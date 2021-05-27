Teagasc appoint new Organic Specialist

Joe Kellehe

He was previously working as a dairy business and technology advisor based in the Limerick/Kerry advisory region.

He joins Elaine Leavy as part of the national organic farming team in Teagasc, and will support advisors and work with organic farmers. He fills the position vacated by Dan Clavin who is on a career break.

Teagasc supports organic farmers and those interested in converting to organic farming, through our research, education and advisory services. Resources on the website are available at https://www.teagasc.ie/rural-economy/organics/

Joe Kelleher graduated from University College Dublin with a B.Agr.Sc. He has also completed a level 6 Specific Purpose Certificate in Facilitation Learning and a Diploma in Leadership Development Level 9 from University College Cork/Irish Management Institute.

In his early career Joe worked as REPS planner, advising farmers on ways to improve the environmental impact of their farms.

Speaking following his appointment, he said: “I have improved the efficiencies, lifestyles and environmental impacts of my farming clients over the past 20 years whilst working as an advisor. I am looking forward to this new challenge, and to work with a new set of farmers to bring change and improvement to their farming lives.”

Kevin Connolly, Acting Head of the Farm Management and Rural Development Department, said: “Joe brings a wealth of practical experience, working with groups of farmers to initiate change. In recent years he has provided opportunities for his farmer clients to see farming systems abroad, while also learning from those much closer to home.

“He has imparted his knowledge of sustainable farming systems and nutrient efficiency, through farming training courses to hundreds of farmers over the last two years.”

Also as a Teagasc organic specialist, Joe will be joining the LIFT - Low-Input Farming and Territories, EU Horizon2020 project. See https://www.teagasc.ie/rural-economy/rdp-research/lift/ for more details.