The 2023 Teagasc Pig Farmers’ Conference was held at the Hotel Kilmore, Cavan on Tuesday 17 October and Wednesday 18th October at The Horse and Jockey Hotel, Co Tipperary.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Attendees were welcomed to the event in Cavan by the director of Teagasc, Professor Frank O’Mara, who recognised the various challenges the industry is currently facing and encouraged farmers to “seize this opportunity today to talk with the Pig Development Department team and share your current challenges and what we can do to help”.

All those working across the pig sector had been strongly urged to attend this year’s conference, as there was something for everyone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amy Quinn, lead specialised Advisor with the Teagasc Pig Development Department, said: “We are very excited to welcome all those engaged in the industry to join us at the conference over the two days and take advantage of the opportunity to connect with fellow producers and stakeholders and enjoy the offerings of this year's event.”

A certificate was presented for a Component Award for Level 5 Pig Production at the Teagasc Annual Pig Conference in the Hotel Kilmore, Cavan, yesterday, Tuesday 17 October. Pictured, left to right: Ciarán Carroll, Head of Pigs Knowledge Transfer, Pig Development Department, Teagasc, Professor Frank O'Mara, Director Teagasc, Jamie Maguire, Oldcastle Co Meath recipient and Louise Clarke, Teagasc. Picture: Colm Connaughton

She added: “This event is always a real highlight in the calendar for us and we hope it is for farmers too.”

Ciarán Carroll, Teagasc head of pig advisory commented: “The Pig Development Department has carefully designed a strong technical programme for this year’s event and we are delighted to welcome three guest speakers to join our Teagasc speakers for this event; Francesc Illas, Johannes Vugts and Des Rice. Each of these speakers has something different but very valuable to offer our audience.”

Johannes Vugts is a senior pig production adviser with HKScan, a Scandinavian food company and the fifth largest food manufacturer in Europe, mostly working on improving management on larger sow units in Finland and has advised pig producers in Sweden and Estonia. In recent years, a lot of his work focus has shifted from maximising production to improving quality and welfare.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Des Rice, who began his career as veterinarian, is a business coach and psychotherapist and provides coaching and mentoring services on strategic, human-behaviour and stress management issues to many businesses and to various community groups.

Francesc Illas, works for Grup Batallé, a fully integrated company that manages 30,000 sows from genetics to final product, where he is currently the technical director and head of production.