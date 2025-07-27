Swann and Butler urge reduced burden on farmers when moving equipment

Following recent incidents involving Northern Ireland farmers and businesses facing difficulties in moving agriculture machinery between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Robin Swann MP has written to the Cabinet Office to raise concerns that the government has reverted to implementing checks that were experienced at the very beginning of the Windsor Framework.

Mr Swann and UUP Agriculture Spokesperson Robbie Butler MLA have questioned the need for the Phytosanitary Certificate, and why the burden of responsibility to protect the Republic of Ireland and European Union’s market has been put on NI farmers.

On behalf of the Cabinet Office, Nick Thomas-Symonds MP, made clear in his response to Mr Swann that the government has advised that second-hand agricultural and forestry machinery must be accompanied by either a Northern Ireland Plant Health Label (NIPHL) or, if there is the potential for onward movement to the EU, including Ireland, a Phytosanitary Certificate (PC).

The Cabinet Minister also said: “These rules are not new, however, we are aware that some businesses have not been complying with them. Moreover, this ongoing non-compliance has been repeatedly highlighted by the EU Commission as a significant concern.”

Reacting to this, Mr Butler said: “Our farmers have faced continual hurdles as a result of ill-thought-out policies by Westminster governments. This is yet another example of the Government not understanding the realities facing our farmers.

“The additional cost and time required to obtain a Phytosanitary Certificate, a certificate which we understand is not asked for by Irish authorities at the point of sale for farm machinery, is making business even harder to do for our agricultural sector.

South Antrim MP Robin Swann added: “The burden to protect the security of the Irish and EU Single Market is being put on the back of farmers and businesses in Northern Ireland, and again we see the Irish Government and EU Commission taking minimal responsibility to protect their own market which they have expressed such concern about.

“The result of this is greater cost to farmers, both financially and at a cost to their time – which is unreasonable and unsustainable.”