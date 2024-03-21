Super trade for sheep at Armoy Mart, fat ewes selling to £248
Fat ewes sold to £248 and store lambs sold to £140.50.
Leading prices
Hoggets
PJ Dougan, Coleraine, 27kgs £195. Peter Thompson, Bushmills, 30kgs £190. Alistair McKay, Cushendun, 26kgs £175. S Boyle, Glenbush, 30kgs £185. Donal Gillan, Ballymoney, 30kgs £174. Ian Olphert, Bushmills, 29kgs £175. PJ Dougan, Coleraine, 25kgs £170. M Culbertson, Bushmills, 30kgs £170. David Browne, 25kgs £175. PJ McGuckian, Cloughmills, 30kgs £170. Sam Taggart, Bushmills, 30kgs £170. Alan Cochrane, 26kgs £166. Jas Newell, Ballymoney, 27kgs £167.50. Bushmills farmer, 28kgs £167. Trevor Richmond, Ballymoney, 30kgs £165. Alistair Coyles, Dervock, 27kgs £165. I Olphert, Bushmills, 26kgs £164. Sam Taggart, Bushmills, 26kgs £164. John McAlister, Glendun, 30kgs £166. Alan Hanna, Draperstown, 25kgs £160.50. Conair Blair, Ballymoney, 24kgs £126.50.
Store lambs
D McAlister, Cushendall, 47kgs Crossbreds, £140.50. M Steele, Glenarm, 9 Crossbreds £118.50. Geo McAuley, Armoy, 10 Blackface, £117. J and S Bailey, Ballycastle, 5 Suffolk, £110. B and J Blaney, Cushendall, 13 Mules, £134. Derek Storey, Ballymena, 8 Mules, £109.
Fat ewes
V Chestnutt, Bushmills, Texel, £248. Jennifer McCurdy, Texel, £206. A McKay, Cushendun, Texel, £178. A Boyce, Bushmills, Suffolk, £146. A Murphy, Cushendun, Mules, £154. N Jamison, Ballymoney, Dorsets, £150. Alex Hughes, Dervock, Texel, £156. B McCurdy, Bushmills, Texel, £146. S White, Cloughmills, Texel, £147.
