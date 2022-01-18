Support available for Mental Health concerns

Farmers are great at taking care of their animals, crops, and machinery; however, looking after their own well-being is never high on their list of priorities, as they often fail to take care of their own emotional, physical, and mental health needs.

Mental health issues are a normal part of life, with approximately one in every four people experiencing a mental health issue.

Due to the current environment this is even more heightened, therefore it’s important to be aware of how you are feeling and adopt tactics to help build resilience for the pressures you face each day. Talking about how you are feeling is essential, as is knowing where to access help and support.

Lantra are offering an e-learning course specific to ‘Mental Health in Agriculture’ – this course has been written by Steven James who has over 10 years’ of experience working as a mental health practitioner.

The short course is free and can be accessed at any time, it’s especially relevant if you’re feeling in low spirits and want some help to understand why. Tips are given for self-soothing and overcoming unpleasant symptoms, guidance is also provided in relation to seeking further help.