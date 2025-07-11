Super trade for suckler stock at Ballymena Mart, prices to £4700
Beef cows sold to 396p for 770kg at £3049, Friesian cows to 270p for 810kg at £2187.
Beef heifers to 412p twice for 590kg at £2430 and 740kg for £3048.
Beef bullocks to 416p for 960kg at £3993 and Friesian bullocks to 328p for 650kgs at £2132.
Beef cows
Local farmer Limousin 770kg £3049 (396), 840kg £3192 (380), 800kg £3040 (380), S Black, Glenarm Belgian Blue 700kg £2604 (372), D S Beggs, Ballyclare Limousin 730kg £2701 (370), J Gamble, Ballymoney Blonde d'Aquitaine 690kg £2539 (368), J Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 560kg £2060 (368), J Gamble Blonde d'Aquitaine 630kg £2305 (366), J Smyth Limousin 550kg £1991 (362), J Gamble Limousin 680kg £2434 (358), S Black Charolais 740kg £2649 (358), J Davidson, Moorfields Limousin 670kg £2398 (358), local farmer Limousin 730kg £2613 (358), S McGookin, Carrickfergus Limousin 590kg £2100 (356) and A McGookin, Carrickfergus Limousin 690kg £2456 (356).
Friesian cows
J C Barkley, Ballymena 810kg £2187 (270), M Wilkin, Islandmagee 820kg £2197 (268), J C Barkley 820kg £2050 (250), J Currie, Larne 640kg £1523 (238), D Wallace, Antrim 770kg £1817 (236), J Graham, Glenwherry 500kg £1150 (230), R H A Barkley, Dunloy 700kg £1596 (228), J Graham 610kg £1366 (224), R J Gage, Clough 630kg £1386 (220), D Strange, Ballyclare 490kg £1019 (208), G Connon, Aldergrove 580kg £1194 (206), H Armstrong, Coagh 670kg £1340 (200) and D McClintock, Moorfields 490kg £980 (200).
Beef heifers
G Murdock, Broughshane Limousin 590kg £2430 (412), P L McKeag, Millisle Limousin 740kg £3048 (412), G Murdock Charolais 600kg £2448 (408), P L McKeag Charolais 640kg £2585 (404), C Ferris, Millisle Charolais 610kg £2440 (400), W Hopes, Ballywalter Limousin 660kg £2640 (400), C Ferris Charolais 700kg £2730 (390), P L McKeag Limousin 680kg £2652 (390), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Limousin 570kg £2188 (384), P L McKeag Limousin 690kg £2649 (384), T O'Kane. Newtowncrommelin Charolais 560kg £2128 (380) and R Gilliland, Antrim Limousin 580kg £2204 (380).
Beef bullocks
Top per head
C Ferris, Millisle Charolais 960kg £3993.60, Charolais 940kg £3835.20, R Douglas, Ballynahinch Belgian Blue 900kg £5310, C Ferris, Millisle Charolais 760kg £3116, W Whyte, Portglenone Charolais 800kg £2992,C Shivers, Castledawson ha 830kg £2954.80, G and A McMaster, Broughshane Charolais 740kg £2900.80, G Murdock, Broughshane Belgian Blue 730kg £2832.40, C Shivers, Castledawson Limousin 700kg £2793, G and J McEwen, Ballysallagh Charolais 730kg £2788.60, R Forsythe, Portglenone Belgian Blue 750kg £2782, C Ferris, Millisle Charolais 740kg £2782.40, W and M Orr, Ballycastle Simmental 750kg £2760, G Murdock, Broughshane Limousin 710kg £2754.80 and G and A McMaster, Broughshane Limousin 730kg £2716, Limousin 730kg £2701.
Top per kg
C Ferris, Millisle Charolais 960kg £3993.60 (416), C Ferris, Millisle Charolais 760kg £3116 (410), C Ferris, Millisle Charolais 940kg £3825.20 (408), C Shivers, Castledawson Blonde d'Aquitaine 650kg £2639 (406), C Shivers, Castledawson Limousin 700kg £2793 (399), G and A McMaster, Broughshane Charolais 740kg £2900.80 (392), G and J McEwen, Ballysallagh Blonde d'Aquitaine 670kg £2613 (390), R Douglas, Ballynahinch Belgian Blue 900kg £3510 (390), G and J McEwen, G and A McMaster, Broughshane Limousin 700kg £2716 (388), J Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 670kg £2599 (388), G Murdock, Broughshane Belgian Blue 730kg £2832.40 (388), G Murdock, Broughshane Limousin 710kg £2754.80 (388), G and J McEwen, Ballysallagh Charolais 730kg £2788.60 (382), S McNeill, Broughshane Limousin 660kg £2508 (380), G and J McEwen, Ballysallagh Limousin 710kg £2698 (380) and C Shivers, Castledawson Charolais 620kg £2356 (3800).
