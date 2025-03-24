Swing into summer with the City of Derry Jazz Festival

Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr at the launch of the Guinness Jazz Trail with Martin Venning, Guinness, musician and bar owner John Leighton and Aisling McCallion, Festival & Events Coordinator.

BENNIGANS Bar was the perfect location to get the jazz vibe going with the launch the City of Derry Jazz Festival, taking place May 1-5.

Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr was joined by Martin Venning from event sponsors Diageo for the launch at one of the festival’s most popular jazz hubs, renowned for its top-class artists.

This year’s event marks 24 years of Ireland’s biggest Jazz extravaganza, and final preparations are now well underway to deliver an unsurpassable programme featuring over 320 performances, and brimming with musical talent from around the world.

Music legend Billy Ocean tops this year’s bill, performing in the Millennium Forum on Saturday and Sunday, May 3-4.

Looking ahead to the event, which is organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council, Ms Barr said she couldn’t wait to get her dancing shoes on: “I don’t know anyone who doesn’t love the City of Derry Jazz Festival. It’s a wonderful time to visit Derry as the city comes alive with music in every bar and on every street corner. The energy is infectious and the atmosphere is just incredible.

“The festival is the perfect warm up for the summer, and it’s an event that people of all ages can enjoy. You don’t have to be a jazz fanatic – we have performers here from all over the world and a real medley of musical genres to enjoy. And don’t forget the majority of the entertainment is free!”

This year’s programme includes old jazz favourites, local legends and plenty of new talent, ready to deliver five days packed with entertainment, from jazz workshops to live concerts and drama performances.

There will be beats on the streets with a variety of al fresco acts, bringing the vibrant sound of jazz to the entire city. Festival goers can also look forward to an exciting mix of jump, jive, blues, and swing, ensuring there’s something for every music enthusiast.

A highlight of the festival is the Live Music Now Schools Programme, which aims to inspire and educate the next generation of musicians through interactive performances and workshops in local post-primary schools.

Young performers will have the chance to show off their talents performing live on the Gay McIntyre Stage, showcasing some of the finest jazz talent in the historic Guildhall Square.

Jazz Festival coordinator with Derry City and Strabane District Council Aisling McCallion said: “May is fast approaching and we have had so much interest this year from acts from all over who have heard about the City of Derry Jazz Festival and the brilliant welcome the performers enjoy. We have some really exciting new performers this year, and of course we can’t wait to welcome our headline act Billy Ocean.”

Martin Venning, from Diageo, said it would be an unforgettable weekend: “Diageo is delighted to continue supporting this fantastic festival, which celebrates the vibrant cultural scene here in the North West.

“It’s the perfect platform for both established local performers and new up and coming talent, who join world class artists from across the world for a show-stopping weekend that brings so much value to the local economy. It’s the only place to celebrate the May Bank Holiday.”

So join us for an unforgettable celebration of jazz, community, and culture at the 2025 City of Derry Jazz Festival!

For more information go to cityofderryjazzfestival.com and for regular updates follow the City of Derry Jazz festival on Facebook Instagram and X @derryjazzfest.