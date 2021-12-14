TB strategy consultation - UFU commend farmers’ efforts

The summary report on the department’s proposed implementation and next steps of the bTB eradication strategy for Northern Ireland has been released.

Victor Chestnutt, UFU president, commented: “The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) received a huge number of responses to the TB strategy, the majority of which, backed the UFU’s position.

“For each question, approximately 82-94 per cent of answers reflected the UFU’s view.

“I want to thank every single farmer who took the time to do the consultation.

“Every response carried significant weight and, when tallied together, the position of farmers on TB was very clear.

“94.77 per cent stated they did not agree with the proposed reduction in payments made for valuations of reactor cattle, stressing that our livestock sector will not tolerate any reduction in valuation payments.”

He continued: “It is undeniable from the summary report, that the sector wants TB addressed once and for all in 2022.

“The disease has been a plague on farmers for generations, it has caused chaos for NI farm families on a personal level, as well as professionally.