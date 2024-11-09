Executive Ministers have met with the five suppliers tasked with finding solutions to treat and reduce blue-green algae in Lough Neagh, delivering on commitments within the Lough Neagh Action Plan.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly along with Minister Muir is pictured with the five successful suppliers of Phase one of the Lough Neagh: Blue-Green Algae Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI). (Pic: Kelvin Boyes)

First Minister Michelle O’Neill, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Minster Andrew Muir, met those awarded the contracts as part of phase one of the Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI), in Parliament Buildings recently.

Speaking following the meeting with the five successful suppliers, First Minister, Michelle O’Neill, said: “Protecting Lough Neagh is a priority for the Executive and it is important that we work together to find solutions.

“The Lough is vital for our environment, fishing, water supply, tourism and the local community. It is a huge asset and has so much untapped potential.

Algal blooms have returned to Lough Neagh. Environment Minister Andrew Muir has launched a new initiative to explore solutions to tackle the blue-green algae crisis

“I look forward to seeing progress towards protecting this area of outstanding natural beauty and preserving it for future generations.”

Deputy First Minister, Emma Little-Pengelly, commented: “Lough Neagh is one of our most important natural resources which is why protecting it is one of the commitments in our draft Programme for Government.

“The significant blue-green algae blooms we have all seen are of grave concern and I welcome the opportunity to meet with those now tasked with finding solutions to this problem.

“The health of Lough Neagh is of vital importance now and into the future and the awarding of these contracts reflects our continued commitment to taking the necessary action to improve it.”

Blue green algae deposits at Lough Neagh near the Marina in Ballyronan

DAERA Minister, Andrew Muir, added: “I am pleased to welcome the five successful suppliers for phase one of the SBRI, which I launched in August. This SBRI is part of my 37-point Lough Neagh Report and Action Plan, approved by the Executive in the summer, and I am determined to deliver on the commitments contained within it. Many actions are already underway.

“This first phase of the initiative has been developed to explore solutions to treat and reduce blue-green algae blooms without impacting the natural environment of Lough Neagh, and can hopefully be applied to any area that has been affected by the bacteria.

“However, we must remember, this alone will not solve the blue-green algae crisis. There is a significant amount of work to do to restore the lough and enhance water quality throughout Northern Ireland which will take both time and resources.”

The five successful suppliers awarded contracts are:

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly along with Minister Muir is pictured with the five successful suppliers of Phase one of the Lough Neagh: Blue-Green Algae Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI). (Pic: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye)

n Queen’s University Belfast;

n Wholeshool Software Ltd & Biild;

n Varicon Aqua Solutions Limited;

n Clear Water Systems Ltd.;

n Helix 8.

The SBRI is supported by funding from DAERA (£200,000) and the Department for the Economy (£250,000).

It is anticipated that phase one will run through to March 2025, with a potential call for a phase two applications commencing summer 2025.