Friesian bullocks
H and H Torney, Ardkeen 650kg £2132 (328), R J Gage, Clough 760kg £2401.60, S McNeill, Broughshane 580kg £1751.60 (302), S McNeill, Broughshane 540kg £1598.40 (296), S McNeill, Broughshane 550kg £1617 (294), R Wilson, Ballyclare 570kg £1641.60 (288), 570kg £1641.60 (288), H and H Torney, Ardkeen 600kg £1728 (288), D and A Erwin, Ballymena 880kg £2516.80 (286), S McNeill, Broughshane 580kg £1600.80 (276),R Wilson, Ballyclare 490kg £1332.80 (272) and S J Duncan, Crumlin 500kg £1300 (260).
Friday 4th July 2025: Dairy cows - A smaller entry of dairy cows sold to £2700 for a calved cow.
Leading prices as follows: D McNeilly, Randalstown Friesian £2700, B McStravick, Gawleys Gate Holstein £2600, S Kennedy, Doagh £2500, T Carlisle, Dundrod Friesian £2400, £2350 and A T McAuley, Bushmills Holstein £2200.
Sucklers
A good entry of suckler stock was again a super trade, selling to £4700 for a Simmental cow and heifer calf and Breeding Bulls to £2850 for a Saler.
H Gamble, Bangor Simmental and heifer calf £4700, local farmer Aberdeen Angus and bull calf £4600, £4500, Aberdeen Angus and heifer calf £3850, Aberdeen Angus and Bull calf £3800, N Graham, Cullybackey Limousin and heifer calf £3800, local farmer Aberdeen Angus and bull calf £3700, S McCormick, Dungiven Limousin and heifer calf £3700, local farmer Aberdeen Angus and bull calf £3650, W Ward, Crumlin Belgian Blue and bull calf £3600, Limousin and bull calf £3600, A Christie, Ballymoney Speckle Park and heifer calf £3450, R Archer, Ahoghill Limousin and bull calf £3450, W Ward Limousin and heifer calf £3300, local farmer Aberdeen Angus and bull calf £3200, S Connell, Rathfriland Saler and bull calf £3150 and N Graham Simmental and bull calf £3000, W Ward Limousin and heifer calf £3000.
Weanlings
Another good entry of 170 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a tremendous trade. Bullocks sold to £1630 over for a Limousin 410kg at £2040 presented by Tony Rodgers, Broughshane and heifers sold to £1640 over for a Limousin 410kg at £2050 offered by R Hunter, Larne.
Bullocks
Up to 300kg
R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 270kg £1570 (581), T Rodgers, Broughshane Limousin 280kg £1590 (567), R Shaw Charolais 280kg £1550 (553), 280kg £1530 (546), G Quinn, Lisburn Limousin 300kg £1570 (523), P J McKinley, Martinstown Charolais 290kg £1510 (520), R Shaw Limousin 300kg £1560 (520), G Quinn Limousin 260kg £1340 (515), V Scott, Glarryford Limousin 300kg £1530 (510), E Sherrard, Ligoniel Limousin 260kg £1300 (500), Simmental 220kg £1080 (490), Charolais 290kg £1410 (486) and R Shaw Limousin 280kg £1330 (475).
301 to 350kg
T Rodgers, Broughshane Limousin 310kg £1600 (516), P McGuckian, Dunloy Limousin 320kg £1600 (500), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 320kg £1590 (496), G Quinn, Lisburn Simmental 320kg £1590 (496), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 320kg £1570 (490), D Davidson, Ballymena Limousin 320kg £1530 (478), G Quinn Limousin 310kg £1480 (477), S Bellingham, Ballymoney Limousin 330kg £1570 (475), 340kg £1600 (470), C and R McKeown, Aughafatten Simmental 350kg £1640 (468), S Clyde, Randalstown Limousin 320kg £1480 (462), P O'Neill, Toomebridge Charolais 330kg £1480 (448), S Clyde Limousin 340kg £1490 (438), G Quinn Limousin 320kg £1370 (428), D Davidson Limousin 330kg £1410 (427) and E Sherrard, Ligoniel Limousin 320kg £1330 (415).
Over 351kg
T Rodgers, Broughshane Limousin 410kg £2040 (497), C and R McKeown, Aughafatten Limousin 370kg £1820 (491), T Rodgers Limousin 410kg £2000 (487), P J McKinley, Martinstown Limousin 370kg £1740 (470), D Davidson, Ballymena Charolais 360kg £1680 (466), C and R McKeown Limousin 410kg £1840 (448), Simmental 360kg £1590 (441), S Bell, Crumlin Aberdeen Angus 390kg £1720 (441), C and R McKeown Simmental 420kg £1850 (440), G Quinn, Lisburn Simmental 380kg £1670 (439), P J McKinley Limousin 360kg £1580 (438), N Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 460kg £1990 (432), C and R McKeown Charolais 400kg £1730 (432) and T Rodgers Limousin 520kg £2240 (430).
