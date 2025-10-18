Sweet success for Armagh and Monaghan Beekeepers at Honey Show

Armagh and Monaghan Beekeepers held their 29th Honey Show on Wednesday 8 October.

The judge for the evening was Gail Orr.

The overall winner was Thomas Williamson (Springhill Apiaries Loughgall)

In the novice section for new entries John Jennings and Melissa Corr both from Armagh took the cups in their categories.

Honey Show judge, Gail Orr, with Honey Show assistant, Jennie Murphy.

If you have thought about starting beekeeping then why not join Armagh and Monaghan Beekeepers on Wednesday 28 January 2026 – you need to book in advance.

They will be holding their beginner’s class next year starting Wednesday 28 January 2026 in the Church of Ireland Hall in Middletown, Armagh, starting at 7.30pm.

There will be eight-weeks of theory in the hall and two weeks practical at the apiary in Monaghan. These classes fill up quickly each year so book your place early.

Please contact Joanna on 07768107984 for more information or email [email protected]

Thomas Williamson, overall winner, with Martin Carragher

Cup Winners

Supreme Honey Class 1-10 - Thomas Williamson class 4

Stanley Zwecker Cup Winner Class 1 – Rab Cassells

Rex Regina Tyrone Crystal Bowl Most Points – Thomas Williamson

McGlaughlin Shield Honey for Tasting – Martin Carragher

Novice Section

Mullarchy Trophy Highest Points Novice – Joint John Jennings and Melissa Corr

Sean Barrett Cup Honey cup Honey for Tasting Novice – Melissa Corr