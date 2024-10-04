SuperValu and Centra call on community groups to apply for trees as part of planting project
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Pledging to plant 50,000 native trees across Northern Ireland by 2032, SuperValu and Centra have already planted 15,000 trees to date in almost 50 locations including at schools, community gardens, farmland and sports clubs.
Applications for the next round of trees are now open. Groups within a five mile radius of a SuperValu or Centra store are welcome to apply for packs of up to 250 free trees by visiting www.treesontheland.com/supervalu-centra-tree-project. Trees will be distributed to successful groups early next year.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Desi Derby, director of marketing for SuperValu and Centra in Northern Ireland, said:
“At Musgrave, we are committed to caring for the planet and creating vibrant communities as part of our sustainability strategy.
“We are very proud to once again help groups in the communities we serve, develop their own sustainability projects through this tree planting initiative which will bring many long-term benefits including absorbing carbon dioxide, improving air quality, and enhancing biodiversity. We encourage groups to apply.”
Among the groups to benefit earlier this year were St Mary’s Primary School in Newtownbutler, Derriaghy Village Community Association in Lisburn, Faughan Valley Community Interest Company, Bocombra Primary School in Portadown, St Catherine’s College in Armagh, Dervock and District Community Association, and Lisburn BMX Club.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Imogen Rabone, project co-ordinator and founder of Trees on the Land, added:
“Our partnership with SuperValu and Centra goes from strength to strength, and we are delighted to be able to offer groups across Northern Ireland continued opportunities to plant another 5,000 native trees next year.
“Trees are such an important part of our ecosystem and it is our vision to establish tree cover and woodland in rural and urban areas that will grow for many years, provide valuable resources and create a lasting legacy for future generations.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.