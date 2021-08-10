Superb 160 acre arable and sheep farm - yours for over £825,000

curling-drafts

Duncan Barrie of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, said: “This is a really superb location, private yet accessible and surrounded by attractive countryside. The land is well maintained and used as part of a larger arable and sheep business, supported by several modern sheds. There is also the potential to add value by building a property on the site of the mobile home used as temporary accommodation for farm-workers, subject to obtaining necessary planning permissions.”

The farmland is situated in a single ring-fenced block and has been classified as Grade 4.1 and 4.2, with smaller areas of Grade 5.2, by the James Hutton Institute. The fields are well laid out and are of a generous size for easy access by modern machinery. There is good access from an internal network of farm tracks.

The woodland areas at Curling comprise a mixture of commercial and amenity trees. Thirteen acres have been planted in the last thirteen years sympathetically for shelter, aesthetics and environmental benefits. To enhance the woodland approximately two and half kilometers of hedges have been planted to link the wood.

The current owners acquired Curling in 2007, after previously farming the land for two years. The farming system has been centred on a mixed arable enterprise system to improve and maintain the fertility and structure of the soil. The farm steading has been used as a base for the current owner’s arable and sheep business, with around 1,250 ewes lambed on site each year.

There is a range of modern farm buildings and a large yard area located centrally within the holding. The buildings briefly comprise: a mono-pitch pole barn (measuring 23.6m x 17.6m); a general purpose shed (30.2m x 19.5m); and a further general purpose shed 2 (22.8m x 14.5m).

In addition to the modern farm buildings there are three polytunnels which are used for lambing.

Curling Farm is situated in a private position about two miles from the village of Midlem. This desirable area of the Scottish Borders offers spectacular countryside and many outdoor pursuits including hill walking, mountain biking, horse riding and fishing. The local area is well provided for by agricultural merchants and suppliers, with St Boswells Mart (7 miles), Longtown Mart (48 miles) and Borderway Mart at Carlisle (56 miles) as outlets for livestock.

The nearby towns of Selkirk and Galashiels provide an excellent and wider range of business services and recreational facilities, whilst Edinburgh is highly accessible either via the A68 through Lauderdale or via the A7, with rail travel via the Edinburgh-Borders railway at Tweedbank. Berwick-upon-Tweed lies 40 miles to the east and offers a regular rail service on the main east coast line to London King’s Cross.

Curling Farm is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £825,000.