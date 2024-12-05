Teagasc professional Diploma in Dairy farm management 2024 graduation at Moorepark

The 2024 graduates of the Teagasc/UCD level 7 Professional Diploma in dairy farm management course were presented with their diplomas at an awards ceremony at Teagasc Moorepark on Tuesday, 3rd December.

The awards were presented by Dr Padraig French, dairy enterprise leader at Teagasc Moorepark and Associate professor in dairy production Professor Karina Pierce from UCD. Professor Karina Pierce congratulated the 14 participants who graduated at the ceremony, commenting on the knowledge and skills the graduates have developed over the last two years and wished them well in their dairy careers.

Dr Padraig French congratulated the graduates and their families on the significant achievement. Padraig acknowledged the significant contribution of Teagasc research, education and advisory staff in delivering the programme as well as the commitment from host farmers who run successful farm businesses, while also providing invaluable mentoring to students and very generously share their time and private farm information with students.

The overall student of the year award from the professional diploma in dairy farm management went to Conor Wynne from Co Kildare. Prior to completing the level 7 diploma, Conor completed the level 6 advanced certificate at Kildalton agricultural college. During his two year placement, Conor worked on Pat Hennessey’s farm in Co Kildare. The student of the year award is sponsored by the Farm Apprenticeship Board, Irish Farm Managers Association and the master farmers.

Pictured at the presentation of the Teagasc Professional Diploma in Dairy Farm Management at Teagasc Moorepark, Fermoy, Co Cork, are (left to right) Aidan Foley, Irish Farm Managers Association (sponsor), John O'Brien, Master Farmer, Conor Wynne, Newbridge, Co Kildare, receiving the Student of the Year award, and Jerry Twomey, Irish Farm Managers Association. Picture: O'Gorman Photography

The grassland student of the year award went to Michael Flynn from Waterford. The award was based on a comprehensive grassland assessment that Michael completed in his second year where he worked with William Keane in Co Waterford. The grassland student of the year was kindly sponsored by the Blackwater discussion group.