W Dennison Charolais 610kg £2293 (376), S McNeill Limousin 670kg £2505 (374), W Dennison Charolais 580kg £2169 (374) and J McCabe, Nutt's Corner Charolais 640kg £2368 (370).

Friesian bullocks

N and P Park, Antrim 570kg £2063 (362), 560kg £1881 (336), T Duffin, Toomebridge 790kg £2638 (334), A Gregg, Glarryford 830kg £2755 (332), N and P Park 610kg £2025 (332), R Hood, Broughshane 690kg £2263 (328), 650kg £2119 (326), D Patterson, Antrim 640kg £2086 (326), N and P Park 600kg £1956 (326), R Hood 600kg £1908 (318) and D Blair, Antrim 570kg £1812 (318).

Friday 8th August 2025: Dairy cows - A small show of dairy stock topped at £3300 for a calved heifer from I Small, Ahoghill.

I Small, Ahoghill Holstein £3300, T Carlisle, Dundrod Holstein £3200, Holstein £2950, local farmer, Holstein 2650, Friesian £2200, I Small, Holstein £1800 and D McMullan, Cookstown Holstein £1200, Friesian £1150.

Bulls

A special entry of breeding bulls resulted in a top of £5100 for a Limousin bull from I McIlveen, Ballymena.

I McIlveen, Ballymena Limousin £5100, P Gilmore, Kilrea Limousin £5000, M Moffett, Broughshane Limousin £4600, Limousin £3000 and T McCloy, Randalstown Limousin £2400.

Calves

Bulls

F McVey, Ballinderry Charolais £1640, £1600, £1570, J and J Huey, Armoy Limousin £1390, Belgian Blue £1390, Limousin £1390 x2, I McFarlane and Partners, Holywood Belgian Blue £1310 x2, S McDowell, Maghermourne Hereford £1290, Limousin £1250, Hereford £1160, £1140 and S D Gillespie, Portgleonone Belgian Blue £1140 x3.

Heifers

J and J Huey, Armoy Limousin £1300 x3, I McFarlane and Partners, Holywood Belgian Blue £1230, local farmer Parthenais £1010, J and J Huey Belgian Blue £990, £960 x2 and S D Gillespie, Portglenone Aberdeen Angus £910 x5, Belgian Blue £900.

Holstein/Friesian bulls

I McFarlane and Partners, Holywood £740, A Hoey, Glenwherry £720, I McFarlane £620, R J Gage, Clough £550 x3, W Pearson, Newtownards £530, B Trimble, Lisburn £500, S McDowell, Magheramourne £470, W G Johnston, Ligoniel £450, £445 x3 and B Trimble £430, W Pearson £410 x2.

Weanlings

200 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £2010 over for a Charolais 490kg at £2500 presented by a local farmer.

Heifers sold to £2310 over for a Belgian Blue 490kg at £2800 from H McCormick, Larne. £2200 for a Shorthorn beef and heifer calf from J Ellison, Templepatrick.

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 230kg £1430 (621), Limousin 240kg £1460 (608), E Sherrard, Ballyutoag Limousin 230kg £1390 (604), A Cudden, Castledawson Charolais 300kg £1810 (603), E Sherrard, Charolais 220kg £1270 (577), Charolais 250kg £1440 (576), R Shaw, Limousin 290kg £1660 (572), E Sherrard, Limousin 230kg £1300 (565), S J Duncan, Crumlin Charolais 290kg (541), Charolais 260kg £1400 (538), Charolais 240kg £1290 (537), R and L Boyd, Cloughmills Charolais 230kg £1210 (526), R Calwell, Ballycarry Limousin 300kg £1520 (506), E Sherrard, Limousin £210 £1060 (504), M C Morrow, Magheramorne Charolais 300kg £1440 (480) and A Cudden, Castledawson Abondance 260kg £1230 (473).

