Suspected weapons and ammunition found buried in hedgerow on agricultural land

Police in Newry, Mourne and Down, along with colleagues in Serious Crime Branch, have recovered suspected weapons and ammunition during a search operation in Crossmaglen on Monday and Tuesday, October 30th and 31st.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Commander, Superintendent Norman Haslett, said: “A proactive search operation took place in the Monog Road area on Monday and Tuesday. A significant weapons hide was discovered buried in a hedgerow on agricultural land.

“A number of suspected firearms, including an assault rifle, two shotguns, three revolvers and seven handguns as well as a significant amount of ammunition were found within the hide.

“Serious Crime Branch are conducting further enquiries and all items will now be the subject of forensic testing. We are keeping an open mind as to ownership of these firearms however these searches send a clear message to those involved in organised criminal activity that we will continue to disrupt their activities so that our communities can live in peace and without fear.

A significant weapons hide was discovered buried in a hedgerow on agricultural land. (Pic: stock image)