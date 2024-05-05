Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The competition, kindly sponsored by Asda, was open to all playgroups, nursery, pre-school, primary, and special schools in Northern Ireland, putting pupils artistic and creative skills to the test.

UFU president, William Irvine, said: “I would like to congratulate all prize-winners and thank everyone who entered the 2024 schools’ competition. Once again, we were blown away with the volume and standard of entries this year in the schools’ competition, receiving 7,381 entries – the highest number to date.

“Every year we are continually impressed by the standard and creativity of entries and this year was no different, adding third place and highly commended in each category.

The competition was open to all playgroups, nursery, pre-school, primary, and special schools in Northern Ireland. (Pic: stock image)

“The pupils showcased their creativity and knowledge with their interpretations of this year’s theme. The ‘supporting local produce in NI’ templates were excellent with an array of colourful materials being used – glitter, wool, straw, play dough and even cereal to name a few!

“The recipe cards were brilliant, highlighting the abundance of fresh local produce available and that parents, guardians and even Granny’s dinner is best! The logos and accompanying slogans emphasised the importance of purchasing local high-quality produce, how it is fresher and the hard work and dedication that goes into producing it, whilst working hand in hand with nature. The pupil’s outstanding artwork was most certainly eligible to be placed on local produce packaging.

“The aim of this year’s school’s competition theme was to provide an opportunity for teachers and parents to start the discussion about the importance of supporting local food production and our unique family farm structure in NI, raising awareness amongst pupils on the origin of food and to understand the hard work and dedication that farmers put into producing high quality produce which they consume daily. It is vital that we continue to remind consumers that the products they are purchasing in shops started on farm and why choosing local produce matters, looking out for those important logos and the product’s origin.”

Joe McDonald, Head of Corporate Affairs, Asda NI, said: “As a proud sponsor of the schools’ competition, it was fantastic to see such a large volume of entries this year with pupils from both urban and rural areas across NI submitting their superb artwork and creativity skills.

“Creating awareness of where our produce comes from is vital and this competition is a great opportunity to do so - educating children on the ‘farm to fork’ story.”

The UFU, BOIOFW and Asda would like to congratulate the following winners of the UFU’s 2024 schools’ competition:

Special schools: Noah – Riverside School, County Antrim

Foundation (Playgroup, Nursery and Pre-School): Zara McIlroy – Ballymacash Primary School (Nursery Unit), County Antrim

Foundation (P1 and P2): Ellie Hawkes – McClintock Primary School, County Tyrone

Key Stage 1: Samuel McGeagh – Moneymore Primary School, County Derry/Londonderry

Key Stage 2: Daniella Murray – Drumadonnell Primary School, County Down

The runners-up of the 2024 “Supporting local produce in NI” schools’ competition is as follows:

Special schools: Cody Brennan – Longstone School, County Antrim

Foundation (Playgroup, Nursery and Pre-School): Carter Mitchell – Edwards Primary School, County Tyrone

Foundation (P1 and P2): Lyla Hempton – Gortin Primary School, County Tyrone

Key Stage 1: Charlotte Stevenson – Edwards Primary School, County Tyrone

Key Stage 2: Charlie McConkey – Antrim Primary School, County Antrim

Third place in the 2024 schools’ competition were:

Special schools: Charlie Kerman – Lisanally Special School, County Armagh

Foundation (Playgroup, Nursery and Pre-School): Anthony Gajewski – Mallusk Community Playgroup, County Antrim

Foundation (P1 and P2): Emily Thompson - Drumadonnell Primary School, County Down

Key Stage 1: Katilyn Baxter – Gortin Primary School, County Tyrone