301kg – 350kg

S J Duncan, Crumlin Charolais 340kg £1920 (564), G Hayes, Ballymena Charolais 310kg £1720 (554), Limousin 320kg £1740 (543), Limousin £1880 (537), W Moore, Ballycarry Limousin£340 £1750 (514), A Boyd, Cloughmills Charolais 310kg (487), Charolais 330kg £1560 (472), S J Duncan, Limousin 310kg £1460 (471), J W Duff, Cookstown Stabiliser 350kg £1580 (451), A Boyd, Cloughmills Limousin 320kg £1390 (434), A Cudden, Castledawson Hereford 330kg £1400 (424), A Boyd, Charolais 350kg £1480 (422), Charolais 310kg £1270 (409), S J Duncan, Limousin 350kg £1390 (397) and C Lyle, Larne Belgian Blue 330kg £1280 (387), Belgian Blue 330kg £1280 (387).

Over 351kg

Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Charolais 410kg £2400 (585), local farmer Charolais 370kg £2160 (583), Carrigeen Farm, Charolais 420kg £2390 (569), Charolais 420kg £2270 (540), Charolais 380kg £2020 (531), Charolais 420kg £2230 (5310), Limousin 410kg £2170 (529), Charolais 430kg £2270 (527), Charolais 470kg £2470 (525), I Wallace, Doagh Limousin 430kg £2230 (518), Carrigeen farms, Charolais 470kg £2410 (512), Charolais 430kg £2200 (511), local farmer, Charolais 490kg £2500 (510), Charolais 460kg £2320 (504), I Wallace, Limousin 400kg £2010 (502) and W Moore, Ballycarry Limousin 450kg £2250 (500).

Heifers

Up to 300kg

R Calwell, Ballycarry Limousin 300kg £1690 (563), Shaws Hill Farm, Kells Simmental 280kg £1330 (475), E Sherrard, Ligoniel Limousin 270kg £1240 (459), 220kg £1000 (454), Charolais 260kg £1150 (442), T Morrow, Magheramorne Charolais 250kg £1100 (440), E Sherrard Limousin 300kg £1300 (433), M McClelland, Larne Blonde d'Aquitaine 300kg £1230 (410) and A Cudden, Castledawson Hereford 280kg £1130 (403), 260kg £1040 (400).

301 to 350kg

G Quinn, Ballinderry Limousin 320kg £1560 (487), E Sherrard, Ligoniel Limousin 310kg £1500 (483), G Quinn Limousin 350kg £1690 (482), I Wallace, Doagh Limousin 330kg £1590 (481), W Moore, Ballycarry Limousin 350kg £1680 (480), 340kg £1600 (470), T Morrow, Magheramorne Charolais 330kg £1480 (448), G Quinn Limousin 340kg £1490 (438), T Morrow Charolais 310kg £1350 (435), local farmer Aberdeen Angus 330kg £1350 (409) x4, G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 330kg £1330 (403) and R Shaw, Rasharkin Charolais 350kg £1410 (402).

Over 351kg

H McCormick, Larne Belgian Blue 430kg £2500 (581), 490kg £2800 (571), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 360kg £1870 (519), G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 360kg £1830 (508), Shaws Hill Farm, Kells Simmental 360kg £1820 (505), S Taylor Charolais 390kg £1910 (489), G Quinn, Ballinderry Limousin 390kg £1910 (489), G Hayes Limousin 360kg £1730 (480), G Quinn Limousin 360kg £1730 (480), R Calwell, Ballycarry Limousin 360kg £1730 (480), G Hayes Limousin 360kg £1720 (477), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 390kg £1860 (476), G Hayes Limousin 370kg £1760 (475), S Taylor Charolais 390kg £1810 (464) and S McDowell, Magheramorne Limousin 390kg £1810 (464).

Ballymena mule sale 2025: It was evidenced by the record trade achieved at Ballymena mart on Saturday that the Mule ewe is probably the most popular breed in the Northern Ireland sheep industry when the entry of 2752 hoggets sold to average £273 per head – a rise of £61 on 2024.

Top price of the day in the Mule section was paid to well known and regular exhibitor Packie Donnelly who received £375 per head for a tremendous pen of Mule hoggets and returned one of the top averages of £307 for 194 hoggets sold.

Top price in the hogget section however was paid for an outstanding pen of Cheviot Mules which topped the sale at £380 shown by Ian Young.

