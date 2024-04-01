Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hoggets reached a top £220 per head for 6 hoggets at 32kg and to a top of 743p/kg for a batch of 10 hoggets at 28kg into £208.

Spring lambs sold to a top of £164 for 3 lambs at 23.7kg and a showing of over 450 cull ewes saw a fantastic trade reaching £280 for 2 ewes with many more lots of ewes also reaching fantastic prices.

Breeding sheep saw foster ewes going all the way to £295 for a Suffolk cross ewe. Pet lambs reached a high of £22 for a texel lamb. Ewes and lambs reached a high of £232 for 1 ewe with 2 lambs at foot.

Once again, foster ewes and pet lambs were in high demand and more fosters and pet lambs are needed to fill demand. Our next breeding sale will be on Thursday 4th April, all Breeding sheep welcome to fill a strong demand.

A lot more sheep are required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending ringside and online.

Some of Saturday’s sample prices:

Spring Lambs (p/kg): Castledawson producer, 8 lambs 19.9kg £139 (698p/kg), Garvagh producer, 3 lambs 23.7kg £164 (692p/kg), Swatragh producer, 16 lambs 21.3kg £140 (657p/kg), Swatragh producer, 3 lambs 22.3kg £144 (646p/kg), Coagh producer, 7 lambs 15.3kg £90 (588p/kg).

Heavy Hoggets - 25kg and over (p/kg): Castledawson producer, 10 hog 28kg £208 (743p/kg), Coagh producer, 3 hog 25.7kg £185.50 (722p/kg), Nutts Corner producer, 3 hog 29kg £206 (710p/kg), Claudy producer, 5 hog 26.4kg £185 (701p/kg), Ballyclare producer, 6 hog 32kg £220 (688p/kg), Claudy producer, 17 hog 27.6kg £180 (652p/kg), Ballyclare producer, 5 hog 25.8kg £165 (640p/kg), Coagh producer, 2 hog 25.5kg £159 (624p/kg), Claudy producer, 11 hog 29.5kg £180 (610p/kg), Dungiven producer, 10 hog 25.9kg £157 (606p/kg), Knockloughrim producer, 1 hog 28.3kg £170 (601p/kg), Magherafelt producer, 16 hog 28.4kg £170 (599p/kg), Limavady producer, 2 hog 32.5kg £192 (591p/kg), Claudy producer, 2 hog 32.5kg £188 (578p/kg), Ballyclare producer, 5 hog 30kg £170 (567p/kg), Rasharkin producer, 4 hog 29.8kg £167 (560p/kg), Draperstown producer, 2 hog 27.5kg £154 (560p/kg), Coagh producer, 1 hog 32kg £177 (553p/kg).

Mid Weight Hoggets – 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg): Draperstown producer, 9 hog 24.8kg £169 (681p/kg), Rasharkin producer, 2 hog 23.5kg £155 (660p/kg), Claudy producer, 9 hog 23.8kg £156 (655p/kg), Toomebridge producer, 18 hog 24.3kg £159 (654p/kg), Draperstown producer, 1 hog 23kg £150 (652p/kg), Magherafelt producer, 5 hog 23.4kg £149 (637p/kg), Magherafelt producer, 15 hog 22.1kg £140 (633p/kg), Swatragh producer, 12 hog 24.6kg £155 (630p/kg), Aghadowey producer, 8 hog 23kg £144 (626p/kg), Rasharkin producer, 6 hog 22.2kg £138.50 (624p/kg), Draperstown producer, 14 hog 21.1kg £130 (616p/kg), Swatragh producer, 9 hog 23.6kg £145 (614p/kg), Swatragh producer, 2 hog 23.6kg £145 (614p/kg), Rasharkin producer, 6 hog 21.2kg £130 (613p/kg), Maghera producer, 6 hog 23kg £140 (609p/kg), Claudy producer, 3 hog 22kg £131 (595p/kg), Gulladuff producer, 4 hog 24.3kg £143 (588p/kg).

Lighter Hoggets – up to 21kg (p/kg): Dungiven producer, 3 hog 20.7kg £122 (589p/kg), Cookstown producer, 4 hog 20.5kg £118 (576p/kg), Kilrea producer, 2 hog 19kg £100 (526p/kg), Tamlaght producer, 1 hog 19kg £100 (526p/kg), Cookstown producer, 1 hog 19kg £95 (500p/kg), Draperstown producer, 4 hog 17kg £80 (471p/kg), Kilrea producer, 5 hog 19.2kg £90 (469p/kg).

