Teagasc crops and technology open day planned for June 25th

A major Crops and Technology open day is planned for Wednesday, 25th June at the Teagasc Crops Research Centre in Oak Park, Carlow.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will cover the latest research on all the main tillage crops and horticultural field crops.

It will also include a major machinery demonstration, with a particular focus on sprayers and the technology available for more accurate applications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the research highlights will be over 50 crop research demonstrations highlighting the on-going research programme Teagasc has with both national and international partners.

Pictured discussing plans for the Crops and Technology open day planned for Wednesday, 25th June at the Teagasc Crops Research Centre in Oak Park, Carlow from (left to right): Dermot Forristal, Siobhan Walsh, John Spink, Stephen Robb, Gary Abbott, and Professor Frank O’ Mara, Teagasc director

The sustainability of the future tillage sector is dependent on the need to develop high value markets that exploit current and future cropping systems, but there is also a need to ensure inputs are tailored to meet regulatory challenges.

Head of the Teagasc Crops Research Department, Dr Ewen Mullins said: “Developing added value for farmers while designing management regimes that minimise the cost of production, and the impact of farming on the environment are our primary objectives to support the tillage industry.

“The loss of crop protection products is significant, especially to cereal crops and emphasises the need for Integrated Pest Management (IPM).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The first step to achieve this is enhancing our capacity to survey and characterise the prevalence of pests and diseases, which is essential to support IPM actions.”

The substantial programme of field and diagnostic work surveying diseases in oats, beans, barley, and wheat to mitigate the impact of pests and pathogens on profitability will be highlighted.

The essential steps around grassweed management in all tillage establishment systems will also be presented.

The positive contribution of plant protein crops will be emphasised and matched with displays demonstrating the functionality of protein from these crops as an important food ingredient, based on the requirements of food processors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendees will also receive updates on current carbon modelling research as part of the new Teagasc Climate Research Centre.

Speaking in advance of the planned open day, Acting Head of the Horticulture Development Department, Dr Michael Gaffney said: “efficient and quality crop establishment is essential for profitable field vegetable production. Developments in crop establishment machinery now allow for greater speed of planting or sowing in what are often narrow windows where the weather is suitable, particularly in the spring.

“With the cost of labour in the field vegetable sector estimated to have increased by 7.1% between January 2024 and January 2025, even greater emphasis is placed on labour saving automation.

“We are excited to be facilitating the demonstration of some of the technological advancements that are available to Irish vegetable growers.”

The Teagasc crops and technology open day planned for June 25th is being organised in partnership with the Irish Farmers Journal.