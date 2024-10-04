SuperValu and Centra call on community groups to apply for trees as part of planting project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Community retailers SuperValu and Centra, part of the Musgrave Group, are offering local groups the chance to apply for packs of native trees, as the retail brands’ partnership with charity and not-for-profit initiative Trees on the Land, continues for a fourth year into 2025.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pledging to plant 50,000 native trees across Northern Ireland by 2032, SuperValu and Centra have already planted 15,000 trees to date in almost 50 locations including at schools, community gardens, farmland and sports clubs.

Applications for the next round of trees are now open. Groups within a five mile radius of a SuperValu or Centra store are welcome to apply for packs of up to 250 free trees by visiting www.treesontheland.com/supervalu-centra-tree-project. Trees will be distributed to successful groups early next year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Desi Derby, director of marketing for SuperValu and Centra in Northern Ireland, said:

SuperValu and Centra brand communications manager Carol Marshall visits Declan McCann from Dromara, who planted 275 trees and hedgerows in a nearby smallholding, to provide a haven and shelter for wildlife, and increase biodiversity

“At Musgrave, we are committed to caring for the planet and creating vibrant communities as part of our sustainability strategy.

“We are very proud to once again help groups in the communities we serve, develop their own sustainability projects through this tree planting initiative which will bring many long-term benefits including absorbing carbon dioxide, improving air quality, and enhancing biodiversity. We encourage groups to apply.”

Among the groups to benefit earlier this year were St Mary’s Primary School in Newtownbutler, Derriaghy Village Community Association in Lisburn, Faughan Valley Community Interest Company, Bocombra Primary School in Portadown, St Catherine’s College in Armagh, Dervock and District Community Association, and Lisburn BMX Club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Imogen Rabone, project co-ordinator and founder of Trees on the Land, added:

“Our partnership with SuperValu and Centra goes from strength to strength, and we are delighted to be able to offer groups across Northern Ireland continued opportunities to plant another 5,000 native trees next year.

“Trees are such an important part of our ecosystem and it is our vision to establish tree cover and woodland in rural and urban areas that will grow for many years, provide valuable resources and create a lasting legacy for future generations.”