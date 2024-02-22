Tartan tractor rolls off production line ready to raise funds for My Name’5 Doddie Foundation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scottish and British and Irish Lions international Doddie, who died of MND aged 52 in 2022, founded the charity, ‘My Name’5 Doddie Foundation’, to fund research with the vision of ‘A world free of MND’.

So far, more than £11 million has been committed to vital research in his name and the Foundation is dedicated to continuing the fight against the cruel disease.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fastrac 4220 iCON wrapped in Doddie’s own design tartan livery was welcomed off the Cheadle production line by Doddie’s son, Angus Weir, ready to report for fundraising duty with the charity.

Angus Weir, son of Doddie Weir, welcomes the fundraising tartan JCB Fastrac tractor off the production line in Cheadle, Staffordshire. (Pic: John Taylor)

The Doddie iCON Fastrac is the brainchild of Doddie’s schoolfriend and Director of Crop Services in the Scottish Borders, Douglas Stephen, who joined Angus for the unveiling.

Douglas operates a number of Fastrac tractors, and approached his JCB Dealer, Kelso-based Scot Agri to build a special edition machine in support of the foundation.

The blue and yellow tartan tractor will make starring appearances at major agricultural shows and rugby games north of the border over the coming months raising funds for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The grand tour will begin at the Royal Northern Spring Show, Inverurie on 28 February before moving on to the Fife, Northumberland, Royal Highland, Border Union, Perth Shows and many other agricultural events over the summer.

The blue and yellow tartan tractor will make starring appearances at major agricultural shows and rugby games. (Pic: John Taylor)

Angus Weir commented: “It has been fantastic to be here to unveil the new Doddie tartan tractor. Dad would have absolutely loved it and I’m sure it will turn a lot of heads, raise a lot of smiles, and help continue his fundraising legacy.”

For Douglas Stephen it was an emotional day. He added: “Our Doddie was born into a farming family, was part of the farming community and loved tractors. He was also always accustomed to wearing big, bright, garish tartan suits, so this is right up his street.

“What JCB has done is beyond all expectations and they have really pulled out all the stops. Doddie was a great friend who is sorely missed and this will help us to keep his memory and MND legacy alive.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

My Name’5 Doddie Foundation Director of Fundraising and Communications, Paul Thompson, said: “We are incredibly excited about this collaboration with JCB and expect it to raise a great deal of awareness of both motor neuron disease and My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

“The Fastrac looks brilliant, and we can’t wait to see the look on people’s faces when nine tonnes of tartan tractor arrive at one of our events.

“When the tractor was unveiled, it was a real lump in the throat moment. Doddie was a farmer and loved his tractors, so we know that this collaboration would have meant a lot to him.”

JCB Territory Manager Sam Taylor said: “For JCB it is an honour to support the incredible work of the ‘My Names’5 Doddie Foundation’. Doddie Weir was an icon, not only in the way that he played his rugby, but also in the way he handled his MND diagnosis, setting an example of bravery, and inspiring others to take up the fight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The JCB Doddie iCON Edition Fastrac is a great example of teamwork - bringing together an amazing charity, a valued JCB customer, our brilliant dealer network, designers, and production team. We hope it will raise greater awareness of the condition and fund more groundbreaking research to find a cure for MND.”