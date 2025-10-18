Sweet success for Armagh and Monaghan Beekeepers at Honey Show
The judge for the evening was Gail Orr.
The overall winner was Thomas Williamson (Springhill Apiaries Loughgall)
In the novice section for new entries John Jennings and Melissa Corr both from Armagh took the cups in their categories.
If you have thought about starting beekeeping then why not join Armagh and Monaghan Beekeepers on Wednesday 28 January 2026 – you need to book in advance.
They will be holding their beginner’s class next year starting Wednesday 28 January 2026 in the Church of Ireland Hall in Middletown, Armagh, starting at 7.30pm.
There will be eight-weeks of theory in the hall and two weeks practical at the apiary in Monaghan. These classes fill up quickly each year so book your place early.
Please contact Joanna on 07768107984 for more information or email [email protected]
Cup Winners
Supreme Honey Class 1-10 - Thomas Williamson class 4
Stanley Zwecker Cup Winner Class 1 – Rab Cassells
Rex Regina Tyrone Crystal Bowl Most Points – Thomas Williamson
McGlaughlin Shield Honey for Tasting – Martin Carragher
Novice Section
Mullarchy Trophy Highest Points Novice – Joint John Jennings and Melissa Corr
Sean Barrett Cup Honey cup Honey for Tasting Novice – Melissa Corr