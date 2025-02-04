Taste of Tourism 2025 to feature acclaimed chef Tom Brown and industry experts

The Taste of Tourism Summit, organised by the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation (NIHF), returns to the Culloden Estate and Spa on 10th and 11th March 2025.

Firmly established as a cornerstone event in Northern Ireland’s hospitality calendar, it provides a platform to celebrate outstanding local produce, tackle industry challenges and inspire future innovation. With a strong focus on sustainability and local excellence, the 2025 summit reflects the growing demand for a more thoughtful and forward-thinking approach to food and tourism.

This year’s event, compèred by Pamela Ballantine, will feature acclaimed chef Tom Brown, known for his inventive, seasonal and sustainable cooking style. Brown, originally from Cornwall, gained recognition early in his career working alongside renowned chef Nathan Outlaw. He is now the creative force behind Pearly Queen, an oyster bar and restaurant in London’s Shoreditch, where his passion for seafood and sustainability takes centre stage.

In a significant move, Tom Brown is set to return to The Capital Hotel in London’s Knightsbridge to open a new restaurant in spring 2025. This marks a homecoming for the chef, who first rose to prominence as head chef at Nathan Outlaw’s Michelin-starred Outlaw’s restaurant at the hotel. A celebrated figure on television, Tom represented the Southwest on Great British Menu, where his dish “Poor Man’s Goose” was selected for the NHS 70th Anniversary Banquet.

The Taste of Tourism Summit will explore themes shaping the food and hospitality sector and is delighted to feature Carmen O’Neal, also known as Cocktail Carmen, a Saturday Kitchen regular, who will explore the changing world of cocktails, as well as the evolution of low and no-alcohol beverages.

The summit will also look at:

Sustainability: Showcasing the value of local ingredients, people as an asset and eco-conscious practices.

Food & Drink Trends: Addressing evolving consumer preferences and innovations in food service.

Food Culture: Exploring international influences, local produce and food heritage.

The Rise of Low/No Alcohol Drinks: Responding to increasing demand for non-alcoholic and low-ABV options.

People – Attracting Talent and Taking a Sustainable Approach: Strategies for recruiting and retaining skilled staff while prioritising sustainability.

The event opens with a seafood dinner on March 10, where guests will enjoy a menu showcasing Northern Ireland’s finest ingredients, curated by Tom Brown, who will lead the brigade at the Culloden on the night.

On March 11, the summit will explore culinary issues and trends through an insightful panel discussion. Attendees will enjoy an amazing grazing lunch celebrating local produce and explore an artisan food market featuring award-winning local producers, supported by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

The Taste of Tourism Summit will feature a stellar line-up of industry experts, including:

John Mulcahy – Gastronomy food activist

A leading expert in food tourism with four decades of experience across hospitality, tourism and academia. John is currently compiling an encyclopaedia of the food and beverages of Ireland.

Corinna Hardgrave - Restaurant critic, food and drink writer

Restaurant critic for the Irish Times and former columnist for the Sunday Times and Irish Independent, named Irish Food Writer of the Year in 2021 and Irish Restaurant Critic of the Year in 2022 and 2024.

Carmen O’Neal - Drinks expert

Founder of 58 and CO Distillery, TV personality known for her accessible at-home cocktail recipes and sustainability advocate.

Martin Lynch - Culinary mentor and consultant

Expert in food business mentoring, cost management and operational planning with over 20 years of experience.

Paula McIntyre - Chef

Renowned Northern Ireland chef, broadcaster, columnist and MBE recipient for services to hospitality.

Niall McKenna – Chef patron

Owner of James Street in Belfast, renowned for championing Northern Irish produce and publishing his debut cookbook in 2024. Niall received an MBE for services to hospitality and tourism in the King's New Year Honours List and was also named Business Personality of the Year at the AIB Business Eye Awards 2024.

Shane Neary - Co-owner, Neary Nogs

Founder of Northern Ireland’s only stoneground chocolate makers, crafting bean-to-bar chocolate with a strong local and family ethos.

Jim Nash - Director and co-founder, Wild Atlantic Distillery

Jim Nash is director and co-founder of the Wild Atlantic Distillery (WAD) in Co Tyrone, a family-run craft distillery and visitor attraction making award-winning gin, vodka and whiskey.

The objectives of the Taste of Tourism Summit are to highlight the pivotal role of food and drink in tourism while demonstrating their financial contribution to the Northern Ireland economy. It seeks to increase awareness of local hero foods, showcase the advantages of sourcing locally and emphasise the fiscal and environmental benefits of sustainability.

The event also aims to position Northern Ireland as a standout food destination, showcase the exceptional range of local produce available and create meaningful networking opportunities for producers, suppliers and food service providers.

Tom Brown said: “I am delighted to be taking part in the Taste of Tourism Summit. It will be my first visit to Northern Ireland and I’m looking forward to telling my story and learning about the industry there. I know there are great local suppliers and excellent ingredients which I will be using to create a seafood dinner menu to celebrate the best in local food.”

Whether you operate a hotel, restaurant, bar, or any hospitality business with a food focus, this is the conference for you.

The Taste of Tourism Summit is proudly supported by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), Tourism Northern Ireland, Tourism Ireland, Invest Northern Ireland, Bunzl McLaughlin, Henderson Foodservice, Hastings Hotels, Coca-Cola HBC Ireland & Northern Ireland, North Down Group, Drinksology Kirker Greer, Derry City & Strabane District Council and Newry, Mourne and Down District Council.

For further information on Taste of Tourism 2025, and to register, visit tasteoftourism.com.