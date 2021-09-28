Tamnamoney takes TLC championship

Judge Geoffrey Fleck hands over the Tannahill Livestock Care Championship to Roger Strawbridge Tamnamoney Texels Coleraine at the NI Texel Sheep Breeders Club Show and Sale at Armoy Market recently.

The Club wish to thank Jayne Tannahill, Tannahill Livestock Care, for the generous sponsorship of the pre-show sale.

The sale saw 27 shearlings average 547gns with 30 ram lambs average 409gns.

Taking top price of the sale and leading the shearling ram sale at 880gns was James Wilkinson Ballygroogan Flock, Cookstown with Ballygroogan Definition. This April born shearling was used as a lamb and is a Strathbogie Best Bet son out of a Garngour Vertigo sired dam. Coming in close behind for the money was Hillhead Dandy bred by M&J Watson, Hillhead Texels, Co Down. His Duvarran Whats the Craic son out of a Brague Wise Guy sired dam sold for 840gns. Robert McGill, Mallandeevan Flock, Ballycastle was next in line for the cash with Mallandeevan Duke, a Rowandale Blitzer son out of a Halbeath Woody daughter changing hands for 780gns. Also heading to a new home for the same money was Mary Clarke’s Ballyrussell exhibit, Staneybrae Dale. He is a Knock Yardsman son out of a Garngour Alabama bred ewe.

Leading the ram lamb trade at 620 gns was Nigel Ross, Glenross Texels, Larne. His favourite was a March born lamb Glenross Eagle Eye, a Tamnamoney Cranberries son out of a Milestonehill Yangee Doodle sired dam. This lamb’s penmate also recognised a leading price of 600gns, Glenross Extreme, a Tullagh Cherokee Chief son out of another ewe by Milestonehill Yankee Doodle. Selling for the same money was Kerryhill Eagle Eye from Glarryford breeder James Adams. This lamb is a Hexel Diamond Joe out of a Midlock Yorkie daughter. Selling again at 600gns was another Glarryford breeder Colin Gregg, Kildowney flock with Kildowney Emperor. He is a Midlock Yorkie son out of a dam by Douganhill Blinder. Coming in next was Roger Strawbridge’s Tamnamoney exhibit. Claiming the Tannahill Livestock Care champion this Tullagh Dragon son out of a ewe sired by Tophill Yankee Boy, Tamnamoney Easton saw the hammer drop at 580gns

Pre-Sale Tannahill Livestock Care Championship

Shearling Rams: 1st Danny McKay Rohan; 2nd John Watson Duvarran; 3rd Murray Annett Milestonehill; 4th Mary Clarke Ballyrussell; 5th Messrs Hamill Ballynadrenta; 6th Robert McGill Mallandeevan

Ram Lambs: 1st Roger Strawbridge Tamnamoney; 2nd James Adams Kerryhill; 3rd James Wilkinson Ballygroogan; 4th Sam McAuley Whitepark; 5th Stephen Etherson Killans; 6th Colin Gregg Kildowney

Champion Roger Strawbridge Tamnamoney

Reserve James Adams Kerryhill

Other Leading Prices

Shearling Rams: R Mulligan 760gns; S McAuley 720gns, 560gns; V Chestnutt 700gns; M Annett 680gns, 580gns; M Clarke 680gns, 560gns; J&D Watson 560gns, 520gns

Ram Lambs: J&M Watson 560gns; A Kennedy 480gns, 420gns; J Wilkinson 460gns; R Strawbridge 460gns, 420gns; S McAuley 440gns; H&S Etherson 420gns; R Mulligan 420gns