Heifers
Up to 300kg
P McGuckian, Dunloy Limousin 300kg £1580 (1580), Limousin 250kg £1290 (516), Limousin 240kg £1210 (504), D McDonnell, Glenariffe Charolais 290kg £1450 (500), V Scott, Glarryford Charolais 250kg (500), C and R McKeown, Aughnafatten Charolais 300kg £1400 (466), V Scott, Glarryford Charolais 230kg £1050 (456), E Shepard, Ballyutoag Limousin 230kg £1020 (443), Limousin 220kg £960 (436), Limousin 230kg £990 (430), P J McKinley, Martinstown Limousin 300kg &1280 (426),I Davidson, Larne Limousin 280kg £1160 (414), ), E Shepard, Ballyutoag Limousin 200kg £810 (405), Limousin 190kg£760 (400), G Quinn, Ballinderry Limousin 290kg £1140 (393) and E C Smylie, Crumlin Simmental 290kg £1140 (393).
301- 350kg
V Scott, Glarryford Limousin 320kg £1530 (478), N McAuley, Ballycastle Charolais 320kg £1500 (468), S Scott, Glarryford Limousin 340kg £1590 (467), P J McKinley, Martinstown Limousin 320kg £1460 (456), P McGuckian, Dunloy Limousin 310kg £1370 (441), D Davison, Ballymena Belgian Blue 340kg £1490 (438), P McGuckian, Dunloy Limousin 330kg £1440 (436), D McDonnell, Glenariffe Charolais 340kg £1480 (435), E C Smylie, Crumlin Limousin 340kg £1480 (435), D Davison, Ballymena Belgian Blue 320kg £1380 (431), Belgian Blue 310kg £1290 (416), P J McKinley, Martinstown Limousin 320kg £1330 (415) and G Quinn, Ballinderry Limousin 320kg £1320 (412).
Over 351kg
R Hunter, Larne Limousin 410kg £2050 (500), P McGuckian, Dunloy Limousin 370kg £1810 (489), M Murphy, Ballyclare Limousin 390kg £1770 (453),D McDonnell, Glenariffe Charolais 380kg £1690 (444), V Scott, Glarryford Limousin 360kg £1590 (441),C and R McKeown, Aughfatten Charolais 360kg £1580 (438), V Scott, Glarryford Charolais 400kg £1720 (430), L Weatherup, Ballyclare, Simmental 360kg £1530 (425), P J McKinley, Martinstown Limousin 360kg £1520 (422),E C Smylie, Crumlin Simmental 410kg £1700 (414), T A Rodgers, Broughshane Limousin 400kg £1630 (407), G Quinn, Ballinderry Simmental 420kg £1650 (392) and W McConnell, Ballyclare Simmental 420kg £1650 (392), Simmental 360kg £1410 (391).
Calves
250 dropped calves in Ballymena resulted in another terrific trade.
Bull calves sold to £1180, heifer calves to £850 and reared Friesian bulls to £620.
Bulls
P Doherty, Kircubbin Speckle Park £1180, P KcKernan, Ballinderry Limousin £1100, R Kane, Ballycastle Belgian Blue £1000, H Stewart, Ballyclare Abondance £970, A Dougherty, Kircubbin Limousin £950, G Forsythe, Cloughmills Belgian Blue £910, T Martin, Portaferry Belgian Blue £900, J Adams, Ballymena Abondance £870 x2, M Paisley, Larne Charolais £870, A and J Currie, Ballyclare Hereford £870 and R W Kane, Ballycastle Belgian Blue £860.
Heifers
J Adams, Ballymena Abondance £850 x2, P Doherty, Kircubbin Limousin £830 x2, H Stewart, Ballyclare Abondance £820 x2, R Montgomery, Parkgate Charolais £800, H Stewart, Ballyclare Hereford £760, Hereford £750, R W Kane, Ballycastle Belgian Blue £745, D Dunlop, Comber Abondance £730, R Montgomery, Parkgate Charolais £720 and F and S Hill, Randalstown Belgian Blue £705.
Friesian/Holstein bulls
D McNeilly, Randalstown £620, J Adams, Ballymena £570 x3, P McLaughlin, Armoy £550 x2, M Park, Ballymena £540, F and S Hill, Randalstown Holstein £510, P McLaughlin, Armoy £440, N and C Alexander Gracehill £430, £420, D McNeilly, Randalstown £365 x3, M Park, Ballymena £350 and J Graham, Glenwherry £350.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.