Suspected weapons and ammunition found buried in hedgerow on agricultural land
Newry, Mourne and Down District Commander, Superintendent Norman Haslett, said: “A proactive search operation took place in the Monog Road area on Monday and Tuesday. A significant weapons hide was discovered buried in a hedgerow on agricultural land.
“A number of suspected firearms, including an assault rifle, two shotguns, three revolvers and seven handguns as well as a significant amount of ammunition were found within the hide.
“Serious Crime Branch are conducting further enquiries and all items will now be the subject of forensic testing. We are keeping an open mind as to ownership of these firearms however these searches send a clear message to those involved in organised criminal activity that we will continue to disrupt their activities so that our communities can live in peace and without fear.
“I would appeal for anyone with information about any suspicious activity or about any of the items we have found over the last few weeks to get in contact with police on 101. Alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”