Swatragh Mart: Bullocks selling to a top price of £1,380

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,380 for a 630kg Limousin at £2.19 per kg and to a top of £2.52 per kilo for a Limousin 282kg at £710.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,090 for a 540kg Limousin at £2.02 per kg and to a top of £2.45 per kilo for a Limousin 318kg at £780.

A lot more stock required to meet demand.

Sample prices

Bullocks: Kilrea producer; Limousin, 630kg at £1,380 = 2.19p; Limousin, 528kg at £1,100 = 2.08p; Charolais, 624kg at £1,370 = 2.20p; Limousin, 522kg at £1,120 = 2.15p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 282kg at £710 = 2.52p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 374kg at £830 = 2.22p; Limousin, 330kg at £730 = 2.21p; Simmental, 296kg at £670 = 2.26p; Stabiliser, 290kg at £660 = 2.28p; Aberdeen Angus, 412kg at £820 = 1.99; Charolais, 318kg at £690 = 2.17p; Magherafelt producer; Shorthorn, 382kg at £800 = 2.09p; Draperstown producer; Friesian, 288kg at £460 = 1.60p; Holstein, 268kg at £400 = 1.49p; Friesian, 272kg at £440 = 1.62p; Swatragh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 356kg at £630 = 1.77p; Simmental, 366kg at £540 = 1.48p; Aberdeen Angus, 328kg at £550 = 1.68p; Limousin, 330kg at £780 = 2.36p; Aberdeen Angus, 414kg at £760 = 1.84p; Coleraine producer; Charolais, 606kg at £1,250 = 2.06p; Rasharkin producer; Limousin, 344kg at £830 = 2.41p; Limousin, 340kg at £760 = 2.24p; Kilrea producer; Friesian, 294kg at £420 = 1.43p; Friesian, 266kg at £360 = 1.35p; Claudy producer; Charolais, 374kg at £770 = 2.06p; Belgian Blue, 376kg at £800 = 2.13p; Blonde d’Aquitaine, 516kg at £1,130 = 2.19p; Belgian Blue, 370kg at £780 = 2.11p; Shorthorn beef, 414kg at £750 = 1.81p; Simmental, 428kg at £690 = 1.61; Upperlands producer; Simmental, 530kg at £940 = 1.77p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 450kg at £940 = 2.09p and Kilrea producer; Aberdeen Angus, 264kg at £660 = 2.50p; Aberdeen Angus, 304kg at £630 = 2.07p.

Heifers: Coleraine producer; Limousin, 540kg at £1,090 = 2.02p; Kilrea producer; Limousin, 318kg at £780 = 2.45p; Limousin, 272kg at £630 = 2.32; Maghera producer; Charolais, 340kg at £710 = 2.09p; Limousin, 332kg at £770 = 2.32p; Crumlin producer; Charolais, 312kg at £680 = 2.18p; Charolais, 302kg at £640 = 2.12p; Limousin, 324kg at £570 = 1.76; Charolais, 318kg at £630 = 1.98p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 414kg at £810 = 1.96p; Limousin, 280kg at £630 = 2.25p; Limousin, 368kg at £720 = 1.96p; Limousin, 376kg at £720 = 1.91p and Draperstown producer; Simmental, 228kg at £470 = 2.06p; Simmental, 180kg at £420 = 2.33p.

Weekly breeding sheep sale - 1 ewe with 2 lambs at foot to £270.00 and 1 ewe with 1 lamb at foot to £236.

Thursday evening’s sale produced a very solid trade for 600 sheep that were presented at the weekly breeding sheep sale.

