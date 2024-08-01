Take a ‘paws’ for Dogs with Jobs - a new UTV series to air later this month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dogs with Jobs is a new series from UTV which takes a behind the scenes look at the frontline workers of the canine world and how their owners dedicate their lives to working in partnership with dogs.

The series sees the incredible link between humans and our four-legged friends. From search and rescue dogs, guide dogs, assistance dogs and dogs undertaking vital conservation work, there are lots of amazing stories packed into this series, which starts on Thursday 15th August at 8.30pm and runs for six weeks.

Presented by UTV’s Emma Patterson, we kick off the first episode in the Mourne Mountains where we meet a search and rescue team, and see the life-saving work they're carrying out every day, with the help of their dogs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma learns how they save people under extreme pressure, and how the dogs are a valuable asset in their team. Emma finds out what goes into the dogs’ training and how they are taught to search in any terrain – mountains, urban areas and even water.

Guide dog in training River

Emma then goes to meet Wendy Smyth from Belfast, who has diabetes, and her dogs Echo and Digby.

They have been trained to alert her when she's about to have a hypoglycaemic attack.

She is just one of just a handful of people in Northern Ireland who has what’s known as a Hypo Hound.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The dogs’ amazing sense of smell means they can detect low blood sugar on her breath and gives her time to address it.

Search and Rescue dog Floss enjoying takes a break during filming Dogs with Jobs

Wendy explained: “It’s given me back independence and confidence too. Prior to Echo I did worry. Those worries are gone - I don’t even think about that now. To me she is a lifesaver.”

Emma also meets guide dog puppies who are taking their first steps in their guide career. The human Puppy Development Officers explain the long journey these pups have ahead of them before they become fully-fledged guides, helping sight-impaired people gain back their confidence.

In further episodes, Emma meets one family who lost their daughter in the tragic Creeslough petrol station explosion, as they reconnect with the handlers and the dogs who helped search in the aftermath.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emma goes back to the classroom with Assistance Dogs NI, who provide therapy to children in school and at home.

Wendy Smyth with Hypo Hound Echo

The team also goes behind the scenes at both Maghaberry Prison and Belfast International Airport to see the dogs safeguarding our security.

And she also visits the Royal Irish Regiment and their mascot Irish Wolfhound, Brian Boru as he gets ready to go on parade.

Emma, who also produced the series with UTV colleague, Simon McIntyre said: “To say this series was a joy to make would be an understatement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We were blown away by these amazing dogs (and their humans, of course), and have been humbled and inspired in equal measure by the dogs’ intelligence, and the trainers’ dedication.

“Not only that, we had the best fun filming the series and dog-lover or not, we think the viewers will just love hearing their stories.”