Following on from last week’s record trade for Suffolk Cheviot hoggets ewe lamb prices soared to a height top of £340 per head paid both to IJ and A Wilson and Robert Workman who also received the day’s overall top price of £388 for a tremendous S/C lamb with real show potential. 926 lambs sold averaged £222 per head a rise of £53 on 2024.

Leading prices and averages were as follows:

Hoggets – I Young Coleraine 9 C/M at £380, P Donnelly Rathkenny 11 Mules at £375, K Lennon Cookstown 11 C/M at £375, 10 at £355, J Currie Ballymoney 10 Mules at £355, P Donnelly 10 Mules at £350, 11 at £350, N Rollston Killylea 1 Mule at £350, D McCullagh Swatragh 12 Mules at £345, 12 at £345, N Weatherup Larne 11 Mules at £345, P Donnelly 10 Mules at £345, 11 at £335, K Lennon 9 C/M at £335, J Graham Crumlin 9 Border Cross at£325, N Rollston 11 Mules at £325, D McCullagh12 Mules at £320, 12 at £320, N Weatherup 7 Mules at £320, D Gibson Mallusk 10 Mules at £320, P Donnelly 10 Mules at £320 and I Young 9 C/M at £320.

Averages – MD McAleese 40 average £308, P Donnelly 194 average £307, J Currie 150 average £297, D McCullagh 177 average £295, W Purcell 92 average £295, W Byers 56 average £292.

Suffolk Cheviot ewe lambs – R Workman Larne 1 at £388, 12 at £340, IJ and A Wilson I’magee 12 at £340, N Walsh R’friland 10 at £335, S Hunter Bushmills 8 at £305, J Lamont Kells 12 at £300, IJ and A Wilson 11 at £295, D and D Robinson Glenarm 2 at £290, R Workman 12 at £280, R Hunter Larne 5 at £275, IJ and A Wilson 12 at £275, J Lamont 1 at £275, N Walsh 10 at £265, 10 at £265, J Hunter 1 at £265, R Thompson Drumcrow 11 at £260, R Workman 12 at £260 and D and D Robinson 10 at £260.

Monday 11th August 2025: An entry of 3800 sheep in Ballymena met a fantastic trade. Breeders sold to £310, ewe lambs to £176 and store lambs to £138.

Suffolk shearling rams sold to 4200gns and ram lambs to 1700gns.

Breeding sheep

N Brown, Ballycastle x11 Suffolk £310, x11 Suffolk £305, local farmer x10 Suffolk £310, local farmer x10 Suffolk £305, x10 Suffolk £300, x6 Suffolk £300, x6 Suffolk £300, S and M Black, Carnlough x11 Suffolk £300, x10 Suffolk £295, x11 Suffolk £290, x12 Texel £290, x11 Texel £285, C Gregg, Glarryford x11 Suffolk £300, x10 Suffolk £295, A Hamilton, Ballinderry x12 Suffolk £295, x8 Suffolk £285, x1 Suffolk £285, V Anderson, Cloughmills x2 Suffolk £290, 2 Dutch Spotted £290 and M Kane, Cushendall x12 Texel £285.

Ewe Lambs

B McKay, Cushendun 14 Suffolk £176, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 12 Texel £174, J O’Kane, Cushendall 10 Suffolk £170, B McKay 14 Suffolk £170, I Montgomery 12 Texel £170, J O’Kane 15 Suffolk £169, 14 Suffolk £168, B McKay 12 Suffolk £165, I Montgomery 12 Texel £164, J O’Kane 14 Suffolk £160, P Sharpe, Cushendall 7 Suffolk £158, J Adams, Cullybackey 2 Texel £156, P Sharpe 10 Suffolk £156, B Watt, Corkey 11 Texel £153, J and C Reid, Carnlough 3 Suffolk £150, I Montgomery 7 Texel £150 and B Kennedy, Larne 9 Texel £150.

