Suspect case of notifiable Avian Flu found in commercial poultry premises, Co Tyrone

Disease control measures have been initiated by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) following a suspect case of notifiable highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) at a commercial poultry premises near Pomeroy.

The Chief Veterinary Officer for Northern Ireland, Brian Dooher has taken the decision based on number of factors including the clinical signs and preliminary results provided by the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI).

Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir, confirmed: “A suspect case of notifiable Avian Influenza was reported on Saturday 01 November and initial results suggest the presence of HPAI. The CVO has, therefore, taken the decision, as a precautionary measure, to apply appropriate disease control measures, including the humane culling of all poultry on the site and the introduction of Temporary Control Zones (TCZ) to mitigate for onward disease spread.

“I call on all bird owners – from backyard hobbyists to commercial flock keepers with thousands of birds – to adhere to all biosecurity measures to protect their flocks.”

Avian Influenza is a notifiable disease. Anyone who suspects an animal may be affected by a notifiable disease must, by law, report it to their local DAERA Direct Office. (stock image)

CVO, Brian Dooher, added: “The disease control measures are crucial to limit any potential spread of disease and I must stress the utmost importance of ensuring continuous excellent levels of biosecurity and reporting any suspect cases of avian flu to DAERA immediately.”

Full details of the scope and measures required within the TCZs have been published on the DAERA website: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/publications/disease-control-zone-declarations

Members of the public are encouraged to report dead waterfowl (swans, geese or ducks) or gulls, or five or more dead wild birds of other species in the same location, via the DAERA Dead Wild Bird Online Reporting Tool: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/services/daera-dead-wild-bird-online-reporting-tool.