Donna Moran, left, and Eimear Moran, from Moran’s Centra Coleraine, with Stephen Ryan, MD from category sponsor VaporLinQ.

SUPERVALU and Centra NI are celebrating after four stores won top titles at the Neighbourhood Retailer Awards, as well as achieving a national award.

Woods’ SuperValu Fruitfield in Armagh and McPolin’s Centra in Annaclone were both awarded Neighbourhood Store of the Year in their respective size categories (category 4 – over 7,000 sq ft; and category 1 – up to 1,950 sq ft) at the gala event in the Crowne Plaza, Belfast.

Moran’s SuperValu Ballykelly took home to the Food-to-Go Store of the Year title, while Moran’s Centra in Coleraine won Forecourt of the Year (category 1 – up to 1,950 sq ft).

SuperValu and Centra NI were also awarded Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year for their innovative and successful dual branded Epic Deals campaign while Musgrave Northern Ireland, owner of the brands, was highly commended in the Sustainability Champion of the Year category.

A focal point in the retail industry calendar, the awards have been rewarding excellence and celebrating success in retailing since 1998. Independently and rigorously judged by Spotcheck, the Neighbourhood Retailer Awards are widely regarded as NI’s premier awards event for the industry, locally and nationally.

Commenting on the awards, Caroline Rowan, Head of Retail Operations for Musgrave NI, said: “Congratulations to our retail partners and teams that have been honoured at the Neighbourhood Retailer Awards.

“These wins not only reflect the great value, extensive range and excellent customer service we have across our stores, but also the hard work and dedication put in by the teams.

“I am delighted the stores have been recognised for their commitment to serving their communities with the best in modern convenience retailing.”