Store lambs

N Henry, Larne 46 Suffolk £138, G Gillan, Glenarm 35 Texel £137, Taggart Brothers, Doagh 2 Texel £137, B McLoughlin, Glenariffe 14 Crossbred £136, Taggart Brothers 4 Suffolk £135, P McSparran, Cushendun 17 Texel £134.50, W and J O’Kane, Carnlough 50 mule £133.50, W J and J Johnston, Templepatrick 10 Charollais £133, R Hamilton, Glarryford 55 Texel £132, C McClelland, Doagh 20 Charollais £132, B McKay, Cushendun 40 Charollais £132, H Robinson, Broughshane 20 Texel £132, J Mawhinney, Kells 19 Texel £131.50, P McSparran 35 Suffolk £131.50, H Robinson 10 Texel £131, W and J O’Kane 50 Mule £130.50, P McSparran 35 Suffolk £130.50, J O’Boyle, Cushendall 6 Texel £130 and B McLoughlin 8 Crossbred £130.

Store cattle sale - sales report Tuesday 12th August: An entry of 120 cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday restated in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to over £2490 for a Charolais 560kg presented by C Tinsdale, Carnlough.

Heifers sold to over £2400 for a Limousin 530kg presented by W McGilligan, Garvagh

Bullocks

Up to 500kg

T Morrow, Larne Charolais 310kg £1590 (512), Hay Brothers, Ballycarry Simmental 450kg £2240 (497), Simmental 45kg £2170 (4822), M McCamphill, Ballymena Simmental 320kg £1540 (481), Simmental 360kg £1730 (480), M McIlroy, Magheramourne Belgian Blue 340kg £1610 (473), T Morrow, Charolais 360kg £1655 (459), Hay Brothers, Simmental 490kg £2250 (459), R Neeson, Toomebridge Stabiliser 400kg £1790 (447), T and B Gibson, Broughshane Abondance 360 £1530 (425), M McIlroy, Limousin 410kg £1740 (424), M McCamphill, Simmental 360kg £1520 (422), William J and I Brown, Magherafelt Abondance 460kg £1920 (417), M McIlroy, Limousin, 340kg £1410 (414), Limousin 410kg £1690 (412) and M McCamphill, Simmental 420kg £1730 (411).

Over 501kg

C Tinsdale, Carnlough Charolais 560kg £2490 (444), Hay Brothers, Ballycarry Simmental 540kg £2400 (444), C Tinsdale, Charolais 600kg £2600 (433), Charolais 620kg £2600 (419), Charolais 620kg £2570 (414), M McFall, Portglenone Limousin 680kg £2770 (407), William J and I Brown, Magherafelt Limousin 510kg £2070 (405), Abondance 540kg £2180 (403), Belgian Blue 510kg £2040 (400), Belgian Blue 530kg £2115 (399), Abondance 570kg £2270 (398), W Montgomery, Broughshane, Abondance 540kg £2150 (398), Abondance 510kg £2030 (398), S Quinn, Magherafelt Belgian Blue 580kg £2300 (396) and W Montgomery, Abondance 580kg £2300 (396).

Heifers

Up to 500kg

C Gibson, Dungiven Belgian Blue 240kg £1260 (525), Belgian Blue 290kg £1380 (475), Belgian Blue 320kg £1505 (470), M Montgomery, Kells Limousin 380kg £1700 (447), C Gibson, Belgian Blue 280kg £1190 (425), Belgian Blue 310kg £1310 (422), Hay Brothers, Ballycarry Simmental 400kg £1680 (420), C J Price, Nutt's Corner Charolais 450kg £1890 (420), C Gibson, Belgian Blue 240kg £1000 (416), M Montgomery, Limousin 410kg £1680 (409), C J Price, Charolais 490kg £1990 (406), Charolais 460kg £1830 (397), Charolais 410kg £1620 (395), Charolais 390kg £1540 (394), Charolais 500kg £1970 (394) and J G Robinson, Dunloy, Abondance 440kg £1730 (393).

Over 501kg

W McGilligan, Garvagh Limousin 530kg £2400 (452), Limousin 580kg £2650 (441), M McFall, Portglenone Limousin 650kg £2680 (412), Limousin 640kg £2600 (406), S Graham, Nutt's Corner, Abondance 550kg £2180 (396), Abondance 520kg £2030 (390), Abondance 550kg £2145 (390), M McFall, Charolais 630kg £2440 (387), S Graham, Abondance 540kg £2090 (387) and J Mulvenna, Aughafatten Limousin 510kg £1800 (352).