Fat Ewes: Ballyclare producer, 2 ewes £280, Maghera producer, 1 ewe £275, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £270, Kilrea producer, 1 ewe £260, Crumlin producer, 1 ewe £212, Dungiven producer, 5 ewes £196, Crumlin producer, 1 ewe £194, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe £190, Coagh producer, 1 ewe £190, Dungiven producer, 1 ewe £186, Cookstown producer, 2 ewes £178, Crumlin producer, 1 ewe £174, Knockloughrim producer, 2 ewes £170, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe £168, Dungiven producer 1 ewe £165, Swatragh producer, 3 ewes £160, Ballyclare producer, 1 ewe £160, Maghera producer, 2 ewes £156, Portglenone producer, 1 ewe £154.

Fat Rams: mDungiven producer, 1 ram £176, Castledawson producer, 1 ram £170, Cookstown producer, 1 ram £168, Magherafelt producer, 1 ram £158, Dungiven producer, 1 ram £152, Draperstown producer, 1 ram £150, Swatragh producer, 1 ram £150, Magherafelt producer, 1 ram £144, Crumlin producer, 1 ram £140, Cookstown producer, 1 ram £140, Limavady producer, 1 ram £136, Maghera producer, 1 ram £120, Swatragh producer, 1 ram £120.

Breeders

Foster Ewes: Dungiven producer, 1 ewe £295, Maghera producer, 1 ewe £246, Feeny producer, 1 ewe £198, Feeny producer, 1 ewe £188, Magherafelt producer, 1 ewe £100.

Ewes and lambs: Coleraine producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £232, Coleraine producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £152, Claudy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £120.

Pet lambs: Macosquin producer, 1 lamb £22, Dromore producer, 1 lamb £21, Dromore producer, 1 lamb £20, Dromore producer, 1 lamb £19, Limavady producer, 1 lamb £17, Dromore producer, 1 lamb £15.

Weekly Thursday Breeding Sheep Sale

Thursday 28th March saw a great entry of quality breeding sheep at Swatragh which resulted in a fantastic trade with ewes and lambs reaching highs of £275 for 1 ewe with 2 lambs at foot. Breeders reached a top of £178 for a batch of 5 ewes. Foster ewes again in great demand this week with prices reaching a top of £230 for a crossbred ewe. Pet lambs to a top of £36 for a Texel lamb.

Foster ewes and pet lambs also welcome during Saturday’s sale and will be sold at approximately 12 noon.

Some of Thursday’s sample prices:

Pet Lambs: Claudy producer, 1 Texel £36, Draperstown producer, 1 nanny kid £28, Aghadowey producer, 1 Charollais £28, Draperstown producer, 1 Texel £28, Cookstown producer, 2 Texel £28, Draperstown producer, 1 Texel £26, Aghadowey producer, 1 Charollais £26, Maghera producer, 1 Texel £24, Maghera producer, 1 Texel £22, Greysteel producer,1 Texel £22, Draperstown producer, 1 Texel £22, Draperstown producer, 1 Texel £22, Upperlands producer, 1 Charollais £22, Upperlands producer, 1 Suffolk £20, Ahoghill producer, 1 Texel £20, Coleraine producer, 1 Texel £20, Coleraine producer, 1 Texel £20, Greysteel producer, 1 Texel £20, Rasharkin producer, 1 Dorset £20, Draperstown producer, 1 nanny kid £20.

Foster Ewes: Draperstown producer, 1 Crossbred ewe £230, Aghadowey producer, 1 Texel ewe £192, Draperstown producer, 1 Texel £160, Draperstown producer, 1 Blackface ewe £125, Draperstown producer, 1 Blackface ewe £110.

Breeders: Claudy producer, 5 ewes £178, Kilrea producer, 1 hogget £175, Magherafelt producer, 5 ewe lambs £160, Desertmartin producer, 6 ewe lambs £138, Carnlough producer, 10 ewes £118, Carnlough producer, 10 ewes £118, Bushmills producer, 3 ewe lambs £115.

Ewes and Lambs

Ewes with twins at foot: Dungiven producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £275, Loup producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £260, Portglenone producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £245, Portglenone producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £242, Portglenone producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £248, Ballymena producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £225, Upperlands producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £215, Garvagh producer, 9 ewes and 18 lambs £214, Garvagh producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £205, Upperlands producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £200, Kilrea producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £188, Ballymena producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £185, Ballymena producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £185, Kilrea producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £180.