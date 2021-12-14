TB strategy consultation - UFU commend farmers’ efforts
The Ulster Farmers’ Union has thanked everyone who responded to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs TB strategy consultation.
The summary report on the department’s proposed implementation and next steps of the bTB eradication strategy for Northern Ireland has been released.
Victor Chestnutt, UFU president, commented: “The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) received a huge number of responses to the TB strategy, the majority of which, backed the UFU’s position.
“For each question, approximately 82-94 per cent of answers reflected the UFU’s view.
“I want to thank every single farmer who took the time to do the consultation.
“Every response carried significant weight and, when tallied together, the position of farmers on TB was very clear.
“94.77 per cent stated they did not agree with the proposed reduction in payments made for valuations of reactor cattle, stressing that our livestock sector will not tolerate any reduction in valuation payments.”
He continued: “It is undeniable from the summary report, that the sector wants TB addressed once and for all in 2022.
“The disease has been a plague on farmers for generations, it has caused chaos for NI farm families on a personal level, as well as professionally.
“Change is needed now, and we urge DAERA to speed up the process, moving towards the implementation of a strategy without delay, one that tackles TB in all of its hosts,” Mr Chestnutt concluded.