Sample prices:

Ewes and lambs:

Coleraine producer; 1 ewe, 2 lambs £270; Coleraine producer; 1 ewe, 2 lambs £262; Kilrea producer; 1 ewe, 2 lambs £262; Ballymoney producer; 1 ewe, 2 lambs £242; Glenarm producer; 1 ewe, 2 lambs £225; Ballymoney producer; 1 ewe, 2 lambs £224; Ballymoney producer; 1 ewe, 2 lambs £222; Ballymoney producer; 1 ewe, 2 lambs £220; Glenarm producer; 1 ewe, 2 lambs £216; Ballymoney producer; 1 ewe, 2 lambs £212; Ballymoney producer; 1 ewe, 2 lambs £210; Ballymoney producer; 1 ewe, 2 lambs £205; Ballymoney producer; 1 ewe, 2 lambs £205; Carnlough producer; 1 ewe, 1 Lamb £236; Kilrea producer; 1 ewe, 1 lamb £220; Coleraine producer; 1 ewe, 1 lamb £195; Ballymoney producer; 1 ewe, 1 lamb £180 and Kilrea producer; 1 ewe, 1 lamb £178.

Weekly sheep sale - Lambs to £164.00 and fat ewes to £162.

An excellent show of almost 1,100 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 15th May. 300 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an excellent trade topping at £162. Over 700 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a very solid trade, lambs topped at £164.00 for heavy sorts. Mid weight lambs were also a solid trade with a batch of 2 at 23kg selling at £143.00 (£6.22 ppk).

Sample prices

Heavy weight: Portglenone producer; 29kg at £164.00 = 5.66p; Loughgiel producer; 27.5kg at £148.00 = 5.38p; Kilrea producer; 24kg at £146.00 = 6.08p; Coleraine producer; 25kg at £146.00 = 5.84p; Stewartstown producer; 25.4kg at £145.00 = 5.71p; Cookstown producer; 24kg at £144.00 = 6.00p; Dungiven producer; 24kg at £144.00 = 6.00p; Swatragh producer; 25kg at £143.00 = 5.72p; Portglenone producer; 23.5kg at £143.00 = 6.09p; Stewartstown producer; 24kg at £142.00 = 5.92p; Dunloy producer; 25kg at £141.00 = 5.64p and Kilrea producer; 25kg at £128.00 = 5.12p.

Mid-weight: Cookstown producer; 23kg at £143.00 = .22p; Stewartstown producer; 23.3kg at £139.00 = 5.97p; Cookstown producer; 21.4kg at £140.00 = 6.54p; Innisrush producer; 22kg at £140.00 = 6.36p; Kilrea producer; 23kg at £139.00 = 6.04p; Limavady producer; 22.5kg at £139.00 = 6.18p; Maghera producer; 22kg at £139.00 = 6.32p; Garvagh producer; 21.3kg at £137.00 = 6.43p; Portglenone producer; 22kg at £136.00 = 6.18p; Limavady producer; 22.5kg at £135.00 =6.00p; Toomebridge producer; 23.5kg at £135.00 = 5.74p; Limavady producer; 22.25kg at £134.00 = 6.02p; Garvagh producer; 20.75kg at £133.50 = 6.43p; Swatragh producer; 22.25kg at £133.00 = 5.98p; Ballymoney producer; 22.8kg at £133.00 = 5.83p; Kilrea producer; 22.5kg at £133.00 = 5.91p and Kilrea producer; 21.8kg at £130.00 = 5.96p.

Light weight lambs: Magherafelt producer; 19kg at £125.00 = 6.58p; Magherafelt producer; 19.25kg at £124.00 = 6.44p; Magherafelt producer; 19kg at £120.00 = 6.32p; Limavady producer; 19kg at £118.00 = 6.21p; Limavady producer; 19kg at £117.00 = 6.16p; Cookstown producer; 19.25kg at £117.00 = 6.08p; Swatragh producer; 18.8kg at £115.00 = 6.12p; Cookstown producer; 18.5kg at £114.00 = 6.16p and Maghera producer; 15kg at £86.00 = 5.73p.

Fat ewes: Magherafelt producer; £162; Ballymoney producer; £159 and Upperlands producer; £155.

