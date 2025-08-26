Swann seeks update on equine support

Robin Swann MP has voiced his frustration about the lack of action to finalise a Northern Ireland Equine Strategy after by Mr Swann called on the Agriculture Minister to provide an update.

Responding to the South Antrim MP, Agriculture Minister Muir said: “Following the commissioning of consultants by my Department in 2018, to review the equine industry in Northern Ireland, a report was published in June 2019, which made a number of recommendations and set out themes for further consideration by government and wider industry.

“A cross-governmental steering group was set up in early 2020 to explore what action might be taken. This included a focus on the development of an Equine Strategy for NI. The steering group produced a draft vision statement for a future Equine Strategy for consideration by returning ministers and was involved in progressing a number of actions linked to the proposed Strategy.

“Unfortunately, however, due to the current challenging resource environment within my department, and indeed across the public sector as a whole, it is not possible to progress additional work on an Equine Strategy in the immediate future.”

Mr Swann commented: “It is very disappointing that after all this groundwork has been put in place that the Minister is not advancing this Strategy for the foreseeable future.

“I’ve called on the Minister to provide an overview of the resources that are in place currently, and the steps which his Department will be taking to better support the Equine Industry in Northern Ireland in the absence of this Strategy and I look forward to his response.”