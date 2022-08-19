Tannaghmore Rare Breeds Farm ‘closed until further notice’

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council have apologised for any inconvenience this may cause.

The farm, which is owned and maintained by ABC Council, is the only Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST) approved Conservation Farm Park in Ireland due to its commitment to conservation, breeding, and promotion of rare and endangered breeds of farm animals.

The closure comes as strike action, which began earlier this week, continues within the council impacting services such as bin collections, planning and leisure.