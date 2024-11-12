Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Antrim MP, Robin Swann, has welcomed the Rural Communities Cancer Project – a UK-wide partnership between The Farming Community Network (FCN) and Macmillan Cancer Support.

This partnership is helping to improve the support available to those living with, or affected by, cancer in farming communities and rural areas.

Following the Project’s launch reception in Westminster, Robin Swann MP said: “Today’s event has highlighted the need to address the health inequalities within our farming and rural communities, as well as the steps this new partnership will take to begin addressing these issues.

“The Farming Community Network also marked the start of their Nip it in the Bud campaign which aims to increase awareness and knowledge of cancer risks, signs and symptoms in farming and rural communities.

“I warmly welcome this campaign and I hope it goes a long way in encouraging our farmers to know the signs and get checked to ensure they have as early detection as possible.”