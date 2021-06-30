SuperValu partners with Kepak to launch lamb producer guidelines

21/5/2021; Farmer, PJ Finnerty, left with Ruth Dalton, Musgrave Technical manager, Sorcha Donnelly, Sales director Ireland, Kepak, David Mannion, livestock procurement manager Kepak, and Nicola Herron, Technical manager at Kepak in Brideswell, Co. Roscommon as Musgrave together with Kepak launch their â€ ̃Lamb Producer Guidelinesâ€TM booklet. These guidelines are a link between producers and consumers and provide advice and guidance to farmers. Co. Roscommon. Pic credit; Damien Eagers Photography

The Lamb Producer Guidelines were developed by SuperValu in association with Kepak, which supplies SuperValu stores across the country with the highest quality meat from independent Irish farmers.

The publication of the guidelines underscores the commitment of both SuperValu and Kepak to sourcing the highest quality produce from Irish farms that adhere to strict animal welfare guidelines and that are dedicated to enhancing sustainability practices.

These factors contribute to high animal and food safety, as well as sustaining and enhancing the quality of Irish lamb for consumers, while protecting the natural environment and biodiversity for years to come.

Commenting on the launch of the Lamb Producer Guidelines, Ray Bowe, Head of Food Safety & Quality, Musgrave, said: “SuperValu has a long-standing commitment to Irish farmers and is an active promoter of sustainable agriculture.

“Our independently owned stores are committed to providing the highest quality, locally sourced produce to our customers. We are very pleased that this guide will provide the support and advice that Irish lamb producers need to access our supply chain. The guidelines also secure access for SuperValu to a consistent supply of our sustainably produced high-quality, locally sourced lamb.”

Also commenting, Simon Walker, CEO of Kepak said: “We are delighted to partner with SuperValu to publish these innovative Lamb Producer Guidelines, which promote best-in-class lamb production and provide key guidance, advice and recommendations to Irish sheep farmers.

“Animal welfare and environmental sustainability are a major focus of the guidelines highlighting how we need to consistently meet consumers’ evolving needs and expectations. The guide underlines our dedicated and continued efforts to supply local, high quality lamb to Irish consumers.”

The innovative guidelines act as a link between producers and consumers, providing best in practice advice and guidance to farmers on enhancing the quality of their lamb under a diverse range of key criteria, including breeding and genetics, animal nutrition, health at lambing and transportation.

Separately, animal welfare is a key focus of the guidelines, which outline how good animal health and nutrition is imperative in helping to meet evolving high industry and consumer expectations around welfare, food safety and sustainable farming practices linked to enhancing the environment and biodiversity.

SuperValu’s Lamb Producer Guidelines follow the publication of its Beef Producer Guidelines in 2018 which provide best practice production guidance and support to Irish beef farmers in terms of animal welfare, health, breeding and genetics and transportation.