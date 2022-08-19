Tannaghmore Rare Breeds Farm ‘closed until further notice’
Tannaghmore Rare Breeds Animal Farm, near Craigavon, will be closed until further notice due to ongoing industrial action.
By Joanne Knox
Friday, 19th August 2022, 2:22 pm
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council have apologised for any inconvenience this may cause.
The farm, which is owned and maintained by ABC Council, is the only Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST) approved Conservation Farm Park in Ireland due to its commitment to conservation, breeding, and promotion of rare and endangered breeds of farm animals.
The closure comes as strike action, which began earlier this week, continues within the council impacting services such as bin collections, planning and leisure.
