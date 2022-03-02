Take a look at the new facilities at this forest park thanks to £1.1M investment

DAERA Minister Edwin pictured touring the new facilities at Gortin Forest Park with Alison McCullagh (Chief Exec Fermanagh & Omagh District Council), Kim McLaughlin (Director of Regeneration & Planning Fermanagh & Omagh District Council), Minister Poots & Errol Thompson (Chairman Fermanagh & Omagh District Council)

As the video below shows, the re-development includes a Destination Play Park, Trim trail, 13 kilometres of exhilarating mountain bike trails, five waymarked walking trails of varying lengths for all abilities, a modernised café and accessible toilet provision, a forest educational centre and campsite, which the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) and Fermanagh and Omagh District Council have funded.

Touring the new facilities at Gortin Glen Forest Park, DAERA Minister Edwin Poots said: “On my visit to Gortin Glen, it is easy to see how visitors will benefit from these new first-class enhanced facilities at the forest. “The benefits of this investment is clear to see from the massive increase in visitors to over 160,000 visitors in 2021 clearly demonstrating the interest in, and use of the local park.

“Attracting such numbers helps to create a sustainable living, working, active rural landscape valued by everyone.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The development of effective partnership arrangements with Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has been critical to providing this range of facilities for people to enjoy.

“I warmly congratulate the council on their ongoing endeavours in providing better services and facilities for users of Gortin Glen Forest Park.

“Indeed, council and DAERA are currently working closely to further develop the forest by enhancing the tourism element with a sculpture being erected at Mullaghcarn as an integral part of the Sperrins Sculpture Trail.”

The improvements form part of council’s plans to develop the forest into a must visit family friendly destination which will have significant appeal for residents and visitors alike and has to date resulted in five jobs being created.

DAERA Minister Edwin pictured at the scenic viewpoint in Gortin Forest Park.

Council have received £1.1million of DAERA funding through its Tackling Rural Poverty and Social Isolation (TRPSI) budget.

Mr Poots continued: “The ongoing Forest Park Enhancement and Community Trails Development Scheme fits very well with my department’s Tackling Rural Poverty and Social Isolation Framework priorities.

“It addresses important issues such as isolation, loneliness, access and health and well-being.

“Our forests currently attract almost nine million visits each year and delivers outcomes for local dwellers by enhancing and creating spaces that will encourage people to adopt to a more healthy and active lifestyle.

DAERA Minister Edwin pictured with Mark Conway (Kildress Community Hub), Richard Beattie (Glenpark Estate), Maire McNamee (Real Life in Munterloney), Minister Poots & Anita McConnell (Badoney Development Partnership) at Glenpark Estate outside Omagh.

“My department will continue to support and enable activities that promote and encourage responsible recreational opportunities in our forest parks for the benefit of Northern Ireland,” he concluded