Take the first steps to a healthier life in 2024 with Council’s new fitness initiative

‘Let’s Get Moving, Let’s Get Started’ is an eight week course that includes three sessions a week with council's fitness coaches and a tailored personal training plan for candidates to work towards their goals.Classes on offer include circuits, boxercise, spin/cycling, body tone, kettlebells, cardio/core, chi me/meditation and the sports hall games volleyball, badminton and danderball.Goals that coaches will work on with clients include BMI and weight loss, lower blood pressure and improved fitness.Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor Patricia Logue said the programme was ideal for anyone who wanted to take the first steps towards better health, fitness and wellbeing in 2024.“The New Year is a time when many of us want to get fitter and healthier but without the right guidance it can be hard to keep your goals on track,” she said.“Let’s Get Moving, Let’s Get Started is aimed at people of all fitness levels and aims to help you navigate through the challenging first steps of achieving your goals under the expert tutelage of our fitness coaches.“As well as the physical activity aspect, candidates will be provided with support and guidance on other ways to lead a more healthy and active life.“It’s an ideal first step towards a healthier and fitter lifestyle and will allow you to reap the mental and physical benefits of exercise.”Council Sports Area Manager Ryan Deighan outlined the many benefits of physical activity that successful candidates could benefit from.“Physical activity helps to keep our mind and bodies healthy,” he said. “When we take part in physical activity it releases powerful chemicals that help you feel good.“Regular activity is key to developing strength, coordination and body composition and can offer people the chance to take time out from everyday life.“There is also a great sense of purpose and feeling of achievement associated with achieving goals.”At the beginning of the course candidates will receive a check for their height and weight, BMI, body fat and blood pressure.They will be set a plan that includes fitness goals and nutritional advice and will take part in weekly weigh ins to assess their progress.On week one, four and eight, coaches will carry out a health MOT check as part of the programme that will help candidates stay on track with their goals.The programme is eight weeks long, costs £50 and will be hosted in the Foyle Arena from noon-1pm every Monday, Wednesday and Friday beginning Monday, January 16.To sign up contact the Foyle Arena on 028 71 376555 or visit www.derrystrabane.com/letsgetmoving