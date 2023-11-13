Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of the company’s 80th celebrations, employees in Moy Park’s NI and GB sites were asked to nominate charities the business has supported throughout the last eight decades, with the winning 20 charities, each being surprised with a funding boost.

Bebhionn Hardy of Air Ambulance Northern Ireland explained: “Thank you so much to Moy Park for supporting Air Ambulance NI, through this kind donation. We are very grateful, and the funds raised will help save lives, brains, and limbs.

“Air Ambulance NI is the charity that works in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service to provide the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service.

“The team are needed on average twice per day and can be airborne in about five minutes to provide interventions at an emergency scene, that can be the difference between life and death.

“As a local charity that relies so much on fundraising, support is crucial. Each day, Air Ambulance NI needs to raise almost £7,000 to provide its service and all contributions make a difference.

“We’d be grounded without support. You never know when you, a member of your family or someone you know could need the services of the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS).

“Thanks to donations like this, Air Ambulance NI has ensured that many families have been spared from the worst kind of news about their loved one and that recovery from serious injury has been faster and more effective for the casualties that we help.”

Ellen Wright, Moy Park senior brand manager, said: “It has been fantastic to revisit some of the many organisations Moy Park has supported over the last 80 years, with 20 donations being made towards a variety of worthy charities.