TB consultation deadline fast approaching - UFU

UFU president Victor Chestnutt said: “We only have a few days left to weigh in on DAERA’s Proposed Implementation and Next Steps of the bTB Eradication Strategy for NI consultation as it closes this week. I cannot stress enough how important it is for farmers to complete the short questionnaire even if livestock are not at the core of their business, the impact of their response cannot be underestimated. Farmers must support each other, and all input is needed to influence the future of a bTB eradication strategy in NI and develop a solution that will work for the farming industry. It’s the first opportunity in decades to influence a change to the TB eradication strategy and we must not let it pass us by.”

Whilst the UFU are glad that in the consultation DAERA have acknowledge that bTB needs to be tackled in all hosts and not just bovines, there are concerns regarding several extreme proposals.

“One of the major worries is valuation payments, DAERA have outlined their intentions to cut the payments they make for livestock by 25 percent. This will seriously affect the viability of farm businesses across NI, not to mention the most they will pay for any one animal regardless of breeding is £5,000. Both of which has impacted our view on other proposals within the consultation especially on gamma testing and additional cost directed at our farmers.