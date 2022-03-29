Support scheme will provide ‘essential funding’ for agriculture shows

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots announced the support package for local shows last week.

Read: £200,000 support scheme announced for local agricultural showsUFU president, Victor Chestnutt, commented: “We had been lobbying Minister Poots to provide much-needed support for local agriculture shows that had no choice but to cancel events in 2020 due to the pandemic, and only a handful were able to take place in 2021.

“The shows provide a great source of revenue and, while they weren’t able to happen or experienced significant smaller crowds last year because of the virus, expenses still had to be paid putting them under financial pressure.

“This would then have a knock-on effect on planning for the up and coming shows in 2022.

“We’re very pleased that the minister took all our concerns into account and has now launched a bounce back support scheme for local shows to help alleviate the losses they incurred over the last couple of years.”

As outlined by DAERA, pre-Covid agricultural shows attracted more than 200,000 visitors, highlighting how vital this support is.

Each agricultural show across NI will be able to claim up to a maximum of £10,000 for new or increased costs.

Mr Chestnutt added: “Local agriculture shows are so important for promoting the very best of our agriculture industry to the public, while also attracting visitors to rural areas and providing an enjoyable day of socialising for farming families.

“They’re a major highlight in the calendar and, like all of our members, we are looking forward to getting out and about to the various shows across NI this year,” concluded Mr Chestnutt.